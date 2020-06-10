What about Black Christian Lives?

Where are the marches and the outrage regarding the deliberate and quite systematic murder by jihadist Muslims of Black Christians in Nigeria and other African countries?

At Genocide Watch (graphic pictures), one learns that Nigeria is "a killing field of defenseless Christians." Since June 2015, "over 11,500 Christians have been murdered and 2,000 churches were destroyed." The "statistics are based on careful records kept by church groups that include the names of victims and dates of their murders."

Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen accounted for 7,400 murders of Christians. Boko Haram committed 4,000 killings of Christians. 'Highway Bandits' who separated Christians from Muslims on buses and then killed the Christians committed over 200 murders. Fulani Jihadists are now the world's deadliest terrorist group. Five Nigerian Christians are massacred every day by Fulani and Boko Haram Jihadists. One hundred percent of the 7,400 murders by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen since June 2015 were Christians. Fulani militias wipe out whole Christian villages, but they leave Muslim villages unharmed. Four thousand Christians were killed by Boko Haram, a majority of the 6000 civilians massacred by Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) since June 2015. Boko Haram also murders Muslims who work with the Nigerian government, teach or attend schools, and anyone else who does not submit to Boko Haram's deadly domination. From 2009 to 2020, Boko Haram murdered at least 27,000 civilians, even more than ISIS in Syria and Iraq, making Boko Haram the world's deadliest terrorist group. That 'distinction' has now been claimed by Jihadist Fulani militias.

Christians of Igbo extraction are targeted and abducted. In a scene reminiscent of what the Nazis did to the Jews, the victims "are separated at gunpoint according to their tribe and religion. This same religious targeting is applicable to victims of house to house raiding and looting during which Christians are separated from others at gunpoint and taken away or killed on the spot." If not immediately murdered, they are "forced to pay ransom or face death including beheading or forceful conversion to Islam." Women are subjected to brutal sexual violence of all sorts.

In short, "[j]ihadists have forced 4 to 5 million Christians to flee and have destroyed 2,000 churches since June 2015."

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Rev. Johnnie Moore, the president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, traveled to Nigeria in February 2020 because they could not "stand by idly when the blood of [their] neighbor is being spilled (Book of Leviticus 19:16)." They write:

[B]lood is flowing like a river through this sprawling country, and it is being spilled at the hands of the Islamist terrorists of Boko Haram and lawless tribesmen. Dozens of victims shared accounts of almost incomprehensible suffering. A 9-year-old girl told us about watching terrorists murder her parents and siblings with machetes. A pastor whose church had been destroyed twice met with us soon after negotiating the release of two female parishioners kidnapped by Boko Harem while en route to a Christmas celebration. The young women next to him, newly released, still showing signs of shock. We met men from a village razed entirely by the Islamists. The livelihoods were sabotaged, their families' [sic] massacred. The attackers waited till the middle of the night before assailing men, women and children with guns and machetes. Kidnapping wasn't to their taste. They started fires, then unleashed horrific ethnic cleansing. Every victim's story seemed to end with the words "there are thousands more like us."

Raymond Ibrahim ceaselessly documents the genocide of Christians worldwide. In truth, a "slow-motion war is under way in Africa's most populous country." It's a massacre of Christians, massive in scale and horrific in brutality. The world hardly notices. In Mali and Nigeria, Christians are burned alive. In fact, "Nigeria is ranked 12th and Mali 29th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution."

No global marches, no statements from Black Lives Matter, and a deafening silence from women's groups. What might account for this?

It is because the left allies itself with the Islamic jihadists, and while they are strange bedfellows, their ultimate aim is global conquest. There is no room for Christians or Jews, whatever their racial background.

Leftist groups pay no attention to this unending murder and rape. How is it that in London, Black Lives Matter signs can be seen, but no one is railing against the carnage in Nigeria? Could it be that the Muslim mayor of London has no interest in calling out his radical Islamic brethren? Consider that Sadiq Khan, when elected mayor of London, had the full backing of the international left. Other leftists who were happy with Khan's ascent to power made their approval public.

Congrats, @SadiqKhan. – H," tweeted Hillary Clinton. Likewise happy are Islamic supremacists worldwide: members of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), the party of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the majority party in the nation's National Assembly, held up a sign emblazoned: 'Heartiest Congratulation [sic] to Sadiq Khan 1st Muslim Mayor of London who defeated millionaire Jew Zec [sic] Goldsmith.'

How is it that the Pope will not speak out for his flock dying in Africa? Could it be that his leftist leanings preclude his concern for Black Christian Africans? He appears incapable of understanding the ferocity of radical Islam when he asserts that "[he does not] like to speak of Islamic violence because every day when [he opens] the newspapers [he sees] acts of violence, here in Italy: someone kills his girlfriend, someone else his mother-in-law ... and these violent people are baptized Catholics! They are violent Catholics[.] ... If I spoke about Islamic violence, I would also have to speak about Catholic violence."

Moral equivocation is a standard ploy of the left. It is how leftists weasel out of responsibility and shift guilt to others. It is how they exhort easily deceived people to prostrate themselves with false culpability over crimes they never committed. Considering Black Lives Matter, it would shock many members of the black community to "learn that the intellectual godfathers of this movement are mostly white communists ... intent on making blacks into cannon fodder for the revolution."

In fact, "[t]he Black Lives Matter movement is not about particular injustices but about the alleged injustice of the American system, of capitalism, and of 'white supremacy.' Its mission is not to save black lives. The thousands of deaths from black-on-black homicides draw no attention and inspire no protests, nor do the deaths of black police officers on the integrated police forces they attack. Their ferocious denunciations of slogans like 'All Lives Matter' and 'Blue Lives Matter' as 'racist' reveal the racist impetus behind their own agenda."

It is abundantly clear that BLM and its ilk applaud the destruction of whites. After all, their religion is the religion of violence.

Equally important is that no lives really matter just as long as the movement succeeds in overtaking the country. As long as the left aligns with jihadists, and remains mute in the face of this genocide, the murder of black African Christians by Muslims will continue.

Those who support Black Lives Matter are naively becoming ensnared by BLM's intrinsic hatred while the Nigerian black child cries out, "Biko zọpụta anyị" — please save us.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@gmail.com.