The Left-Wing Putsch

We are in a dire and extreme condition as a country, where one of our two major parties is moving toward a total power-grab and a re-directing of our entire system of government. The left is positioning itself and has made significant headway already to control all branches of government in perpetuity. The days of "thinking through" differences are over as far as the Dems are concerned.

In a recent article, the author, Jonathan Tobin, expressed alarm about the appointment by Pres. Joe Biden of Sarah Margon for the post of assistant sec'y of state for democracy, human rights, and labor. Tobin concludes, "On this nomination, there can be no compromise. Supporters of Israel — be they Republicans or Democrats — are obligated to vote against her." This conclusion is assuming that this is another issue, like issues throughout American history, where wise and probing minds on both sides of the aisle can put aside partisan interests for the good of our country or the good of some ally or the enactment of a wise policy. Not only is Tobin's assumption naïve, but that view actually advances the cause of the power-grabbing Democrats. There is no longer an underlying unity and a common commitment to and belief in our American heritage.

Our government is under siege. The Democrats do not have goodwill. The freedom of the people is at stake. Not only Israel, but the entire USA is threatened as never before by the Democrats, who have yielded to the far left. Truman did not yield to the left led by Henry Wallace in 1948, but in 2020, Pres. Joe Burdensome signed a formal pact with Sen. Bernie Sanders last summer before the election. In this writer's opinion, that 110-page document was the tipping point, where the Democrats became the Democratic Communist Party of America (DCPA).

Although "Boynie" (writing this in my best Brooklyn accent) insists that his "Democratic Socialism" is not authoritarian, people like me insist that his statement is either a lie or some intellectual equivocation. Just as Henry Wallace in 1948 loved the USSR but was repudiated by Pres. Harry Truman, Sanders also has been infatuated with Soviet-style communism all his life. The fact is that when the federal government gradually or with singular rapidity takes over the means of production, the net result is and will always be authoritarian.

When we see the government striving to add two free years of college for all, develop vaccine passports, dictate modes of transportation in the name of energy control vis-à-vis climate change, implement a national curriculum inculcating racist stereotyping of the majority of the population, pack the Supreme Court, manipulate social media, portray all legislation about election integrity as racist and illegitimate, and force the spending of trillions of dollars on the country without input from the opposition party, we know we no longer have a party that even pays lip service to the Declaration of Independence with its assumptions of natural rights. Nor does it love and respect all the people as is affirmed by the Gettysburg Address ("of the people, by the people, and for the people"). Taking a knee is pathetic and immature. What we see in the Democratic Party today is a vicious power play as that party attempts to reverse American history and bipartisanship.

What we now see is not just a 50-50 split between two parties (which have an underlying consensus about the socio-political unity and purpose of our country), but a 50-50 split between Americans and an anti-American, despotic mentality.

Oh, Jack, you must be exaggerating — the "Democratic Communist Party of America"? C'mon, this is the party of the New Deal, the party that brought us Social Security, and banking regulations, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. This is the party that was anti-Castro under Kennedy and fought the commies under the lib Lyndon Baynes Johnson. How can you say it is "communist"? Isn't that a hysterical charge?

When we see the labeling of all Trump voters as "racists," when we see not one Dem speaking out against the demented protesters against Kavanaugh (not one Dem called for order in the Senate chamber), and the continuous insistence that those burning and looting all over the USA last summer were primarily peaceful protesters, then it is apparent to all that they are leading a revolutionary downward spiral of society. These events, which the Dems are justifying, and the woke attacks on the founders and icons of the USA, and the basic ideas of liberty and property rights, and contempt for parents and the nuclear family all smell like and look like living excerpts from the Communist Manifesto of 1848.

Here are a few quotes from the Manifesto:

The family must disappear: "The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital. Do you charge us with wanting to stop the exploitation of children by their parents? To this crime we plead guilty." Don't you see sending kids for abortions without parental notification as an outcome of this communist sentence? Or insisting on children having rights to have hormone-blockers without adult permission (even physicians must accommodate them) is an uncamouflaged attack on the family?

Disruption of society is necessary: "Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of property, and on the conditions of bourgeois production; by means of measures, therefore, which appear economically insufficient and untenable, but which, in the course of the movement, outstrip themselves, necessitate further inroads upon the old social order, and are unavoidable as a means of entirely revolutionizing the mode of production." Don't you see that the Democratic borrowing and maniacal expansion of the federal government under a variety of excuses represents complete acceptance of this principle from the Manifesto?

Bourgeois capitalism is exploitative: "Of all the classes that stand face to face with the bourgeoisie today, the proletariat alone is a really revolutionary class. The other classes decay and finally disappear in the face of Modern Industry; the proletariat is its special and essential product."

Today's updated Marxism substitutes for "the proletariat" those who believe in gender fluidity, intersectionality, re-distribution of the wealth, elimination or "re-imagining" of policing, children selecting hormone-blockers without parental approval, an unlimited haven in the USA for the dispossessed and hurting people of the world (open borders), and unlimited marijuana for those who just "need a little break" from the stresses of everyday life. To these revolutionary and disturbed persons, any other views are inherently exploitative and emanate from the false values of our country's founding and our Judeo-Christian heritage.

Yes, we are at a tipping point, and if the Republican senators see their entire fight in terms of their ability to manipulate the rules of order in the Senate, and keeping the filibuster intact, then they have misread the proverbial "handwriting on the wall." While they rehearse on how best to maneuver within the context of Robert's Rules of Order, the DCPA will have taken over forever.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.