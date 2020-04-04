The Coronavirus vs. Hollywood Liberals

According to data compiled by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH), there have been 3,352 laboratory-confirmed cases and 65 deaths from COVID-19 virus in Los Angeles County since late February 2020. This equates to a 1.9 percent mortality rate out of all cases or 6.5 deaths out of every 1 million persons in the county or 335 cases (not deaths) per 1 million persons.

Public health data has been sorted in the data tables below by the highest, lowest and moderate rate of cases, not by deaths.

Location

The highest rates of COVID-19 cases are located in Democrat West Los Angeles and Hollywood communities (103 to 201 cases per 100,000) compared to Republican suburbs in East LA County with the lowest case rate (0 to 17 cases per 100,000). A moderate level of rate of cases is located in Democrat Central Los Angeles in lower-income communities (15 to 34 cases per 100,000).

Age

The typical age for contracting the virus ranges from 18 to 65, with a median of about 35 years old and only 20 percent in the elderly 65 and above age group. Less than 1 percent are children under age 18.

Income

Income is bimodal -- meaning greater income is associated with both the highest disease rates (Democrat West LA -- $33,694 to $112,927 per household) and the lowest rates (Republican Eastern suburbs -- $66,891 to $187,444). Those living in Central LA County with the lowest household income levels ($25,161 to $30,579) have a moderate disease rate.

Occupation

Occupation is highly associated with a higher rate of cases of COVID-19. White-collar communities clustered in Democrat West LA County have much higher rate of cases (134 out of every 100,000) than in suburban Republican Eastern LA County with mixed blue collar and white-collar occupations (10.5 out of every 100,000).

Ethnicity

The strongest ethnic association with high COVID-19 case rates is the general category “White.” The weakest ethnic association is “Asian” as shown in Data Table D below.

Summary

The sorting of data shown below indicates some of the cliches circulating in the media about COVID-19 are erroneous in LA County:

Areas with high Chinese ethnicity are not related to COVID-19 prevalence.

The vulnerable elderly do not necessarily have a higher proportion of cases (80 percent of cases are under age 65).

Lower income communities living in dense family networks do not have a significantly higher incidence of cases.

More religiously observant Republicans in Eastern LA County apparently did not spread COVID-19 more than secularized communities in West LA up to the March 20 “shelter-in-place” order.

There have been only five cases of COVID-19 out of 2,500 homeless persons on skid row in Downtown LA (0.20% rate) indicating the homeless have one of the lowest rates of virus cases in the County despite their living conditions and high density.

This brief, non-scientific survey also suggests that 1) there are other social and behavioral factors involved in the proliferation of COVID-19; and 2) that the public health policies of social distancing and shutdowns of nonessential businesses and churches and synagogues are not targeted to those more likely, but unexplained, factors. Prime virus carriers plausibly could be those with compromised immune systems (drugs, chemotherapy, smoking, bad diet, no sunlight exposure, entertainment industry drug culture) and/or global travelers. If so, public health policies should be targeted to those carriers and not shutdowns of the entire economy. Political correctness could be a factor in proliferating virus above seasonal flu rates. Readers are cautioned that correlation does not mean causation.

Table A - Representative Highest Rate Cov-19 Cases – LA County (All Democrat)

Area/City (Persons per Household) Cases Cases/100,000 (Rounded) Median HH Income Ethnicity

(Rounded) Avg. Age In years for Area (rounded) Preponderant Occupation Hancock Park LA 33 201 $85,277 71% white 42

(13% > 65) 83% white collar City of West Hollywood (1.5 per HH) 64 179 $69,249 81% white 39

(17% > 65) 81% white collar Melrose, LA (N/A) 104 134 $54,183 80% white 39 (18% >65) 81% white collar Brentwood District, LA (2.0 per HH) 39 125 $112,927 84% white 44

(17% > 65) >80% White collar City of Beverly Hills

(2.3 per HH) 39 112 $96,312 82% white 44 (18% > 65) >80% White collar Hollywood Hills, LA

(1.8 per HH) 32 111 $69,277 74% white 39

(11% > 65) White collar Hollywood, LA

(2 per HH) 67 103 $33,694 42% Latino 31

(9% > 65) Mixed 378 138 average 134 median $74, 417 avg. $69,277 med White 41 avg. White collar

Data Table B - Representative Lowest Covid-19 Rates – LA County (all Republican)

City Cases Rate/100,000

(Rounded) Median HH Income Ethnicity (Rounded) Avg. Age

in Years Preponderant Occupation Whittier 15 17 $66,891 67% Latino 35 Blue collar San Dimas 5 15 $84,953 61% white 42 Mixed Glendora 7 13 $81,336 67% white 42 White collar Diamond Bar 6 10.5 $92,414 43% Asian 43 White collar La Verne 2 6 $83,352 49% white, 36% Asian 44 Mixed Bradbury 0 0 $123,777 66% white, 19% Asian 48 White collar Rolling Hills 0 0 $184,777 76% white 51 White collar 8.8 avg. 10.5 median

Data Table C - Representative Moderate Covid-19 Rates in Blue Collar, All Democrat Areas

Area Cases Rate per 100,000 (Rounded) Median HH Income Ethnicity Avg. Age in Years Preponderant Occupation Koreatown, LA 18 34 $30,558 53% Latino

32% Asian 35 Mixed Florence, LA 14 28 $29,447 86% Latino 28 Blue collar South Park, LA 11 28 $29,518 79% Latino 32 Blue collar Westlake, LA 13 22 $26,757 73% Latino N/A Blue collar Pico-Union, LA 9 21 $26,424 85% Latino 33 Blue collar Watts, LA 7 16 $25,161 62% Latino 37% Black 25 Blue collar Lincoln Heights, LA 5 15 $30,579 71% Latino 27 Blue collar 77 23 $29,447 med Mixed 30 Blue collar

Data Table D – Representative Asian Communities in LA County – Covid-19 Cases (Mixed Political Affiliation)