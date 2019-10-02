Slavery Is Alive and Well

Multiculturalists, being devoid of convincing arguments, use black slavery as a club to beat white people into submission. After clubbing by academia, media, and others, many whites have capitulated to the progressives’ guilt-preaching that has produced copious tears because of their cursed whiteness and white privilege.

Frankly, such unfair, untrue, and unfortunate “missionary” activity by progressives is demeaning to blacks and distorts the historical tragedy perpetrated by depraved white slavers, degenerate black chiefs, and desperate settlers in America and other areas of the world. Black slavery is a scandal, a scab, and a scar on the face of America and we must never permit it to be mistaken, muddled, or mitigated; however, with the fanatics in the media, a balanced narrative is unlikely to happen.

Honest white people are willing to say, “Okay, I’m embarrassed that white people were involved in such an obscene practice; but no living American slaves exist, nor do any slaveowners, nor do any of the ship captains. So can we tone it down a few notches?” But the whiners, like all fanatics who only have one message, refuse to stop talking about it. Like a bulldog with a tasty, meaty bone, they won’t let go.

The zealots in the media refuse to speak of the few southern farmers who owned slaves, and the few ship captains who transported slaves, and the few chiefs who sold their own people. They insist on collective guilt, demanding that all whites wallow in shame and never look any decent person in the eyes and feel like the scum of the earth for being white.

Sorry, but I have no guilt for slavery. Consequently, I will not pay a dollar of reparations because of those blacks who are full-time victims wallowing in self-pity looking for lifetime handouts.

Since their dishonest, dishonorable, and disgraceful ploy will not work, I suggest the do-gooders (as opposed to those who do good) turn their efforts elsewhere -- for example, to the actual slavery existing throughout the world. They should do something lasting rather than preach an empty message for financial gain and personal influence.

If the fanatic slavery whiners really do care about slavery, they can do something about the overt slavery in Mali, where at least 200,000 people are held in direct servitude. In March 2002, French television channel TF1 reported how about 15,000 children were abducted from Mali and sold as slaves to work the cotton plantations in the Ivory Coast.

That would be a good place to start, but who cares about Mali? Not much news there. So, a greater challenge would be India, where it is estimated that there are forty million people, including fifteen million children, working in slavelike conditions as bonded laborers.

Serge Trifkovic courageously revealed the slavery by the Muslim Arabs in Mauritania and Sudan in his The Sword of the Prophet: A Politically-Incorrect Guide to Islam. "Contrary to the myth that Islam is a religion free from racial prejudice, slavery in the Moslem world has been, and remains, brutally racist in character. To find truly endemic, open, raw anti-Black racism and slavery today one needs to go to the two Islamic Republics in Africa: Mauritania and Sudan. Black people have been enslaved on such a scale that the term black has become synonymous with slave.”

I dealt with Muslim slavery in my book, ISLAM: America’s Trojan Horse! writing “Mohammed also permitted… the torture of a tribal chief to discover his hidden treasure. He accepted slavery as a law of nature.” I challenged domestic Muslim leaders to join me at the Sudan Embassy in Washington to “demand that Sudan stop its slavery and imprison all slavers–buyers and sellers.” I got no response.

Maybe one country is not enough of a challenge, so let them take a shot at world slavery. The Topical Research Digest: Human Rights and Contemporary Slavery reports about 27 million slaves worldwide. However, it reveals that “Some human rights organizations have the number as high as 200 million.”

Past, present, and potential slavery is a problem that must be examined without presumption or prejudice, but with purpose and perseverance.