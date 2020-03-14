Why I Bought AR-15s for My Sons

According to the Washington Post, 91% of Trump coverage by the three broadcast networks, which include ABC, is negative. When a right-wing lunatic massacred people of Mexican descent at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, the networks blamed the attack on Trump's "hateful" rhetoric about immigrants.

ABC News promptly produced a story to support the mainstream media's narrative that violence by Trump-supporters had reached epidemic proportions. Twisting itself into a pretzel in an attempt to justify the charge, the network scoured the country for instances where bad apples among the 63 million people who voted for Trump perpetrated violence allegedly inspired by him. After an exhaustive search, ABC News came up with a grand total of 36 violent crimes where Trump's name was invoked.

Some quick math: 36 bad apples divided by 63 million Trump voters equals 0.0000005. In other words, ABC News hyped a story about violent acts allegedly perpetrated by zero point zero zero zero zero five percent of Trump's supporters. That's five hundred-thousandths of one percent. Some epidemic.

If ABC News ever decides to do a connect-the-dots story about Democrat bad apples who commit political violence, here are a few examples they can include:

The deranged 24-year-old who murdered nine people in Dayton, Ohio was an Elizabeth Warren–supporter who had been incited by the Democratic Party to hate Republicans, ICE, and the police.

Having been taught to hate Republicans, a Bernie Sanders–supporter shot and nearly killed GOP rep. Steve Scalise.

After Rep. Scalise was shot, Republican rep. Claudia Tenney received an email that read, "One down, 216 to go."

Seventy-one-year-old female staffer for California GOP rep. Dana Rohrabacher was knocked unconscious by Trump-hating Democrats during a protest outside Rohrabacher's office.

The FBI arrested man for threatening to assassinate Republican rep. Martha McSally over her support for Trump.

Trump-hating Democrats threatened the children of ICE contractor's employees.

Trump-hating Democrats fired multiple shots through the window of a San Antonio ICE office in a targeted attack against the agency that enforces nation's immigration laws.

Trump-hating Democrats angrily confronted DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a D.C. restaurant.

According to a hidden camera investigation, Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC sent paid protesters to incite violence at Trump events.

A Trump-hating Democrat waitress in Chicago spat in Eric Trump's face.

Peter Fonda: "Trump's 12-year-old son should be ripped from his mother's arms and put in a cage with pedophiles."

A Democrat college professor was arrested for beating Trump-supporters with a U-shaped bike lock.

A tweet by a Democrat front group promoted the gruesome murder of ICE agents with step-by-step instructions:

A hate-filled Democrat threatened to kill Trump-supporters at the re-election headquarters of his GOP congressman.

"I'll f--- you up!": A Democrat instructor assaulted conservative students at anti-Trump campus protest.

Trump-hating Democrats terrified Tucker Carlson's wife and children at home while he was at work: "Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!":

A 17-year-old girl was punched in the face by Trump-hating Democrat.

A decapitated animal carcass left on the porch of a DHS staffer.

A car with a Trump bumper sticker was spray-painted and its tires slashed.

A pickup truck with Trump stickers was made a total loss after being set on fire.

A minority man was pummeled in the face for wearing a MAGA baseball cap.

A Trump-supporting immigrant from Africa was beaten by Trump-hating Democrats.

A Trump-supporter was knocked unconscious by Democrat protesters.

WATCH: A white Democrat slaps the MAGA hat off the head of a black man.

WATCH: A black Democrat rips the MAGA hat from a 16-year-old's head and throws a soft drink in his face.

A student carrying a Trump flag was beaten by eight Trump-hating classmates.

An elementary school student was beaten by classmates over voting for Trump in a mock election.

A Trump-hating student yelled, "You support Trump! You hate Mexicans!" at a female classmate before ripping her victim's earrings off.

A black man in a MAGA hat was called a "n-----" by Cheesecake Factory employees.

Trump-hating Democrats assaulted two women wearing MAGA hats.

A 19-year-old Democrat threw an 81-year-old man wearing a MAGA hat to the ground.

WATCH: A Black Trump supporter was sucker-punched in the face by a white Democrat.

A hate-filled Democrat was arrested for ramming a truck into a Trump voter registration tent filled with volunteers.

A 34-year-old Democrat was arrested for assaulting a 15-year-old Trump-supporter at a polling site.

A Trump-supporter in New Jersey was attacked with a crowbar.

To whatever extent the journalistically corrupt networks reported any of the above incidents, the coverage was fleeting at best, and not once, to the best of my knowledge, have they ever "connected the dots" of such violent incidents, as ABC News did in its political hit job on Trump.

What has happened to the modern Democratic Party?

Just days after the 2016 election, six members of the Democrat front group Red Guards/Austin were arrested for violent attacks on supporters of President Trump. The six communist revolutionaries are pictured below in booking photos taken by the Austin Police Department.

A few weeks later, after Trump took office, a nighttime protest by Occupy Oakland, another Democrat front group, called on Trump's opponents to "Become Ungovernable" by inciting chaos across America. A tweet by the communist group boasted this: "We won this night. We will liberate this land. We will fight fascists. We will dismantle the state. This is war." And war is exactly what was declared by the Democratic Party's "resistance" to a lawfully elected president, a war on our constitutional system of electing the country's leader. Dating to the time Donald Trump became the GOP nominee, the Democratic Party has given a wink and a nod to Red Guards Austin, Occupy Oakland, and every other communist group in America to violently act out hatred not only against Trump, but his supporters as well.

Here's why I bought AR-15s for my sons: when Lenin was asked how the Bolsheviks planned to keep the Russian masses from listening to counterrevolutionaries, he replied in so many words, "We must teach our followers to direct unbridled hatred toward our opponents." A half-century later, Saul Alinsky taught Lenin's "teach them to hate" strategy to the post-1960s Democratic Party, which turned it into an art form.

In August 2016, before Trump was even elected, frenzied rank-and-file Democrats in Minnesota put Lenin's strategy into practice by repeatedly punching an elderly man in the kidney and spitting on other attendees who were forced to walk a gauntlet of political hatred as they left a Trump fundraiser in Minneapolis. Please take 30 seconds to watch how successful the Democratic Party has been at inciting its followers to direct seething hatred toward Republicans.

To the best of my knowledge, not a single prominent Democrat forcefully condemned the outrageous incident in Minneapolis, or hundreds upon thousands of others like it. And why would they? With invaluable help from the Clinton campaign and the DNC, their own "resistance" movement has intentionally incited anti-Trump violence at every turn.

When a political party teaches its followers to hate the other side, things are not likely to end well. If Trump is re-elected, I fear that the party of Marx, Lenin, Alinsky, and Obama will quietly turn loose its dogs of war in a seditious attempt to destabilize America, to make it "ungovernable" until Democrats regain power. If that happens, widespread anarchy will follow. And that's why I bought my law-abiding sons AR-15s and enough ammunition to defend themselves — and their country — against a possible bloody insurrection incited by a once-honorable party that has betrayed the constitutional republic it swore to protect and defend.