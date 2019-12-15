Unconstitutional Impeachment: The Real Abuse of Power

The House has filed articles of impeachment against President Trump. The charges are vague, not criminal, not in line with constitutional requirements, but Democrats don't care. The American people are opposed to this illegal impeachment, but again, Democrats don't care. They have a mission, and nothing will stand in their way.

But then we've been here before, haven't we? In 2009, our government rolled over us like a tank in Tiananmen Square to pass Obamacare. Like impeachment, Obamacare was unpopular, opposed by most Americans. Like impeachment, Congress and their media pushed the lies, the empty promises: to tamp down opposition.

And here we go again. Nancy's marshaling her forces to once again steamroll the people. And she's just as committed to overthrowing our government as she was to enacting a socialist takeover of our health care. Our government operates outside the will of voters because it can. Once we send these people to Washington, we relinquish control, have no way to stop them until the next election, usually years away.

The horrifying truth is, we the people no longer matter. This globalist cabal has plans in place to take control of America, and it's not going to let a bunch of Constitution-toting idealists get in the way. We had no say with Obamacare, and we have no say in impeachment.

That fact was driven home on the eve of the Obamacare vote, when thousands of Americans gathered in the square beneath the Capitol to protest the bill. Afterward, Howard Fineman blogged the following on his Newsweek site:

I'm sitting in the House Press Gallery writing a piece for Newsweek. It's almost 10 pm and the House is moving toward a vote. On the plaza below, outside the Capitol, I can hear the remnants of a raucous Tea Party crowd. They are chanting "Nancy! Nancy!" and "Kill the Bill." They just sang "God Bless America." I've been around a while, and don't remember a crowd of foes trying to shout down a bill from outside as the vote approached. Maybe it's happened. Though the voices are faint, they're worth noting — and remembering.

The American people a footnote "worth noting — and remembering." The people couldn't stop the socialist law because government is by nature tyrannical.

"Government is not reason; it is not eloquence. It is force. And force, like fire, is a dangerous servant and a fearful master." —George Washington

Our government already has a ruling class. Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and others break the law with impunity, remain free to give speeches, go on book tours, even run for president. Meanwhile, everyday Americans are jailed for far less.

"We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force." —Ayn Rand

Today people around the world risk injury, jail, and their lives to reject oppression, to fight for freedom. In Hong Kong, protesters flooded their streets to stop a despotic law that infringed on their liberty. They flew the American flag, sang our national anthem as they faced tear gas and clubs. They're standing up against a far more powerful force than Democrats; they're standing up to China, a merciless dictator with a history of brutality.

It's time for Americans to fight despotism in our own country, fly our own flag, sing our own anthem, and stand up to the subversives perverting our Constitution. These tyrants don't have a high opinion of Americans, which is why they're pushing this impeachment through before Christmas. They assume we won't have time to fight back because we have to shop, to wrap, to prepare for the holiday. I pray they're wrong.

To impeach our president for no reason is treason. To undo our elections, to silence our voice, is tyranny. This impeachment threatens the very foundation of our democracy, rejects separation of powers and checks and balances, uses the Legislative Branch to attack the Executive. This is not just dangerous to our Constitutional Republic; it's possibly a lethal blow. If our lawmakers aren't bound by the Constitution, then they're free to rule us, to oppress us, to subjugate us. It doesn't matter what the Senate will or won't do; the very act of this unconstitutional impeachment will be a win for enemies of democracy. They will have successfully defused the Constitution.

Show up, America. There's more at stake than the Trump presidency. Our Constitutional Republic is on the line.

"Liberty and order will never be perfectly safe, until a trespass on the constitutional provisions for either, shall be felt with the same keenness that resents an invasion of the dearest rights, until every citizen shall be an Argus to espy, and an Ægeon to avenge, the unhallowed deed." —James Madison, Speech to Congress, 1792