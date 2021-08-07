Is There A Way For The States To Stop Biden’s Border Madness?

“One man with courage is a majority.”

This is widely attributed to Thomas Jefferson, but some sources say he might not be the source. No matter, it’s a great quote and serves as a reminder that in doing the right thing, one might motivate others to join the cause.

We might be at a tipping point. The corrupt, corporate, state-controlled media are having an increasingly difficult time hiding the installed administration’s failures on the “dinner-table” issues that affect every American: our discarded energy independence and the resulting rising gas prices (adding to ever-rising inflation), just about all things COVID and, lastly, the unmitigated disaster that has come from Biden/Harris immigration policies.

On Tuesday, August 3, stories began to break about Texas Congressman Chip Roy’s twitter thread and that he used the “I” word – “Impeachment” (*gasp*) – in a Twitter thread.

I have been ruminating on this for months. I live in South Texas, and despite the lack of comprehensive news coverage of events taking place along the Rio Grande Valley sector of the U.S.-Mexico border (we have corporate media down here, too), there are some media outlets that will publish reports about what is going on:

Scores of immigrants’ corpses have been found in the county adjacent to where I live every year, ongoing for multiple years. A simple internet search (take your pick of search engine) will review the years of accumulating documentation. Here is one from two months ago. Just the other day, a van carrying illegal aliens crashed at high speeds, killing ten (and putting the U.S. on the hook for the medical care of the other 20).

It is hardly a secret, but a well-known and established fact, that the Mexican drug cartels are profiting from the human trafficking that takes place on the border.

“Stash houses” are being discovered and shut down with increasing frequency. It doesn’t take a wild imagination to guess what happens when dozens of these people are crammed into these houses, or what they may be experiencing at the hands of the Mexican cartel-allied gangs on our side of the border.

The criminal enterprise of human trafficking is exploiting and endangering children).

Even the American Civil Liberties Union – neither a paragon nor a repository of conservative values – cannot escape the truth that the illegal immigrants crossing our borders will be subjected to years of exploitation and indentured servitude. The ACLU rightly calls it what it is – slavery.

While the chaos at the border facilitates human trafficking, don’t forget that drugs are still coming across in record numbers. More Fentanyl has been seized in the first six months of 2021 than in years past, even beating this record-breaking seizure in Arizona.

I could go on and on. I am not a sophisticated guy (as anyone who knows me would agree). I am just an oh-so-average regular dude, yet all I have done is search the internet via the least sophisticated of methods. If I can find all this, then what about the people who can do something about it? American Thinker Editor Andrea Widburg hit the nail on the head when she wrote about Chip Roy’s use of the “I” word, and I will amplify what she said by joining her in saying, “Yes, finally!”

I’m also not an attorney nor have I played one on TV (although I worked closely with some attorneys several years ago). However, I have learned that there is the RICO Act (or statute), a description of which I have copied from nolo.com for the other non-attorney readers:

Passed in 1970, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) is a federal law designed to combat organized crime in the United States. It allows prosecution and civil penalties for racketeering activity performed as part of an ongoing criminal enterprise. Such activity may include illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, embezzlement, drug trafficking, slavery, and a host of other unsavory business practices. To convict a defendant under RICO, the government must prove that the defendant engaged in two or more instances of racketeering activity and that the defendant directly invested in, maintained an interest in, or participated in a criminal enterprise affecting interstate or foreign commerce. The law has been used to prosecute members of the mafia, the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, and Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion group, among many others.

Are we onto something here? It’s going to take someone with the courage to “gear up,” and “saddle up” and do something. Which brings me to my next most-favorite quote of the day, attributed to none other than that great American, John Wayne: “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”

The Governors of the border states of Texas and Arizona need to get started. The Attorneys General of these same border states (who have as much or more legal standing than any of the other 48) can co-author their civil suit against the Biden Administration. These same Governors and Attorneys General can find the right panel of federal judges to enjoin the Biden Administration and halt this life-threatening, lawless, and devastating invasion of the United States.

Start with the following violations of the law and injuries to the citizens of the United States, naming the President, Vice-President, and every applicable member of the Cabinet with jurisdiction over or responsibility for these issues:

For the material support of the Mexican drug cartels criminal drug smuggling operations

For the material support of the Mexican drug cartel’s criminal human trafficking

For Crimes against Humanity, specifically the material support of the Mexican drug cartels criminal exploitation and indentured servitude (slavery) of every person entering the United States illegally

For Crimes against Humanity, specifically the criminally reckless endangerment of children used as “props” in assisting those they accompany to illegally enter the United States

For Crimes against the People of the United States of America, who have continued to endure the threat of the rejection of their civil liberties while un-tested and infected immigrants have not only poured across the border but also have been deliberately and purposefully transported throughout the interior of the United States

For Crimes against the People of the United States of America, who have lost beloved family, livelihoods, and trillions of dollars of wealth and commerce

For Crimes against the People of the United States of America, specifically for the criminal abrogation and neglect of the responsibility of the Office of President of the United States to secure the sovereignty of the nation and to uphold the Constitution

It’s time to saddle up! We don’t have much time. Keep it covert if you must, but this better happen no later than November 9, 2022 (the morning after the mid-terms), when Articles of Impeachment will also be needed.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small-business owner from South Texas.

IMAGE: Illegal aliens who broke into America. YouTube screen grab.