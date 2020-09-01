Kamala Harris's dog whistle to rioters, looters, and arsonists

Kamala Harris, aka "Mike Nifong in a Dress," wants to be vice president of the United States and, given Joe Biden's age and apparent health, she could easily become president if he wins. Voters need to know about Harris's dog whistles in support of the violence that is ravaging cities around the country. Let's begin with Harris's verified tweet of June 1.

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

The link goes to “Kamala Harris for the People,” which says, "Make a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

Kamala, you're a lawyer so you know fully well that protesters do not need bail because protest is not a crime for which one can be legally arrested. It is, in contrast, a Federal crime to arrest somebody for the lawful exercise of his or her First Amendment right to protest. Looters, rioters, vandals, arsonists, illegal road-blockers, disturbers of the peace, assailants, harassers, and carjackers need bail because they have committed crimes.

In this Late Show interview, Harris elaborates further.

YouTube screen grab

"Everyone beware… They are not going to stop before Election Day in November, and they are not going to stop after Election Day. …They're not going to let up and they should not."

I must stipulate however that the interviewer said protests and not riots, so Harris did not openly advocate riots. Given the unlawful nature of many of the "protests" in question, however, in combination with Harris's promotion of a bail fund for "protesters," she comes across as giving at least tacit dog whistle support to the civil disorder that is ruining people's homes, livelihoods, and neighborhoods in primarily Democratic-majority urban areas.

Harris's dog whistle to rioters and looters is not an isolated incident. The rest of the Democratic Party is "…trying to find the right balance between their support for the racial justice protests and their opposition to the destructive elements of the demonstrations…" If Democrats think there is some kind of acceptable "balance" between lawful and peaceful freedom of expression, and arson, vandalism, looting, aggravated assault, murder, carjacking, and rioting, there is a real problem. The former is an absolute constitutional right, and the latter are criminal activities. There is no gray area between them in which one can find a "balance."

Only much later (August 30) did Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn the violence, while Biden challenged Trump to do the same. I guess they haven't been paying attention because President Trump condemned violence three months ago, and he condemned racism and white supremacy last year.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.