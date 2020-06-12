Where Black Lives Don't Matter

An exceptionally sharp young woman I know posted a video of a caravan of Millennial bicyclists in Atlanta peacefully protesting the inexcusable police murder of George Floyd. Along the way, the group stopped at a traffic light, where they repeatedly raised their hands in unison to Black Lives Matter's signature chant — "hands up, don't shoot." Apparently, none of them knows about the origin of the organization and its slogan.

Black Lives Matter was founded in the aftermath of the 2014 Ferguson, Missouri police killing of an 18-year-old black American named Michael Brown. Before the investigation of the fatal incident had barely begun, Al Sharpton, one of President Obama's most trusted advisers on race, rushed to Ferguson, where he helped spread an unconfirmed rumor that Brown was killed with his hands in the air while trying to surrender to the police officer who shot him.

With all due respect to the bike-riding protesters, "hands up, don't shoot" is political propaganda of the most poisonous kind. As a matter of fact:

● Multiple witnesses deemed to be credible saw the killing in real time.

● Of that group, none was white; all were black.

● A lone witness testified that Brown had his hands up and was trying to surrender when Officer Darren Wilson shot him. That witness was Dorian Johnson, who was with Brown when Brown stole cigarillos from a convenience store shortly before he was killed. Johnson's testimony was deemed not to be credible by both the grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice.

● Multiple other black witnesses, all of whom were deemed credible by the investigating authorities, testified that Michael Brown (1) charged Officer Wilson after refusing to obey Wilson's commands and (2) reached inside Wilson's patrol car and fought with Wilson for control of Wilson's service revolver. Brown was shot and killed during that altercation.

● Wilson was fully exonerated by the grand jury and the Obama Department of Justice.

Black Lives Matter was founded on a lie. I do not say that to be inflammatory — I say it because it's true. "Hands up, don't shoot" never happened. Yet the chant is still being promoted by the group as a rallying cry that heightens racial hatred of the police, and of America itself, which BLM labels as an incurably racist nation where things can be made right only by upending the whole system and starting over.

Black Lives Matter is a violent group whose members are believed to have played an instrumental role in the nationwide rioting and looting following George Floyd's murder. The picture below shows an elderly black woman confronting BLM rioters who destroyed her small store in New York City. See video here.

|

Image: YouTube screen grab.

Americans on both sides of the aisle are deeply troubled over the shocking daylight murder of George Floyd. From coast to coast and border to border, peaceful protesters, including the ones in the bicycle caravan, eagerly took part in a national expression of outrage over an unforgivable travesty.

My young friend, who rode with the caravan, is an exceptionally caring person, and I'm sure the same is true of her fellow protesters. They genuinely care about black lives, as do all decent Americans. When caring Americans see an outrage against the black American community, they speak out, because black lives do matter...most places.

Where Black Lives Don't Matter

I wonder if the multitude of peaceful people who protested George Floyd's murder have ever given even a passing thought to speaking out about the one place where black lives don't matter: the inner city.

In 2014, Milwaukee's police chief at the time described in heart-wrenching terms the unmitigated hell that intrudes on the daily existence of disadvantaged minorities who fear being mowed down by their own kind in America's urban ghettos. Click on the image to see Chief Edward Flynn's epic rant.

Here are highlights of what Chief Flynn said:

● The greatest racial disparity in Milwaukee is getting shot and killed.

● Eighty percent of Milwaukee's homicide victims are black Americans.

Milwaukee and every other big blue city in America have been marked by a decades-long murder merry-go-round that has nothing to do with the police. The overwhelming majority of the murdered — and the murderers — in America's cities are young black men who were cheated out of a decent education by the inexcusably substandard Democrat-run public schools they had no choice but to attend. Because many were functionally illiterate and afflicted with arrested psychological development, they lacked the skills to hold down even the most basic entry-level job. So what did these frustrated and angry young men do? Most turned to a life of drugs and crime, with many ending up dead or in prison before reaching their 20th birthdays.

For generations on end, black-on-black homicides in Democrat-run cities have been an ongoing calamity for the black community. On May 31, Chicago experienced a record 18 homicides in a single day. Year to date, the city has chalked up 264 murders, with young black men a solid majority of the victims, which raises the question: are those black lives any less important than George Floyd's, any less deserving of our outrage?

Chicago is the poster child for urban carnage, but every big blue city in America has overseen a breeding ground for black-on-black havoc, and they've done it for the last half-century.

Along with the video she posted, my young friend entered the following editorial comment: "Silence is consent," meaning that due to America's deplorable history of slavery and segregation, decent people have a moral duty to speak out when a racial travesty occurs. She's 100% right, and I would add that decent people who remain silent about the massive number of black-on-black homicides in America's largest Democrat-run cities are effectively consenting to a continuance of the urban carnage that's rolled on like an out-of-control freight train for more than 50 years.

Finally, by their own callous neglect of the most vulnerable people in our society, Democrats have shown they don't give a flip about the black underclass, except at election time, and I'm not the only one who's observed that. Click here to see what the four Chicago ex-offenders pictured below have to say.



Image used with written permission of RebelPundit.com.