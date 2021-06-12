Lost at G-7: Joe Biden wanders into the wrong cafeteria at the G-7 until Jill finally finds him and leads him away

Move over, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden is about to show you something about how to blow it abroad:

Here's an item from Gazeta.ru, a Russian private-sector outlet:

Джо Байден заблудился.



Президент США случайно забрёл в обычное кафе на саммите G7.



Выбраться под общий смех ему помогла помощница. pic.twitter.com/hqaSpt19zW — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) June 11, 2021

There's also this:

America Last, in a video: pic.twitter.com/87eylHz5sx — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 11, 2021

The first video shows him wandering into a cafeteria for the public instead of the special accommodations reserved for the G-7 leaders. Notice that the crowd guffaws as someone throws out a flip question, which he has to ask her to repeat. When he gives a dullard's answer, the laughter roars harder. It's an obvious mockery of a lost old fool looking for the buffet table at the senior citizens' home, or maybe the right bingo hall on a Thursday. Nobody applauds Biden's entry as if he were there to see him, nor do they indicate terror and awe or basic respect for the leader of the free world. Nope, for them, he was "just trying to get some ranch." Or perhaps they were when he obviously wandered in, not knowing what day it was or where he was at. After futzing about looking as lost as he probably is, caretaker Jill Biden strides in and leads doddering forgetful old grandpa, who couldn't read his brief about where the lunchroom was, away, taking him by the hand.

You know the Russians were watching that one and will adjust their expectations and tactics accordingly. Biden has a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin coming up after this mishap.

President Trump noticed, too, and turned his master-troll wit up to 11:

Trump tells Biden not to fall asleep in his meeting with Putin pic.twitter.com/AJ8qz3Wjkl — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2021

"Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin--don't fall asleep during the meeting and please give him my warmest regards!"

That speaks for itself and on so many levels. It's good to see that President Trump, now in exile, hasn't changed a bit. Of course, it would be funnier still if it weren't so likely true.

The second video shows Biden dragging off last through a group of G-7 leaders. Trump pushed his way to be in the front of such meetings, doddering Biden can only bring up the rear. America Last, as they say, and Biden's the human embodiment of it. The Europeans know. The Russians know. Only Joe is too deluded to actually know.

All in all, these tiny indicators tell us mountains about the Biden presidency. Outside the protective cocoon of the fawning media, both Biden and his vice president, fall flat on their faces. Both are a disaster. Both are just getting started.

