Clapper Hears Barr's 'Chilling' Footsteps

The man who lied to Congress about spying on the American people was shocked back in April to hear Barr testify before Congress that yes, he thought the Trump campaign had been spied upon by his political opponents. As Breitbart reported :

They really counted on Hillary wining, didn't they? Former director of National Intelligence James Clapper is in panic mode, realizing that the so-called "intelligence community" he supervised under President Obama is about to be revealed by Atty. Gen. William Barr and U.S. atty. John Durham as a weaponized arm of the Clinton campaign, with indictments to follow.

Well, I thought it was most stunning and scary. I was amazed at that and rather disappointed that the attorney general would say such a thing. The term "spying" has all kinds of negative connotations, and I have to believe he chose that term deliberately. And I think it's incredible that if he has concerns, he would have easily on his first day on the job, after his confirmation, asked his own IG, the Inspector General of the Department of Justice, for a briefing on his preliminary, in the course of his investigation, that is, the IG's investigation, whether there was any wrongdoing by the FBI. I think it would have been far more appropriate for him to just defer to that investigation rather than postulating, apparently with no evidence. He just has a feeling that there was spying against the campaign.

Barr has more than that, it would seem, and has sent chills up Clapper's spine that he and Durham are dead serious about checking out the real reasons for the Intelligence Community's "assessment" that Russia wanted Trump to win and was meddling in the election to achieve that result. According to a Wall Street Journal report:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says The Wall Street Journal report that Attorney General William Barr appears to be investigating a high-confidence finding of the US intelligence community assessment of the 2016 election sends a "chilling message to the intelligence community."

Close scrutiny of the Intelligence Community's actions should send chills up Clapper's spine. In the search for the answer as to how the whole Mueller collusion probe and spying on Team Trump originated, one does not have to look far. One needs only to revisit the interview Deep State conspirator and perjurer James Clapper gave with CNN's Anderson Cooper. He points his finger directly at Barack Hussein Obama as leader of the coup against Donald Trump:

Former Obama administration director of national intelligence James Clapper admitted that former president Barack Obama gave the order to Peter Strzok to kick off his Operation Crossfire Hurricane targeting of President Donald Trump. Obama — who also gave a stand-down order on stopping alleged Russian hacking — was personally implicated in the plot according to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page's texts. Clapper confirms the obvious. This is James Clapper's interview with Anderson Cooper, which confirms that Obama ordered Strzok to carry out an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), which became the basis for the entire Mueller probe. "If it weren't for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today, notably Special Counsel Mueller's investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place," Clapper said in his Anderson Cooper interview.

That Intelligence Community assessment would have included in it the "unverified and salacious," as former FBI director James Comey described it, dossier paid for by Hillary and the DNC and compiled from Russian disinformation source by British agent Christopher Steele in the only real collusion with Russia in this whole affair.

The announcement by Attorney General William Barr that yes, he believes that Team Trump was spied upon by Hillary and the Democrats, and yes, he's going to look into it, is a rarity these days — a genuine bombshell. And he's going to examine the application process used by the FBI to convince a FISA judge to grant a surveillance warrant against Trump campaign gadfly Carter Page. Make some popcorn and sit back. A.G. Barr will find all the bread crumbs in this genuine conspiracy leading back to Clapper, Brennan, and Obama.

As Barr and Durham get closer, the attacks on him will grow. As Jed Babbin writes in the American Spectator:

Last Wednesday the intelligence community launched its first attack on Attorney General William Barr's investigation into its illegal acts and abuses of power during the 2016 election. In a New York Times article entitled "Justice Department Seeks to Question CIA in its Own Russia Investigation," the IC makes clear its fear of the results of Barr's investigation of their spy operation on candidate Trump in 2016 that continued through his early presidency[.] ... John Durham, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, is running the investigation under Barr's direction. From the Times report, we can easily deduce the fact that those who ran the spy op — including CIA Director Gina Haspel — are running scared from the Durham investigation[.] ... The reason the CIA's "analytical work" is being subjected to a federal prosecutor's scrutiny is that there is a lot of evidence of criminal conduct by the CIA and FBI. That's one of the fundamental differences between the Barr/Durham investigation and the Mueller investigation into the imaginary conspiracy between candidate Trump and his campaign and the Russians[.] ... Durham's investigators will begin with people such as those but first they'll want to get the relevant documents from the CIA. Those documents will include an enormous volume of classified emails, text messages, and other communications among the top CIA officials and between them and the FBI's senior officials — James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, James Baker and Bruce Ohr — who ran the FBI's part of the spy op on Trump from the Justice Department.

It is worth noting that John Durham has crossed paths with former "collusion delusion" czar and special counsel Robert Mueller III before. Durham is familiar with the often illegal lengths that Mueller, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, et al. will go to to nail their prey. As Rush Limbaugh noted, citing a New York Times article:

"Mr. Durham has a long history of serving as a special prosecutor investigating potential wrongdoing among law enforcement and national security officials. He was appointed to the federal bench in 2017 by President Trump. Mr. Durham has even investigated the use or misuse of FBI informants." In fact, one of his best-known investigations was an investigation of the FBI's handling of the mass murderer and Boston mobster Whitey Bulger. This is very significant. It was Robert Mueller III[.] ... Keep in mind (we've talked about this a few times, but it's been a while, and I don't know how many of you are gonna remember this) it was Robert Mueller III, Mr. Integrity, Mr. Honorable, who kept four innocent people in prison for decades in order to keep Whitey Bulger from being exposed as an FBI informant. Four people. Four people who were innocent were kept in jail for years in order to protect the status of Whitey Bulger as an FBI informant.

Durham and Barr are getting closer to putting the leaders of the Deep State coup in jail for years for their crimes against their country. And James Clapper is beginning to feel the chill.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.