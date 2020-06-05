COVID-19, Floyd Riots Send Anti-Trump Fake News into Hyperdrive

The mainstream media are often far from a trustworthy guardian of the public's well-being. The Yellow Press published in 1898 the largely discredited proposition that Spain sabotaged and sank the USS Maine, an accusation that incited the Spanish-American War. Recent events show that fake news, not from "Russian troll farms," but rather from domestic media sources and also the Democratic Party's nominee for president, is being used to influence the 2020 presidential election. Here is a list of the misrepresentations, if not flat-out lies, that the media and the Democratic Party's nominee have told about Donald Trump during the past two months.

From everything we have seen in the video of George Floyd's death, what happened to him was flat-out wrong. A police officer who (allegedly until proven guilty) abuses his authority in this manner could do the same thing to any one of us while putting other police at professional risk (the ones with Derek Chauvin were fired and now face criminal charges) or even physical risk and cannot be tolerated by any civilized society. Nor can any civilized society tolerate the equally monstrous evils that are now being perpetrated in George Floyd's name.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.