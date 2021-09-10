Our Government-Controlled Healthcare Is Killing Us

I am just a layperson, not a medical professional (unlike several physicians who contribute to American Thinker). From that perspective, I have written before about the mess we are facing with the Biden regime’s and the federal bureaucracies’ handling of the COVID pandemic Since then, the same actors have done nothing to change my fundamental view that we are being told a managed narrative, not the objective truth and that the narrative’s one and only goal is to incite fear so they can exert control.

But I could be wrong, so do your research and fact-checking. Nothing in this article should be read as medical advice.

Over the course of the past few weeks, I have on numerous occasions reflected on the wisdom of C.S. Lewis (no relation), as it applies to our situation today. He observed and opined:

Of all Tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber barons’ cruelty may sometimes sleep, (their) cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.

Our public education system and post-secondary brainwashing and indoctrination system, neither of which teaches logic, reason, or critical thinking, there are Americans, unfortunately, who have bowed to the notion that the government must be the solution to every issue we encounter in life.

Can these leftists and statist devotees defend their dearly held beliefs with a calm, cogent, intelligent, rational, reasoned discussion? No, their go-to coping mechanism is derision, mocking, and ridicule, with some fake news thrown in to grab the headlines and shape their narrative.

Everything they say will most likely be ill-conceived, illogical, and will not withstand critical examination. Their expressed opinions aren’t based on evidence, but instead are most likely fallacies, false premises, or who-knows-what. They just don’t care if it makes any sense or not, because it’s how they feel.

What they cannot acknowledge is that objectively examining facts reveals how badly our government has managed preventative medicine and caring for those who are sick with COVID-19. As the virus has run its course, the WHO, CDC, NIH, and FDA have restricted available preventative medicines such Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin (IVM). Instead of good medicine, we have been directed to shut down, shut in, take faux vaccines, and mask everyone and everything.

Early in the pandemic, there were strong indications that a combination of HCQ and the antibiotic azithromycin was effective in preventing and treating COVID-19. We know where that led us. I continue to be absolutely flummoxed that, at the height of the pandemic, with patients in desperate need, there was no guidance on either a standardized, doctor-prescribed regimen of preventative care or critical, life-saving early treatment.

HCQ has been prescribed as both an anti-malarial (anti-viral) medicine and as a treatment for Lupus by Rheumatologists for several decades. Data show that HCQ has been safe and effective and there are thousands of medical professionals who have been prescribing it and can affirmatively testify about its use and risks. However, we were deluged with hysterical warnings (again with the fear!) from the know-nothing teleprompter-readers in state-controlled media.

When I examine the events of the past 18 months along, with the preponderance of the evidence, I am forced to conclude that hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost that could have been saved if we only had honesty in the government’s alphabet soup of “health” bureaucracies.

Of late, the mockery, derision, and oh-so-frantic warnings have been directed at IVM. IVM has been approved for human use since 1996. Furthermore, it appears to be a little-known fact that in 2015 the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, in its only award in 60 years for the treatment of infectious diseases, honored the discovery of Ivermectin for its effectiveness against some of the world’s most devastating tropical diseases.

The FDA routinely approves “off-label” use of approved medications:

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are both FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria. Hydroxychloroquine is also approved to treat autoimmune conditions such as chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus in adults, and rheumatoid arthritis. Both drugs have been prescribed for years to help patients with these debilitating, or even deadly, diseases, and FDA has determined that these drugs are safe and effective when used for these diseases in accordance with their FDA-approved labeling. Of note, FDA approved products may be prescribed by physicians for off-label uses if they determine it is appropriate for treating their patients, including during COVID.

Why then, has the FDA aggressively discouraged their off-label use for either the prevention or treatment of COVID-19? Why, when the reality is there are numerous case studies and numerous examples across the globe of other countries successfully controlling their local COVID outbreaks by prescribing HCQ and IVM.

About three weeks ago, Japan gave Ivermectin the “green light.” The reasoning behind the approval was the “miraculous” results in India and other countries in the treatment of COVID-19 with Ivermectin. In addition, they described the news as, “Japan did not have the big Pharma entering the COVID vaccine market, the government did not get much pressure, so the (snip) policy basically reflects (what) a normal democratic regime should do, that is, to protect the health of the people.”

Let’s let that statement speak for itself.

Can we not see that our government’s socialized control of the healthcare it allows us to have—rather than the healthcare we need, and which should be available—is killing us?

The truth is mRNA vaccines are not on par with the overwhelmingly successful MMR vaccine, the polio vaccine, or the smallpox vaccine. The vaccines reduce the severity of COVID sickness and are beneficial, but they are falling short of our hopes and expectations. It is exceedingly unfortunate that we are given a sales pitch and not safe, reliable, effective alternatives to employ with or without vaccination.

The corrupt corporate, state-controlled media and the official information cabal among social media have been lying to the American public.

I believe we need to have an “all-of-the-above” approach: make the vaccines available to those who want them, approve the preventative medicines known to be effective against COVID-19, and let people make their choices.

We can clearly see that government intervention and crony capitalism are bad. Amid the COVID pandemic, it has not been just a poor choice, but ruinously bad and, in the process, it is ruining our healthcare system.

Our socialized healthcare is murdering us.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas.

Image: Hydroxychloroquine by Whispyhistory. CC BY-SA 4.0.