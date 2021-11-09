The Texas Attorney General Versus the Biden Administration

On August 7, 2021, I wrote about how states along our southern border could thwart the Biden (*) administration’s material support for the drug cartels and the crimes being committed by invoking the RICO Statute. The statute seems to address directly the various activities in which the administration has engaged over the last ten months at our Southern border. Here, from NOLO, is the meat of that statute:

Passed in 1970, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a federal law designed to combat organized crime in the United States. It allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. Such activity may include illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, embezzlement, drug trafficking, slavery, and a host of other unsavory business practices.

Please note my added emphasis on federal law. Since August, I have spoken to several people with legal expertise, and each said RICO would be the wrong approach because federal prosecutors would be needed, and that will not happen in Biden’s DOJ.

There might be a ray of hope, however. Within the past week on 3 November, John Solomon, at Just The News, reported the following story: “Texas plots new legal attacks on Biden agenda: migrant trafficking and environmental destruction.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been relentlessly taking on every manner of illegality by the Biden (*) administration and, as the headline teases, one of the two new lawsuits in the making will take on an apparently clandestine effort to bring illegal immigrant families to the United States. AG Paxton is quoted:

“The Biden administration now is working on flying other family members, minors, up at taxpayer expense, flying them to the United States to reunite with the rest of their family,” he told the John Solomon Reports podcast. “One, that’s completely illegal. There’s nothing that allows for that in the federal law. In effect, it’s a complete violation of law. “So we’re looking at that as a potential lawsuit, because it’s just another way for the Biden administration to accomplish this goal of getting, I think their goal is to get 10 million illegals in the country in four years. And we’re going to do our best to hold them accountable to following federal law.”

AG Paxton seemed to be buoyed (my interpretation) by election gains on Tuesday in Virginia and in other states where Republican Party candidates were running for office:

“It was a great win for us,” he said. “And I think it’s a repudiation of this president who says, ‘I’m not for America. I’m going to do what I want. I run the show, and I do what I think is best. It doesn’t matter what the law says. It doesn’t matter what the courts say. It doesn’t matter if the entire country doesn’t want it. We’re gonna shove it down your throat. That’s what he’s doing.”

Something tells me most of us who are regular consumers at American Thinker would agree with AG Paxton’s characterization of Biden’s “shove it down your throat” approach to governance. That very succinctly and ingeniously frames the entire Democrat Party’s and the Left’s modus operandi, which can be summed up as We are in power now, and we are going to use that power to our sole advantage. You don’t have to like it, you just have to sit down, shut up, and take it.

But what encourages me the most is that the Texas Attorney General is drawing the map and charting the path to how every state negatively affected by the current regime’s (alleged) criminal behavior can hold them accountable. Based on what John Solomon has reported, and how AG Paxton cited the issue—Biden’s policies mean every state will soon be drastically affected and will become a “border state.”

This is arguably the most under-reported story of 2021. The installed (*) regime has been busily undermining every possible means for America’s success, and her citizens’ desire for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Meanwhile, there has been a sustained effort to traffic millions of immigrants into the country, something that has been accurately and truthfully reported only when the situation rises to crisis level. “Crisis,” indeed. Ha!

For American citizens who live within 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, it has been one crisis, one tragedy, after another since January 20, 2021. On August 7, I chronicled events with the following list:

Scores of immigrants’ corpses have been found in the county adjacent to where I live every year, a pattern dating back several years. A simple internet search (take your pick of search engine) will review the years of accumulating documentation. Here is one from two months ago:

It is hardly a secret, but is instead a well-known and established fact, that the Mexican drug cartels are profiting from the human trafficking that takes place on the border.

Law enforcement is discovering and shutting down “stash houses” with increasing frequency. It doesn’t take a wild imagination to guess what happens when dozens of these people are crammed into these houses, or what they may be experiencing at the hands of the Mexican cartel-allied gangs on our side of the border.

The criminal enterprise of human trafficking is exploiting and endangering children.

Even the hard-left American Civil Liberties Union cannot escape the truth that the illegal immigrants crossing our borders will be subjected to years of exploitation and indentured servitude. The ACLU rightly calls it what it is—SLAVERY.

While the chaos at the border facilitates human trafficking, don’t forget the drugs that are still coming across in record numbers. More fentanyl has been seized in the first six months of 2021 than in years past, including this record-breaking seizure in Arizona.

If what AG Paxton alleges is true—namely, that the Biden (*) administration is illegally flying the citizens of Central and South American countries directly to a reunion with their family members, who themselves are here illegally—one would think that ought to be enough to encourage many more states’ Attorneys General to join the fight.

One lesson that all Americans have learned over the past five years is the scope of the Deep State’s dishonesty, and its reach to ensnare anyone its members choose to target. Therefore, we are reminded that the great American actor John Wayne’s quote is still appropriate: “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

For crimes against the people of the United States, and for crimes against humanity for the unspeakable evil that has been unleashed along our southern border, we must implore those whom we have elected to serve and protect us to “saddle up.” Now!

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas.

Image: A small number of the almost 2 million illegal aliens Biden welcomed into America. YouTube screen grab.

