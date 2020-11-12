The Democrats' Hurried Preening

Admitting no hiatus in their arch diabolism, the Democrats continue to pile on with all manner of headlines, pronunciamentos, self-congratulations, smarmy videos, half-threats, flag-festooned stages, media abetment, interviews, victory laps, and stunts, to fix in the public mind that they are the victors apparent of this election.

A good example is Hunter Biden abandoning intoxication long enough to clean himself up and trot onstage in a suit, with a baby, to be with dad and show how wholesome he is. Not to mention to rub your nose in your "loss" and his impudent impunity. Biden campaign talk about throwing "trespassers" out of the White House is another.

And especially hideous is the staged video of the smug and execrable Kamala Harris standing aw-shucks-casual in a greensward somewhere calling her friend "Joe" on the phone and oozing to him "We did it, we did it, Joe!"

Yeah, like that was real. There's one I wish I could unsee.

Endless "news" and feature stories tell about Trump's dejection, the fracturing of his family solidarity -- my, that didn't take long, did it? -- over the "loss," how he'll be indicted, hounded, audited, shunned, prosecuted, yada, yada, yada, when he finally becomes the former president they've all dreamed about making him. The attempts to eclipse his incumbency, let alone his future, are everywhere, and they're relentless.

The Democrats are trying to fix in the public mind that they've won this election, when it's plain to see -- and everybody sees it and knows it -- that Trump beat the stuffing out of the dessicated senescent old scarecrow and his stealthy communist tag-team reliever running mate. Lady Macbeth, slide over.

And they're trying to do so via a high-tech, electronic DEWEY BEATS TRUMAN which they don't mean to retract: A media avalanche, complete with the color front page of the New York Times proclaiming BIDEN BEATS TRUMP in an unimaginative reprise of that ill-fated headline from the 1948 Chicago Daily Tribune. May it meet the same fate. That famous earlier front page existed only in a relative handful of copies of the early edition before it was famously held up to ridicule, literally, by its intended victim.

But the Democrats' lies about their purloined "win" have already gone all over the world instantly, to most of the world's population. There are stories everywhere about Biden's coming tsunami of executive orders. These, they say, will undo in as many fell swoops as he can manage in his first few days everything Trump has accomplished in his remarkably energetic service of our country. Don't worry, Joe the Avenger is on the way, just wait until January. Or so they would have you think. I mean, just look at the curl of his lip, and that snarl.

Scores of thousands of ballots turn up in the wee hours, all of them for Old Joe. As the redoubtable Sidney Powell has observed, that is "statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics." Then there are the "Hammer" and "Scorecard" programs which perform manipulations upon what ought to be plain old simple integers so as to result in very convenient and predictable "glitches" -- large lopsided heaps of tortured, groaning "tallies," always in skewed favor of the Democrat. If ever there was an exercise which needed NOT to be "computerized," it was the American presidential election. Unfortunately, that ship sailed a long time ago. The chads are gone, but the Al-Gore-ithms remain.

But luckily, the countless swarms of profoundly dishonest media hacks -- and the Grey Lady, and the shrill, hateful chants of the BLMmers, and the Antifas, and the garden-variety maladjusted, uneducated, confused, violence-prone, drugged-out, resentful, low-achieving, futureless, "gender"-uncertain, issues-plagued Millennials, snowflakes, and snipers at and chippers-away of society in general, and especially the hyper-angry former mixologist revolucionistas from Queens and the Bronx -- DO NOT get to proclaim or certify the winners of elections. Neither does the weak, insufferable, wannabe-chief-executive dupe at the top of the ticket, the intended beneficiary of those who tried to steal it for him.

Rather, expect a post-election litigation storm such as has never been, and which will dwarf the Bush-Gore hanging chad debacle. Trump is planning to bolster these with a new flurry of rallies. I have a feeling attendance at these will dwarf that at even his biggest recent campaign rallies. Organized political vote fraud of a magnitude never attempted in America has been used in the dead of night to create majorities for Biden that he never earned. Trump will litigate these bogus results, and vigorously. If the unthinkable happens and he is defeated and retired, then this effort will have been his parting shot, and his salute to probity. Or else, when successful, it will be his vindication, the reclamation of his rightful second term, and his electoral quod erat demonstrandum.

Here's one signal phenomenon in this affair which I think would be the funniest yet if it weren't being put to such grim use. A headline in the internet site The Week proclaims, "Americans flood streets to celebrate Joe Biden's win." Uh, really? Trump mustered crowds in the scores of thousands everywhere he went in the weeks leading up to the election. Biden attracted an occasional pitiful, sorry handful of stragglers. And at one event in Arizona, not one single fan showed up! There are no "Biden people." There are only anti-Trumpers.

The canard that people are dancing for ecstatic joy in the streets over Biden's putative "win" is as risible and scorn-worthy as that the delivery in the wee hours of thousands of ballots all for Joe -- which appeared precisely when Joe needed help most -- were genuine.

This is more media manipulation designed to make it even harder for Trump to come back from what they're all saying is his defeat. Hooey. I mean, go ahead and hate Orange Man Bad all you like, but we must and will have a vote count as near-exact as it can be reckoned. At the end of which, I sincerely believe, we will have Trump, Chapter II. On that, don't look for too much hope from Democrats.

When it happens, it will assuredly be accompanied with, shall we say, some little consternation among the Democrat losers-about-to-be. So be it. But Trump as president will be infinitely better -- even for the Trump-hating screamers -- than what they think they want.

But if you want to boogie-down because they tell you this weary old lifelong plagiarist -- who now promises to tax you into oblivion, keep you masked up and locked down, and send your livelihood to China and your freedom to hell -- has succeeded the jobs-creating, pride-restoring patriot who understands that American strength, security, manufacturing prowess, borders, respect for faith, reverence for its institutions, cherishing of its freedoms, and respect for law are the sine qua non of America's next quarter-millennium, well then, go for it. Because it may be the last excuse for dancing you'll have for a very, very long time.

