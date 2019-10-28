Free Flynn, Jail Clapper and Brennan

Former director of National Intelligence and current CNN contributor James "I Lied To Congress and Got Away with It" Clapper stammered through his interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday, admitting that he may be a target of U.S. atty. John Durham's investigation, now officially turned into a criminal probe by Atty. Gen. William Barr. As BizPacReview notes:

Obama's former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper seemed to struggle with his poker face as he reacted to news of a DOJ criminal inquiry. The current CNN contributor spoke with Anderson Cooper about reports of the transition of U.S. Attorney John Durham's review into the origins of the Russia probe into a criminal investigation. And his body language spoke louder than his words. "What do you make of this," the CNN host asked on "Anderson Cooper 360." "Well, I'm very curious because presumably, I guess I'm one of those under investigation," Clapper replied, peppering his sentence with several uses of "uh."

"Uh" rhymes with "duh," which is the reaction to growing suspicions that based on his actions and mounting evidence that perjurer James Clapper and Lt. Gen.. Michael Flynn might be headed in opposite directions — Deep State point man James Clapper headed to prison for sedition, along with Deep State political hack John Brennan, both charged with helping to orchestrate a coup against a duly elected sitting president, Donald J. Trump.

Sidney Powell, the attorney for Gen. Flynn, has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him based on indications that the FBI altered his 302s, essentially written reports based on witness interviews, to make him look guilty and leaking information on Flynn's calls to the Washington Post. As reported by RedState:

Powell alleges a set-up of Flynn including that the FBI 302s related to Flynn were edited. A 302 is the form the FBI uses to reflect what a witness says during an interview. Powell's filing also suggests that Office of Net Assessment's James Baker illegally leaked the transcripts of Flynn's calls to David Ignatius of the Washington Post. And Powell is specifically looking for the phone records of James Clapper to see about his contacts with Ignatius, including that he essentially told Ignatius to "take the kill shot on Flynn."

Powell, a former federal prosecutor and a veteran of 500 federal appeals, is the author of Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, a biting tome exposing the prosecutorial misconduct of government lawyers such as Robert Mueller's "pit bull," Andrew Weissmann, and other members of Obama's inner circle that have threatened the foundations of true justice in our democracy. Powell has sunk her legal teeth into the fraudulent case against Flynn that should result in his, with apologies to Robert Mueller, exoneration. As noted by Powerline:

Powell's most explosive charge is that the FBI falsified the Form 302 that recorded the content of its agents' interview with Flynn in order to set him up for prosecution: On February 10, 2017, the news broke — attributed to "senior intelligence officials" — that Mr. Flynn had discussed sanctions with Ambassador Kislyak, contrary to what Vice President Pence had said on television previously. Overnight, the most important substantive changes were made to the Flynn 302. Those changes added an unequivocal statement that "FLYNN stated he did not" — in response to whether Mr. Flynn had asked Kislyak to vote in a certain manner or slow down the UN vote. This is a deceptive manipulation because, as the notes of the agents show, Mr. Flynn was not even sure he had spoken to Russia/Kislyak on this issue. He had talked to dozens of countries. Exs. 9, 10, 11. Second, they added: "or if KISLYAK described any Russian response to a request by FLYNN." That question and answer do not appear in the notes, yet it was made into a criminal offense. The typed version of the highly unusual "deliberative" 302 by that date already included an entire section from whole cloth that also serves as a criminal charge in the Information and purported factual basis regarding "Russia's response" to any request by Flynn. The draft also shows that the agents moved a sentence to make it seem to be an answer to a question it was not.

As Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett notes on his website, it is Clapper who may have ordered the hit job on Flynn, calling for a Washington Post reporter to "take the kill shot" on Flynn by publishing leaked information:

New court documents released Thursday night shed some light on some of the deep state's actions in attacking former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. If these actions were revealed to have been taken against anyone else that was not a Trump ally, the media would be screaming about the abuse of power and the corruption of dirty law enforcement officials. These documents allege that President Obama's Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, called Washington Post reporter David Ignatius to "take the kill shot on Flynn." It is believed that ONA Director James Baker had leaked information, including transcripts from General Flynn's calls, to Ignatius. Director Baker is believed to also have been the handler for Stefan Halper who may have been tasked by the FBI/CIA to slander General Flynn personally[.] ... James Clapper admitted earlier in the month that President Obama ordered the intel community to collect and release as much information about "Russian interference" as possible. Could the command from President Obama have directly led to the leaking of transcripts from Director Baker as well as Clapper telling a reporter to "take the kill shot" on a political adversary?

Close scrutiny of the Intelligence Community's actions by Durham and Barr should send chills down Clapper's spine and former CIA director John Brennan's as well. In the search for the answer as to how the whole Mueller collusion probe and spying on Team Trump originated, one does not have to look far. One needs only to revisit another interview Deep State conspirator and perjurer James Clapper gave with CNN's Anderson Cooper. In that interview, Clapper points his finger directly at Barack Hussein Obama as leader of the coup against Donald Trump:

Former Obama administration director of national intelligence James Clapper admitted that former president Barack Obama gave the order to Peter Strzok to kick off his Operation Crossfire Hurricane targeting of President Donald Trump. Obama — who also gave a stand-down order on stopping alleged Russian hacking — was personally implicated in the plot according to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's texts. Clapper confirms the obvious. This is James Clapper's interview with Anderson Cooper, which confirms that Obama ordered Strzok to carry out an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which became the basis for the entire Mueller probe. "If it weren't for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today, notably Special Counsel Mueller's investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place," Clapper said in his Anderson Cooper interview.

Newly revealed text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page suggest that in addition to the FBI altering Michael Flynn's 302s, Deep State actors at the FBI were well aware of and in cahoots with the intelligence community of James Clapper and John Brennan and may shed light on what clapper meant by taking a "kill shot" on Flynn. Certainly GOP Sens. Charles Grassley are interested, according to Fox News:

Republican congressional leaders are calling for a new investigation of media leaks surrounding the Russia investigation — possibly emanating from the intelligence community — pointing to internal text messages they say indicate a more widespread problem. "[T]hese texts and emails demonstrate the need to investigate leaks from agencies or entities other than FBI," Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote to Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael K. Atkinson, pointedly asking whether he's launched a probe "into these apparent leaks." ... The specific messages include a December 2016 text, in which Strzok told Page, "Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried and political, they're kicking in to overdrive." Fox News previously reported on that exchange. In April 2017, Strzok also sent an email commenting on an article about the Trump campaign and Russia by saying, "I'm beginning to think the agency got info a lot earlier than we thought and hasn't shared it completely with us. Might explain all these weird/seemingly incorrect leads all these media folks have. Would also highlight agency as source of some of the leaks."

What did the CIA and FBI share exactly? Strzok, in another text, expressed the need for an "insurance policy" to either prevent Trump from being elected or, if he was, remove him from office. This was quite a policy and quite a coup, involving the FBI, the CIA, and quite possibly President Obama himself. Godspeed, Durham and Barr, and if justice still exists in America after this Deep State assault, Michael Flynn will be a free man, and John Brenan and James Clapper will be cellmates.

Daniel John Sobieski is a former editorial writer for Investor's Business Daily and freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.