Why is Cuomo Being Thrown Under the COVID-Con Bus?

Less than a year ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a darling of the left over his “leadership” in managing the COVID pandemic in his state. Last April, his daily press conferences were covered in full by Fox News and the other more sycophantic media networks, coverage on par with President Trump’s daily briefings.

None of the other 49 state governors’ press conferences received daily coverage by national media. In Colorado, Governor Polis’s press briefings were only shown on local news channels.

YouTube screengrab

Cuomo wrote a book called, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic and received literary acclaim. The New York Times gushed,

Governor Andrew Cuomo tells the riveting story of how he took charge in the fight against COVID-19 as New York became the epicenter of the pandemic, offering hard-won lessons in leadership and his vision for the path forward.

As did, not surprisingly, the Washington Post, “An impressive road map to dealing with a crisis as serious as any we have faced.”

Cuomo received an Emmy award, “In recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” I’m sure those in nursing homes receiving a new COVID positive roommate, courtesy of Governor Cuomo, felt calmed watching his daily “I’m the governor and you’re not” thuggery on television every day.

Governor Cuomo was lauded with praise from the esteemed Dr Fauci last July in a PBS interview,

We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you're talking about.

“Properly”? Really? Did Dr Fauci not know about Cuomo sending COVID infected patients into nursing homes? And then covered it up? While a hospital ship and several makeshift hospitals in New York City sat nearly empty? Was Fauci unaware or part of the slaughter and coverup?

Even the ever loyal-to-Democrats New York Times acknowledged, “The governor’s top aide admitted that data was withheld on nursing homes, where more than 10,000 New Yorkers have died during the pandemic.”

The coverup was known last spring when nursing home and official NY state tallies did not match. Yet the elites, from Dr Fauci, to the media, to Hollywood all praised Governor Cuomo as the “King of New York,” wishing he was president rather than the Orange Man.

Some halfhearted investigations were promised, looking into Cuomo’s genocide and coverup. The investigations appear less urgent than the FBI’s rapid response to a NASCAR door handle that someone thought resembled a noose.

In Cuomo fashion, he punched back with excuses and bluster. As the media circled the wagons around him, the other shoe dropped. Now three women have credibly accused Randy Andy of unwanted sexual advances. Killing granny didn’t capture the attention of fellow Democrats but asking a former aide to play strip poker sure did.

Now the sharp knives are out with state and federal legislators representing New York calling for Cuomo’s resignation. Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the claims “credible,” yet there is silence from the myriad Justice Kavanaugh accusers in the Senate, especially the particularly vocal at the time Kamala Harris. Or her stage prop, Joe Biden.

Why are tens of thousands of nursing home deaths background noise, but these three harassment allegations the last straw? Is it because the woke left views unwanted sexual advances as worse than senicide? Or are other factors at play?

In politics there are no coincidences. Cuomo has been a boorish pig for decades and has been NY governor since 2011. His behavior is nothing new, simply ignored as Biden’s similar MeToo activities were (and are to this day).

John Nolte at Breitbart posed an answer, that getting rid of Cuomo now is a means of protecting other Democrat governors who also sent COVID infected patients as bioweapons into nursing homes. I speak of Whitmer (MI), Newsom (CA), Murphy (NJ) Waltz (MN), and Wolf (PA) who perhaps also wanted to write books, win Emmy Awards, and receive praise from Dr Fauci.

Nolte postulated that throwing Cuomo under the bus, removing and burying him as the latest Harvey Weinstein, would at least protect four other Democrat governors who did exactly what Cuomo did, while leaving the nursing home genocide bit on the cutting room floor.

I believe it is far beyond that. Exposing the nursing home death march could reveal much behind the entire COVID-con. A virus from China, a country Trump beat like a drum on trade deals, appears when Trump’s economy is breaking records. The medical experts tell Trump to shut it all down, the economy, schools, restaurants, small businesses, and life in general, or else millions of Americans will die.

Fifteen days to flatten the curve turns into months, and if Dr Fauci gets his way, years, crippling the US economy. Overly sensitive PCR tests falsely inflated the case counts and classifying any person dying with a positive COVID test as a “COVID death” beat the fear drum.

With an election coming up, the Constitution got put in a closet over drummed-up COVID panic in favor of mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, delayed vote counting, all to drag the weakest presidential candidate in recent history over the finish line by allowing enough votes to be “found” in a few key cities necessary for Electoral College victory.

A preplanned Capitol protest was blamed on Trump, leading to a second impeachment, and a mad rush to certify the Electoral College votes.

So many coincidences in a world where they just don’t happen. How much of this did Cuomo know or participate in? Did any past or present elected Democrats pressure him to send weaponized patients into nursing homes to inflate the death counts, creating more fear and panic, justifying the above actions to purloin the election?

The nursing homes are the tip of the iceberg. Investigating that will lead to many other uncomfortable questions and revelations about the entire COVID-con. Best for the Democrats to make Cuomo go away, and quickly.

What if destroying Cuomo, sending him into MeToo purgatory, keeps him quiet? Not only to protect like-minded governors, but the entire scheme. What if threatened prosecution over the nursing home scandal loosened Randy Andy’s resolve and he threatened to spill the beans in a deal with the NY Attorney General?

Who in the Biden administration and the medical smart-set might be implicated in a grand COVID-con to get rid of Trump and replace him with a deep state stooge? How many Democrat governors are complicit?

Perhaps it is simply a power play with NY Mayor De Blasio wanting to run for governor, to inflict his lunacy on the entire state. Leaving AOC to run for mayor, padding her resume ahead of a future presidential run.

But make no mistake about how COVID played out for the benefit of Biden and his backers. As senior Biden advisor Anita Dunn admitted the truth, “COVID is the best thing that ever happened to [Biden] him” in a book entitled Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency. Luck? Coincidence? Fat chance.

In politics there are no coincidences and the left’s sudden eagerness to toss Cuomo into the East River wearing cement boots suggests that the harassment claims are a distraction and a cover-up for far worse than anything Cuomo did.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer. He is on sabbatical from social media.