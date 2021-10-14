Dementia: Joe Biden Today, My Father Yesterday

When Joe Biden comes onto the TV screen, I switch to another channel. Not because he’s a stark reminder of the fraud that put him into the Oval Office but since he reminds me of my father—may he rest in peace—who passed away in 1992 following several dreadful years with dementia/Alzheimer’s. Americans who have watched a loved one mentally disappear due to this memory eating disease see similar traits with Joe Biden:

Brain freezes - Staring out with a disoriented look - Forgetting names of people he should know - Needing note cards to remember basic answers - Displaced anger - Lost in unfamiliar surroundings - Forgetting who he is, where he is, and why he is there.

That’s Joe Biden today and my father yesterday.

Home Sweet Home

One of the first things family and friends learn when dealing with a loved one who has cognitive dysfunction issues is that familiar surroundings are very important. This could explain why the Bidens frequently spend long weekends at their main Delaware residence or beach house rather than remain in the enormous 132-room White House.

Or Biden is exhausted after his grueling 10-hour workweek.

People with dementia issues also need to easily move from one location to another. This could be why the fake president needs a fake Oval Office just steps from the real one.

Dementia/Alzheimer’s can happen to anyone—and it does. Here are just some of the facts gleaned from the Alzheimer’s Association:

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s.

That number is projected to increase to 13 million by 2050.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Bewildered

Sitting with my mom as the doctor gave dad a cognitive mental agility test, I held back tears when the man who religiously read daily newspapers, watched the evening news, wrote expressive letters to the editor of praise and protest, and designed heavy machinery could not tell the doctor that the picture he was looking at was that of an elephant, telephone, car, or desk. The words had been erased from his memory, never to return. He couldn’t recite one to five backward and was bewildered trying to pick out the banana in the fruit bowl.

The world witnessed Biden’s bewilderment during the G-7 meeting in Cornwall, England. Just like dad confusing California (where he had lived for nearly a decade) with New York (where he moved from) Biden continually confused Libya with Syria.

During a private G-7 reception Biden mistakenly wandered away and into a cafeteria where commoners happily greeted him. He looked lost and befuddled as First Caretaker Jill Biden took him by the hand and led him back to the meeting—just as my mother would do in the supermarket when dad wandered away.

Dad often forgot people’s names just as Joe frequently does including his own cabinet members. Here are three cringe-worthy examples:

Forgetting his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s name, Biden called the Pentagon chief “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

During a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Biden called him “that fellow Down Under.”

Visiting Texas following its freeze, Biden incoherently said, “Representatives, uh, Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Panneli, uh, excuse me. Pannell, and uh, what am I doing here?”

That’s a great question, Mr. Biden! What are you doing here?

The answer: Joe Biden is the grandfatherly face of Marxism, propped up by those who realized that an elderly old man and his adoring “doctor” wife had a better chance of deceiving the American public than a short man with a funny mustache.

America’s Enemies are Watching

During the early stages, whenever dad went from coherent to incoherent, we kept a poker face to avoid embarrassing him. That was fine as he was among family and friends. It’s not fine when the supposed leader of the free world speaks incoherently as America’s enemies listen. One example of many was a CNN town hall with host Don Lemon. This is verbatim what Biden said in response to a question about the COVID virus – and remember this man has his finger on the nuclear button:

And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you, ah, um, are—why can’t the, the, the experts say, ‘We know that this virus is in fact,’ ah, um, ah, it’s, it’s going to be—or excuse me, we, we, we know why all the drugs approved do not temporarily prove, but permanently approved.

That’s why it was no surprise following the G-7 Summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Biden seemed fine to him. If you were Putin, would you prefer working with a weak pushover like Joe Biden or a confident “America First” Donald Trump?

In June, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who served both Democrat and Republican presidents and is now a Texas congressman, led a group of 14 Republicans who sent Biden a letter urging him to take a cognitive test and make the results public. Donald Trump took those tests and always passed them.

It’s now October and those congressmen should resend the letter. Recent polls show an ever-increasing number of Americans doubt Biden has the mental fitness to be in the Oval Office.

My mom put notes around the house to remind Dad of basic things such as toilet, toothbrush, light switch, etc. (Who knows? Maybe Jill has notes around the White House, too.)

Do you see the way Jill holds Joe’s hand? It reminds me of how my mom held Dad’s hand. Not so much the loving embrace of a long-time married couple, but as one spouse helping the impaired other spouse. This could explain why so many people think Jill Biden is medical a doctor. For when they see Jill standing by Joe’s side it looks very much like a doctor and patient.

Robin Itzler can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com. Photo of Robin and her father in the early 1960s when he took her to the Empire State Building for a birthday celebration.