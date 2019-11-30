The Ukrainian Boogie-Woogie and Going on Offense

George Parry, former DOJ/FBI and state prosecutor/attorney, is a well-regarded blogger, and writer at many newspapers, but also American Spectator and The Federalist. He hit one out of the park recently with an article that starts with a description of routine FBI agent placements at American Embassies as “Legats” (Legal Attaches) to coordinate local law enforcement agencies on matters of criminality and political corruption. FBI guys in American Embassy law enforcement activities -- bet you didn’t know that.

Parry says the conversation between Presidents Trump of USA and Zelensky of Ukraine are like the lower level conversations between FBI and Foreign law enforcement officials on matters of mutual interest -- coordination on corruption investigations and criminal activities as a part of foreign affairs. This makes sense, doesn’t it?

So, if the perp is a candidate for office in the US or the problem is created by that candidate’s son, is the candidate or the son immunized? Are candidates or their relatives above the law? Is the President of the United States, the chief law enforcement officer of the US of A constrained from inquiring into the matter of illegal or corrupt activities?

Parry asserts:

“And it is against the background of this well-established and entirely proper international cooperation by law enforcement agencies that President Trump’s telephone conversation with Ukraine’s President Zelensky must be evaluated. . . save for the fact that the conversation took place between two presidents and implicated possible corruption by a former American vice president and his son and Ukrainian officials, it is not materially different from the type of international investigative assistance requested and rendered every day.”

The nut of Mr. Parry’s essay is that Burisma Holdings’ hiring of a son of a sitting vice president’s for $50,000 per month to serve on its board, is a legitimate cause for concern. In addition, the smell of baksheesh was in the air and the Vice President was the Pro Consul on Ukrainian affairs who made it clear he was trading US aid for an end to any law enforcement investigation of Burisma and certainly any Burisma relationship with his son, Hunter. So Parry argues that Biden corruption problem was a proper subject for discussion between the two presidents.

Mr. Parry provides in his essay a long extraction from a ZeroHedge article “The Plundering of Ukraine by Corrupt American Democrats.” That report implicates that Hunter Biden certainly was provided a handsome, excessive fee for being on the board of Burisma (John Kerry was fingered mistakenly by the Zero Hedge article for taking a position on the Burisma Board, but the more likely story from other sources is that John Kerry’s stepson John Heinz was involved in the Burisma influence peddling scam and at least one more Hunter Biden associate was included on the Board).

The Biden corruption was only part of it, since money for Ukraine from USAID sources, measured in billions, was allocated and then diverted without risk assessment or proper audit, all in flagrant violation of American law. Normally the USAID, when allocating cash, always prepares a substantial package of documents, but the billions were given to Ukraine completely without documents and then the diversion and embezzlement began. “The criminal investigation of the embezzlement of USAID funds has been signed by the US Attorney General, so these issues are very much alive.”

Ready for an explosion? Parry asks rhetorically if the new president of Ukraine, Zelensky, is free from influence of the Clinton Obama machine. He relates, from the ZeroHedge article, that a prominent Ukrainian politician, Oleg Tszarev says, “I tell you, he (the whistleblower) was located in Kiev, and he was present at the conversation, at the Ukrainian President Zelensky’s side. This man was (perhaps) a CIA asset, but he also was a close associate of George Soros, and a Ukrainian high-ranking official.” Parry provides the name of the whistleblower, Alexander Daniluk, and gives his background as a Biden and Soros associate, and that there is a warrant for his arrest, signed by a US Attorney, for embezzling of 3 billion dollars of USAID funds. Daniluk claims he has been framed by political enemies.

Whether the allegations of the ZeroHedge article hold up or not, the circumstances of these breathtaking charges, the Russia collusion hoax, and the Biden-Burisma deal involving Hunter Biden being placed on the board, and the maneuvering to protect Burisma and other players and prevent investigations are extreme. So the question must be asked: how could President Trump fail to vigorously investigate all these matters without abrogating his constitutional duty to see that our laws are faithfully executed? Especially if he acted to prevent theft of taxpayer dollars by Ukrainian thieves and their accomplices.

Parry’s Advice to Trump and His Allies: Go on Offense

Parry argues that since there is no doubt the House Democrats will vote impeachment, Trump and his team need to expose Democrat perfidy whenever and wherever it has taken place. They must not limit themselves to exoneration of the president but expose the corruption and criminality of the coup and the sanctioning and covering for illegal behavior by the Obama administration that also weaponized the CIA, FBI, and DOJ in an illicit and illegal counterintelligence investigation of Trump’s presidential campaign. Parry says, “After all, in any trial, the best defense is a good offense -- especially one that makes the other side beg for mercy.”

John Solomon, writing on March 26, 2019 in The Hill, reported that the US State department funneled anti-corruption funds to the Soros controlled Ukrain- organization Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC). George Kent, US Embassy Charge d’ Affaires and recent witness in the impeachment hearings, wrote the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office in April 2016 and stated that U.S. officials had no concerns about how the USAID had been spent. He said, “The investigation into the Anti-Corruption Action Center (sic), based on the assistance they have received from us, is similarly misplaced.” At the time, the Ukraine’s prosecutor general had just been fired, under pressure from the United States, and a permanent replacement had not been named.

A few months later, Yuri Lutsenko, widely regarded as a hero in the West for spending two years in prison after fighting Russian aggression in his country, was named prosecutor general and invited to meet new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Solomon writes “Lutsenko told me he was stunned when the ambassador (Yovanovitch) ‘gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.’ The list included a founder of the (Soros) AntAC group and two members of Parliament who vocally supported the (AntAC) group’s anti-corruption reform agenda, according to a source directly familiar with the meeting.”

Solomon goes on to say that the State Department was trying to protect the group because it was co-funded by the Obama administration and George Soros and AntAC was colluding with the FBI on an investigation of Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine. Any prosecutions would interfere with their strategies for the American presidential election. Solomon provides corroboration on the corruption assertions of Parry, and incidentally reveals evidence that Ambassador Yovanovitch committed perjury in her testimony at the impeachment hearing on November 15th. She knew the Biden scandal, and she personally attempted to prevent any investigations or prosecution of Hunter Biden and inquiry into the Burisma shenanigans.

John Dale Dunn is a physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas.