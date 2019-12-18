Operation Mockingbird's Racial Destructive Lies

In a recent article, I explained that Operation Mockingbird is a program founded by the CIA in the 1950s to use journalists and front groups to spread propaganda.

Today’s version of Operation Mockingbird uses intelligence agencies, academia, Hollywood, and the Democratic party to spread hatred for Christians, traditional values, law-abiding gun owners, straight white men, pro-lifers, police and the 63 million who voted for Trump.

I am encouraged that a growing number of young Americans realize they are being propagandized 24/7. Young people are fed up with SJWs (social justice warriors) demonizing whites, anyone who is happy, successful, thin, and enjoying life. Youths are angry for being branded an “ist” or “phobe” for everything they say or do.

These three Operation Mockingbird lies continue to wreak havoc, igniting racial hatred, division and violence.

The Tea Party is racist.

In 2008, I was about to sing my “American Tea Party Anthem” at a rally in Orlando, Florida. The audience of 6000 was 95% white. At center stage, I spontaneously proclaimed, “Hello my fellow patriots. I am NOT an African American. I am Lloyd Marcus, AMERICAN!” Surprisingly, the audience leaped to their feet, erupting in thunderous cheers and applause. After the rally, I was rushed by people, some with tears, thanking me. They believe hyphenating divides us. I love John Wayne's hyphen speech. That day in Orlando, I became “The Unhyphenated American.”

My unhyphenated American proclamation received the same joyous response at over 500 Tea Party rallies nationwide. A Holocaust survivor gave me a tearful bear hug.

At a rally in Texas, a white cowboy approached me pushing a stroller with two black babies he and his wife adopted from Africa. He and his wife asked God for babies who needed their love. The proud pop was excited about his kids becoming U.S. citizens.

At a rally in Traverse City Michigan, a white woman in a wheelchair yelled, “Oh my gosh, there's Lloyd Marcus! Can I get a picture with you?” The woman's adult daughter told a staffer that her mom was dying and meeting me was atop her mom's bucket list. Wow!

At a rally in Montana, a rancher with working man's hands invited my wife and I to visit his huge ranch. “We can shoot guns, drink whiskey on my porch and watch the beautiful big sky sunset.”

Do these Tea Party people behave like racist white supremacists? No. As a matter of fact, 40% of the Tea Party voted for Obama,. They simply opposed him driving us down the road to socialism.

Cops Murder Blacks

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris said Michael Brown was “murdered” by a racist white cop. That irresponsible statement should disqualify these two power-obsessed despicable people from becoming president. Brown was not murdered. Evidence confirmed that Brown was shot while attacking the officer inside his cruiser, trying to take the officer's gun. Operation Mockingbird continues to promote the Brown-was-murdered lie, resulting in cops being assaulted, ambushed, and assassinated.

Outrageously, Black Lives Matter declared “open season” on killing cops and white people. BLM marched down a New York street chanting, “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!”

Operation Mockingbird and the deep state are one in the same, gifting propaganda hate groups over $130 million to wreak havoc in our streets. Obama, outrageously honored BLM at the White House.

The truth is that police are blacks' greatest defenders.

Whites Routinely Murder Blacks

To sell their irresponsible evil lie that whites routinely murder blacks, fake news media reported that Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman, a “white Hispanic.” The truth is, Martin jumped on top of Zimmerman and began beating his head into the ground. Incredibly, NBC news went as far as to edit Zimmerman's 9/11 call to make him sound like a racist.

Fake news media mislead the public about Martin's age, promoting a photo of him as a cute little boy. Martin was a 17-year-old thug.

George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting. And yet, the Martin shooting continues to be used to sell the lie that innocent black children live in constant danger of being murdered by racist white men. Zimmerman is fighting back with a $100 million lawsuit against Martin's family and the prosecutors.

Patriot brother JJ Flash is with the Trump Train and The True Channel. He has done an outstanding job exposing how Operation Mockingbird is behind corruption in our government.

Americans have about had it with elitists who are behind the scenes propagandizing us while demanding control of our lives and behavior. President Trump is our new sheriff in town in Washington D.C. Thanks to him, We the People are fighting and winning back our culture and freedoms.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

