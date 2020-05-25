America at the Crossroad on Memorial Day 2020

The past three months have been a period of extreme trial and tribulation for the people of United States. They are struggling to regain a sense of optimism and confidence in the face of what now appears to have been an unnecessary Wuhan Virus pandemic lockdown and the resultant dictatorial and unconstitutional behavior of many state and local politicians.

Further, the citizenry is becoming increasingly aware of the Democrat party hierarchy’s illegal and unconstitutional utilization of the power of government to spy on and potentially depose a duly elected President. Despite this exposure, this same cabal has unabashedly and deliberately exploited and prolonged the coronavirus crisis in an attempt to fundamentally transform the nation, defeat President Trump in November, and establish a permanent ruling class oligarchy.

Nonetheless, far too many Americans are still obsequiously deferential to those whose only interest is themselves, their ideology, and their thirst for power. Much of the populace, by dint of a woeful education, have accepted the falsehood that their country is one of an ignoble nature and history and that “American Exceptionalism” is a myth as this nation has plundered the planet and exploited mankind.

As a consequence, the propaganda arm of the ruling class, the mainstream media, and their unceasing fear mongering about the coronavirus as well as their unrestrained defense of the Obama cabal’s attempted unconstitutional overthrow of the Trump Presidency, has fallen on fertile ground among much of the citizenry.

Yet, it is the overwrought response to the Wuhan Virus pandemic that has brought the nation to a crossroad. Will the American people peacefully, but firmly, revolt against those prolonging oppression in the name of science and reclaim their freedoms, or will they meekly accept the dictates of those in power and empower the ruling class in perpetuity?

On this Memorial Day, when the nation remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms now being usurped, it is a tragedy that this nation, that has so advanced the welfare of mankind, is faced with that stark a reality.

The true account of America’s contribution to the world and its people is one of magnificent achievement, whether freeing millions from tyranny by force of arms or dramatically improving their standard of living by fostering global economic growth as well as new and ever evolving technology.

Perhaps the one thing above all others, that a majority in the United States do not appreciate, is the indispensable and unprecedented role this nation has played in giving hope and a real-life vision of the blessings of true freedom and liberty to countless millions throughout the world. Nothing this country has done in its history can compare to being what Ronald Reagan referred to as “The Shining City on the Hill.”

Befitting the true intent of Memorial Day, the following true story is emblematic of the strain of honor and bravery that permeated, and hopefully still does, the American character as well as this nation’s historical commitment to freedom and liberty for all mankind. A nation the ruling elites are hellbent on transforming into another failed socialist state subservient to China on the world stage.

A soldier, a small American flag on the shoulder of his jacket, slowly walks through the streets of a once bustling European city now lying in ruin. The few still upright walls serve as perfect cover for an ambush or a sniper’s liar. His senses honed to a fine razors edge to react to the slightest sound or movement, he steps carefully around the broken bricks and shattered glass.

The soldier hears a faint stirring behind him and wheeling around, rifle at the ready in anticipation of the worst, he sees, instead, a young girl perhaps five or six years of age slowly walking towards him. Her tattered clothes barely able to cover her emaciated frame. Their eyes meet as kindred spirits. In the cauldron that is unconditional war, the psyche of the soldier has been dulled by the weariness of death and destruction and that of the child by the never-ending and soul-crushing struggle for survival.

He offers his hand to her, and, while wary, she senses a genuine kindness in his demeanor. They share a chocolate bar, and though unable to communicate, there is an instant bond. She then motions to three other younger children, one perhaps two or three years old, to join them. They slowly and apprehensively come from the behind the shattered walls.

Welcoming them into the group, the soldier, with a gentle smile, gives all his rations to the youngsters. For an hour or two, the children, some for the first time in their brief lives, revel in a sense of security and companionship as they gather around the soldier. They sit and talk to each other as best they can while the thoughts of the young man gradually turn to the memory of his childhood and parents in a small town somewhere in the heartland of America and of his high school sweetheart and their plans for a family when he returns from the War.

When the time comes for the soldier to depart, the little girl tugs on his sleeve and as a tear rolls down her cheek, she hugs him while the other children hold onto him unwilling to let go. Doing what he must, the soldier reluctantly turns away and without hesitation returns to his duty and the bloody cauldron of war; but he leaves behind children who for the rest of their lives would cherish the memory of that day and of the young man from another country who had shown them such genuine friendship and kindness.

The following day a sniper’s bullet found its mark and the same young man so full of hopes and dreams lay dead beneath the gaunt image of a splintered and shattered oak tree silhouetted by the purple haze of the setting sun.

Yet in a street of a devastated city thousands of miles from his home the soldier had shared a fleeting moment of peace and tranquility with a new family. Those he and his fellow Americans, on the battlefield and in the factories and farm fields of a free and vibrant land, had freed from a life of oppression and given a chance to pursue their dreams as he willingly gave up his.

The country, the United States of America, whence this soldier came, is unique in the history of mankind. When attacked by foreign powers America never viewed those incidents as a pretext to conquer and permanently subjugate other nations. Rather, this country, in the pursuit of self-defense, also aspired to the noble calling of freeing others from tyranny and allowing the people of those nations to establish their own freely elected governments.

The basic tenets in the founding of the United States: 1) that all men are endowed by God with certain inalienable rights, and 2) that the individual and not the state is paramount, enabled a society to evolve that fostered love and respect not only of country but of fellow man, regardless of where he might live.

It is this distinctive trait among all global communities which has motivated countless American men and women over the years to not only willingly take up arms to defend a land they cherish but to expend blood and treasure so they and others can live in peace and freedom.

American military cemeteries, with their verdant fields of seemingly endless rows of monuments marking the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, dot the globe. The sons and daughters of the United States interred there now reside in the pantheon of the most noble and heroic in the history of mankind.

American Military Cemetary Cambridge, England (Photo: US Air Force)

As the years march inexorably on, memories of the past, particularly the most unpleasant, are pushed into the recesses of daily consciousness. In the United States, with each new generation, the knowledge and experience of war, survival and adversity is replaced with the demands of day-to-day living and an unfortunate tendency to fall prey to not only the false but fashionable proclivity of blaming America for all of mankind’s ills but the inexorable acceptance of the belief that a powerful central government is the source and arbiter of human rights and freedom.

Not only for future generations of Americans but the future of the free world, the citizenry must choose to actively rebel against those prolonging oppression and "fundamental transformation" using the coronavirus pandemic as their vehicle and re-elect President Trump in November.

On the other hand, if the citizenry continues to place unbridled faith in politicians and their self-serving promises and succumb to the irrational influence of many societal elites and their egocentrism and not in the advancement of liberty and individual self-determination that so many over the past 244 years fought to defend, then the sacrifice of this honorable soldier, so far from home, and his fellow patriots will have been in vain.