Obama's Coup Attempt

President Barack Hussein Obama says the DoJ’s decision to drop all charges against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn upends the rule of law, something members of his administration, presumably under his instructions, routinely violated, in particularly by illegally unmasking and disseminating Flynn’s name to the press and the world, setting him up in the first place for persecution and prosecution. What they did is a felony that must be punished. And they did it with Obama's knowledge and consent.

We know Obama was calling the shots. We knew it from the text messages between disgraced FBI agents and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page saying that POTUS wanted to know everything they were doing. This matter began as a supposed counterintelligence investigation and such investigations are always conducted for the benefit of and with the approval of the President of the United States.

We know Obama was calling shots from the Jan. 5, 2017 White House meeting between former FBI Director James Comey, himself a serial leaker and liar, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Obama:

Newly released documents indicate former FBI Director James Comey kept his superior at the Justice Department in the dark about the bureau's investigation into retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that she first learned the FBI possessed and was investigating recordings of Flynn’s late 2016 conversations with a Russian envoy following a Jan. 5, 2017, national security meeting at the White House. It wasn't Comey who told her, but former President Barack Obama. Yates, who was briefly the acting attorney general during the early days of the Trump administration before getting fired, also laid out how in the ensuing days, Comey kept the FBI's actions cloaked in secrecy and repeatedly rebuffed her suggestions that the incoming Trump team be made aware of the Flynn recordings… "It was not clear... where the President first received the information," Yates said, adding that she “did not recall Comey’s response to the President’s question about how to treat Flynn.”

Yates was surprised Obama knew that the call between incoming National Security Adviser Flynn and the Russian ambassador, a totally appropriate contact, had been monitored and taped. She shouldn’t have been. Again, counter-intelligence investigations are launched only for and with the approval of the President. And, as we now know, Obama was leading the anti-Trump coup in which then-CIA Director John Brennan and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were key participants. Also attending the meeting was then-Vice President Joe Biden, who has much to answer for.

Despite multiple investigations of alleged Russian collusion dating back to Trump’s election, the only crimes we know of have been committed by Team Obama, including the leaking of classified information starting with the illegal unmasking of Michael Flynn.

Flynn was an outspoken critic of President Obama’s Middle East policy, which included the betrayal of Iraq and the American lives lost there, precipitating the rise of ISIS, which Obama willfully ignored. Now we are learning the unprecedented scope of the illegal unmasking in intelligence reports of Team Trump members by unqualified members of the Obama administration for the political purpose of first derailing the election of President Trump and then undermining his administration.

As Catherine Herridge, then with Fox News, reported on July 27, 2017:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has questioned whether Obama officials improperly sought the names of Trump transition members in this way -- and, in the letter obtained by Fox News, Nunes provided new details about what his investigators have found. “[T]his Committee has learned that one official, whose position has no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama Administration,” he wrote to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. Only one request, Nunes wrote, “offered a justification that was not boilerplate and articulated why” the identity was needed for official duties.

This was nothing less than an attempted coup under Obama’s auspices, sedition against the government of the United States by officials and a President sworn to uphold the Constitution. The sheer volume of unmasking requests by people such as Samantha Power who have no legitimate reason to make such requests speaks volumes about their political purpose.

As much as Flynn has taken fire as being an architect of unspecified collusion with the Russians, Susan Rice had been like the iceberg that sank the Titanic -- barely visible above water but dangerous enough maybe to sink the Trump administration’s ship of state.

As reported by Circa News, Rice, while serving as Obama’s National Security Adviser, requested the unmasking of the names of Team Trump officials mentioned in the so-called “incidental” surveillance of the Trump transition team:

Computer logs that former President Obama’s team left behind in the White House indicate his national security adviser Susan Rice accessed numerous intelligence reports during Obama's last seven months in office that contained National Security Agency intercepts involving Donald Trump and his associates, Circa has learned. Intelligence sources said the logs discovered by National Security Council staff suggested Rice’s interest in the NSA materials, some of which included unmasked Americans' identities, appeared to begin last July around the time Trump secured the GOP nomination and accelerated after Trump’s election in November launched a transition that continued through January. The intelligence reports included some intercepts of Americans talking to foreigners and many more involving foreign leaders talking about the future president, his campaign associates or his transition... Most if not all had nothing to do with the Russian election interference scandal, the sources said, speaking only on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the materials.

How do we know Obama called the shots on the whole Russian collusion/Steele Dossier hoax and Flynn’s entrapment was also on his orders. James Clapper said so. In the search for the answer as to how the whole Mueller collusion probe and spying on Team Trump originated, one does not have to look far. One need only to revisit the interview deep state conspirator and perjurer James Clapper gave with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. He points his finger directly at Obama as leader of the coup against Donald Trump:

Former Obama administration director of national intelligence James Clapper admitted that former president Barack Obama gave the order to Peter Strzok to kick off his Operation Crossfire Hurricane targeting of President Donald Trump. Obama -- who also gave a stand-down order on stopping alleged Russian hacking -- was personally implicated in the plot according to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s texts. Clapper confirms the obvious… “If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today, notably Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place,” Clapper said in his Anderson Cooper interview.

In any criminal investigation where the suspect is not immediately known, the first question usually asked is who would have the most to gain? As we follow the bread crumbs of the text messages of Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and await release of the House Intelligence Committee’s memo regarding the collusion between the DNC, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the DoJ and FBI to ensure the election of Hillary and the defeat or impeachment of Donald Trump, the answer to that question is clear: Barack Obama.

Can it be believed that as key players in the Obama administration like Strzok and Page, as well as FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, number four at Justice Bruce Ohr, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and many others were liked in a vast criminal conspiracy to keep Hillary Clinton out of prison and Donald Trump out of the White House, Obama was blissfully unaware of all this? Rather, it can be plausibly argued that he was orchestrating it.

Perhaps not directly or by explicit orders, but rather by discussing the threat to his legacy Trump represented with his progressive minions and then simply saying, as crime bosses throughout history have done, “You know what needs to be done. Do it.”

This scandal did not occur in a vacuum, no more than did the weaponizing of the IRS to target the Tea Party and other conservative groups before Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign occur in a vacuum. The agencies under Obama’s control have been politicized before and used to intimidate and destroy his political opponents.

Obama gave the marching orders to James Comey et al to keep Hillary out of prison and Trump out of the White House. He was so sure both would happen he once joked about it on late night television:

Appearing on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in late 2016, Obama read out some tweets from Trump, including one that read:"President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!" Obama offered a potential response: “Dear @realDonaldTrump. At least I will go down in history as a President.” Ha ha.

I argued that Comey, under Obama’s orders, had the fix in for Hillary, and we now know that he began writing his exoneration memo significantly before interviewing Hillary and other key witnesses, That memo underwent key edits in which Strzok, who interviewed Hillary and those witnesses, was involved. But now, as the layers of this rotting onion are peeled away, it has become clearer that Comey did not act on his own initiative. He was doing what Obama told him to do,

The same is true of the persecution and prosecution off Michael Flynn. Obama pulled the strings. Obama gave the marching orders. This fish is rotting from the head.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor’s Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.