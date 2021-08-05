How Those COVID Charts Are Lying

It's clear that the Propaganda Media and the Big Tech giants are working with the current administration to generate as much panic as possible. But Americans with simple common sense realize that a vaccine that is worse than the disease it's supposed to cure are not rolling over and rolling up their sleeves.

So it's all panic all the time, most of it fueled by out-and-out lies. "Ninety-nine point five percent of the people dying from the delta variant are unvaccinated." Not true. "If you got your shots, you won't get the delta variant." Another lie. "If you got your shots, you'll protect your loved ones because you won't spread COVID." Not.

They tried panic at the beginning — "take the shots or you'll die" — then guilt — "take the shots or you'll kill your grandmother."

Didn't work.

Then they tried incentives, all the way from discounts on doughnuts to free million-dollar lottery tickets.

Didn't work, either.

The new plan is to vilify anyone who won't cooperate so they can get away with mandating shots for everyone — government workers, corporate employees, college students, and even babies seconds after they're born. Stories abound of corporations polling employees to determine their "vaccine status" in preparation for "we'll fire you if you don't get your shots. It's for your own protection."

The internet is full of those scary charts showing "new cases." Here's how UCDavis Health lays out the panic (emphasis mine):

Now, health experts are warning of another surger [sic] of COVID-19. Here's what health experts have learned about the Delta variant: 1. Delta variant is highly contagious As of July 22, nearly 80% of UC Davis Health patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had the Delta variant… 2. Delta variant symptoms are the same ... However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people ... 3. Delta variant is affecting unvaccinated people more Most patients hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center are people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Nationally, 97% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, as of July 22… 4. Breakthrough cases for vaccinated people are rare, but do happen… 5. Delta variant could be catastrophic is [sic] some communities… 6. Many unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 wish they had gotten the vaccine UC Davis Health physicians have noted that a number of younger patients, when they come in with critical illness, say that they wish they would have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Many patients have told their physicians, "Why did I not get the vaccine?" or "Why did I not listen?" 7. Some experts are recommending to wear masks, even if you're fully vaccinated ... 8. More COVID-19 variants are likely to come The Delta variant is currently the most prominent strain of COVID-19, but the Lambda variant out of South America is also emerging. Health experts urge that if people want to get back to normal, a significant portion of the population needs to be vaccinated.

That bastion of truth and scientific analysis, CNBC, warns, "CDC warns that delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may make people sicker than original Covid." And:

The CDC warned the delta variant sweeping across the country is as contagious as chickenpox, has a longer transmission window than the original Covid-19 strain and may make older people sicker. A confidential CDC document said delta is more transmissible than the common cold, the 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox, Ebola, MERS and SARS. [Nice job listing five scary diseases in a single sentence!] Health officials said federal and state leaders should communicate to the public the benefits of getting vaccinated.

The formula is simple: scare them with "it's more contagious, it will get you sicker, it's those pesky unvaccinated rubes who are going to infect you, you'll regret not taking your shots before now." Both end with "run out, roll up your sleeves, and get your shots!!!"

To add a little holy science to the mix, the propagandists trot out their favorite chart, "new cases and deaths."

They show the new cases, which look just like jet fighter taking off. But they don't show the deaths.

Even when they do show the deaths, they're hard to spot because the two are on the same scale…



Source.

But a tiny bit of searching can lead you to the numbers these charts are based upon. If you load up your spreadsheet and print out some graphs...

You see your new cases per day just like the big boys' charts. But you'd expect that with all this drama, you'd see a big increase in deaths...

Nope, deaths spiked in early February and have been declining ever since. It's hard to see because they put the cases and deaths on the same scale.

One last chart is very instructive. You won't see this on mainstream media:

If you compare the deaths to new cases after two weeks (since that's when people are most likely to die), you see that deaths from all forms of COVID have been declining steadily since the beginning of the year to the point where 99.89323% of people with new cases survive.

And what about the vaccines? No matter how hard they censor the internet, the Big Techs can't stop the stories of vaccine side-effects. The famous VAERS database is reporting over five thousand deaths of people shortly after they took the vaccine. But their data have recently been called into question. "What percent of side-effects are reported?" And "Are the data being manipulated?"

To get to the truth, independent studies are underway to document vaccine side-effects in addition to determining the validity of new stories circulating of side-effects simply from being around those who have had their shots.

We can speculate as to the reason why our government and media are doing everything they can to inject our military, our first responders, and young adults of child-bearing age. It's truly too horrible to contemplate.

In the meantime, don't be shy about sharing what you're learning about COVID and the shots with your friends and loved ones. Tell them to just say "no way" to the shots until someone can prove beyond a doubt that they're truly safe and effective and not part of an experimental drug trial. Donate a few bucks to conservative candidates in your area who promise to oppose vaccine mandates, and, if you're being pressured at work, Steve Rotter has a great article explaining how "Covid Vaccine Mandates Can Be Avoided."

