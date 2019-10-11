Republican Versus Democratic Occupations

There are some predictable correlations between a person’s occupation and their political party affiliation. A majority of doctors are registered Democrats, and shrinks are overwhelmingly so. Surgeons are much more aligned with the Republican Party, as are hardy folk who actually create businesses and wealth, and build the energy and physical infrastructure that makes our society tick. Meanwhile, occupations oriented towards the Democrats are less essential to our thriving economy; they often have an artsy-fartsy bent that we’d be fine without.

I’ve run into plenty of doctors in a professional environment, and it finally dawned on me that they are rather rude and crude. Concerned that I was being judgmental, I looked it up, and sure enough doctors have a well-earned reputation for being rude and obnoxious. It’s an interesting coincidence that a preponderance are also registered Democrats.

Not so surgeons, who are top of the heap of medical practitioners. Their relentless and tireless efforts to save lives in the operating room are admirable, and their media briefings describing their hospitals’ mobilization efforts following tragic mass casualty events are inspiring in otherwise horrific circumstances. Interestingly, of all the fields in medical practice, surgeons are the most likely to be registered Republicans. Their conservative class just shines through.

At the other, lower end of the spectrum are psychiatrists, who are overwhelmingly Democrats. This is unsurprising, since so many Dems are screwed in the head, and the shrinks and psychologists are almost as bonkers as their patients. It just further corroborates that liberalism is a mental disease that mindfulness apps alone cannot thwart.

My experience is that non-practicing doctors who have been relegated to producing research and shuffling papers are particularly petty. There’s an affinity between many disdainful doctors and the disaffected Democrat donkeys: both are infused with repulsive dark energy. Is it a Hippocratic Oath or a hypocritical one they take to foster such highfalutin demeanors? Their soul-destroying, “I know what’s best for you,” group consciousness ravages individuality.

It’s really disconcerting when these mean-spirited doctors leverage their biased research in the cause of social activism. For example, by desperately searching for supposed evidence of disparity in health outcomes, while overlooking the plight of middle-aged white men whose mortality and morbidity rates are increasing at faster rates than for minorities.

There are some other interesting correlations between a person’s occupation and his party affiliation. Indeed, research by Verdant Labs into the average political affiliations of occupations reveals that professions that contribute most to the vibrancy of our economy are Republican-dominated.

The sentiment behind defeatist (manufacturing jobs aren’t coming back) Obama’s “you didn’t build that” exhortation is anathema to our entrepreneurial spirit and free-market vitality. Nowadays, the Dems’ most vociferous squawkers are even more contorted by socialist dogma. No wonder those who build and fix stuff -- business owners, loggers, home builders, truck drivers, oil workers, engineers, plumbers (remember good ol’ Joe?) -- turn the other way.

A preponderance of those who wrestle comfort from a harsh environment are conservative. It’s no exaggeration to say they help us surmount Thomas Hobbes’ description of life as “solitary, nasty, brutish and short.” Industries like construction, farming, forestry, logging, mining, fossil fuels, construction, business formation and entrepreneurial endeavors are more GOP and contribute more to our GDP than most Democratic-dominated professions.

There is one notable industry that does enhance our productivity, even though they are riddled with wayward leftists -- online computer services. They may be tech savvy, but they lack perspective, experience, and sagacity. They’re preprogrammed by liberal orthodoxy, but they’ll rue the day that a socialist dictates how to run their business, invest their profits, or restrict stock buybacks.

The effete, nonproductive types who consume and pollute like heck while telling the rest of us to cut back are also likely to be Democrats. For example, sculptors, yoga instructors, floral designers, environmentalists, librarians, social workers, activists (that’s actually a job title?), comedians and professional poker players don’t just veer left, they are absolutely and unswervingly full-steam ahead leftists. These people slop at the government trough in industries like academic administration, social science, “research,” union organization, art, education and media production.

Notably, mental health professions are overwhelmingly dominated by Democrats, as the anti-Trump zealots require much more therapy than a faddish calmness app provides. Neither is it surprising that floral designers and sculptors, for goodness sakes, are airy-fairy liberals. But comedians? Given that most Dems are humorless and dour, it’s ironic they stagger left. But there are liberal tears behind the clowns like Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin, as there’s plenty of evidence that its conservative values that actually lead to happiness.

Human Resource executives (expand the Business Leadership icon) are also firmly entrenched in the liberal quagmire. In fact, their encouragement of victimhood does a disservice to the increasing numbers who teeter on the cusp of madness. Policies like “perception [of harassment] is reality” and “if you feel it [hostile work environment] it must be true” perpetuate a guilty-until-proven-innocent ethos. Under this H.R. totalitarianism, the straight males are seen as Matt Lauers. This merely perpetuates a hostile work environment by fomenting even more anxiety and distrust. Indeed, employees withdraw to mindfulness rooms rather than engage, and managers are reluctant to mentor lest a subordinate concocts complaints.

In their zeal to quell toxic masculinity, H.R. executives encourage cognitive distortions that undermine the proven tenets of cognitive behavioral therapy. Speaking of distortions… shrinks always come to mind. They are solidly in the Democrat camp, which, given their dark ruminations about toxic masculinity, also makes sense. It largely goes unmentioned, but does it seem there’s an upsurge in toxic femininity, but without the beneficial side effects?

The evidence is pretty decisive: the industries that create most jobs (tech giants create relatively few) and wealth are predominantly Republican. So are the best doctors. Those who purvey propaganda over social media, taint search results, corrupt newsfeeds and monopolize our computers, are largely Democrats. So too are the occupational groups who slurp at the government trough, and the less esteemed doctors with a malignant outlook. As for the shrinks, well, they’re so messed up they’re firmly entrenched in Hillary and Nancy’s delusional reality.