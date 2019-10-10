Dismaying Dumbed-down Discourse

Who knew there were so many ignorant people in the world? In 2006, I watched a comedy called Idiocracy about our country becoming so dumb thanks to cultural influences that a man with average intelligence is regarded as a genius after awakening from an induced hibernation for 5 centuries. This past month looking at the worldwide Children Climate Crusade protests, I fear that film is coming into reality.

All around the world, thousands of indoctrinated and misguided children of the corn skipped school to carry signs warning about the danger of weather, oops, I mean climate change. The very idea that the United Nations delegates had to be scolded by a 16 year-old Swedish girl suffering from Aspergers syndrome (who is perceived by the left to be a climate change expert) is evidence total insanity has reared its ugly head.

What were these delegates thinking as she ranted about their inaction on the climate crisis? Why weren’t they heeding the latest facts by esteemed genuine scientists?

Thomas Lifson at American Thinker wrote about one such climate rogue:

“The iconoclast is Dr. Mototaka Nakamura. In June he put out a small book in Japanese on "the sorry state of climate science". It's titled Confessions of a climate scientist: the global warming hypothesis is an unproven hypothesis, and he is very much qualified to take a stand. From 1990 to 2014 he worked on cloud dynamics and forces mixing atmospheric and ocean flows on medium to planetary scales. His bases were MIT (for a Doctor of Science in meteorology), Georgia Institute of Technology, Goddard Space Flight Centre, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Duke and Hawaii Universities and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology. He's published about 20 climate papers on fluid dynamics. … There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent,” they declared. “However, CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly. For instance, wind turbines kill birds and bats, and palm-oil plantations destroy the biodiversity of the rainforests.”

Thomas Williams, Ph.D. wrote an article in Breitbart about an open letter to the UN by 500 scientists debunking the global warming hoax:

“The signatories of the declaration also insist that public policy must respect scientific and economic realities and not just reflect the most fashionable frenzy of the day. “There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm,” they note. “We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.” “If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and adapt. The aim of international policy should be to provide reliable and affordable energy at all times, and throughout the world,” they state.”

That poor Swedish puppet, Greta Thunberg, is being hailed as a modern day Joan of Arc for absolutely no reason at all other than she’s parroting what climate hoaxers have used to indoctrinate her. She is to be pitied not lauded, but then there are so, so many willing ignoramuses in the world, she’ll be around for a while.

Those crowds of climate protesters were not the only evidence of the dumbing down of our nation. I see the crowds cheering the 2020 Democrat candidates and wonder if they’re being paid to appear, or are they really, really ignorant about what this party had become? It is now the party of open borders, socialism, atheism, infanticide and is offering lots of free stuff that’s being paid by taxpayers. It is also the party that is completely committed to everything the “alphabet people” espouse. The LGBQT, aka the alphabet people (dubbed by the brave comedian Dave Chapelle), has the Left convinced that there are more than two genders and thus it is perfectly fine that men claiming to be women can now compete against women in sports events and can use women’s toilets -- where little girls can no longer feel safe. This is pure insanity but if the progressive left certifies it, the mentally deficient will accept it.

All common sense has been removed by communities dominated by progressive politicians and bureaucrats. Consider the antifa terrorist group (no it hasn’t been deemed that yet but why not?) Why haven’t legislators in all fifty states made banning face masks a requirement for all permits for any protests? Whenever I see videos of these masked cowards vandalizing public buildings and getting away with it, my blood pressure spikes at the lunacy of watching impotent police officers standing by just watching.

So why have we become so dumb? It would be easy to blame the mainstream media for the fake news that many accept as the truth, but it’s much more nefarious than that. The plot against education goes back to Karl Marx and the Communist manifesto. I would bet that most of the children who participated in that climate protest haven’t any idea what communism is. I’ve written several columns quoting parts of The Naked Communist, written by Cleon Skousen, a former FBI agent who analyzed the 45 goals of the Manifesto, most of which had already come to fruition. These are the most pertinent to today’s culture:

#15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States. 16. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights. 17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers' associations. Put the party line in textbooks. 18. Gain control of all student newspapers. 9. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack. 20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, and policymaking positions. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them "censorship" and a violation of free speech and free press. 26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as "normal, natural, healthy." 28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of "separation of church and state." 29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. 30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the "common man."

Rather than accept someone else’s analysis of the manifesto, I read the essay myself and here is my conclusion:

Simply said, the theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property. All property should be owned by the state and be shared by all. The Bourgeoisie or class system is to be abolished and the proletariat or the working class will rule. Everyone is equal and the state oversees all our lives.

See how appealing that message is for those with no ambition and with low self-esteem.; how appealing it is to those who think it is unfair that some people have more than others. How appealing this ideology is for the have-nots who are envious of the haves. How appealing that ideology is to those who don't want to work for a living and want the state to provide for them from cradle to grave.

This is what is being fed to our youth and children. Many of the 2020 Democrat candidates are pushing socialist programs to get elected. Now you know why.

Make sure your children read Animal Farm.