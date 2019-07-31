Fox Veers Left

The continued listing to port of Fox News, which rose to prominence precisely because it cut through the politically correct swamp fog that passed as media news just as Donald Trump sliced through the swamp itself on his way to the White House, was on full display on Fox News Sunday when host Chris Wallace joined Democrats whose latest charge of Trump racism occurred when Trump reminded Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings that conditions in his rat-infested congressional district were worse than conditions in ICE detention centers on our porous southern border with Mexico.

Chris Wallace took the occasion of his interview with White House Chief of Staff Mitch Mulvaney to attack President Trump and his tweets pointing out the Cummings’ and Democrat double standard, As Red State reported:

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, in a series of predawn tweets, Trump wrote: Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA. As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cummings’ District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place. Finally, he wrote: “Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!

This was all Wallace needed to unload on Mulvaney, who was going to have none of this latest recitation by Wallace of Democrat talking points which ignore the bitter truth of what Trump tweeted:

Just as White House senior advisor Stephen Miller did last week on Wallace’s program, Mulvaney refused to allow him to label the President as a racist. Mulvaney not only defended his boss, he managed to offend Wallace. And that was a beautiful thing. Wallace said: “This seems, Mick, to be the worst kind of racial stereotyping. Let me finish. Black Congressman, majority black district. [He quotes Trump] ‘No human being would want to live there.’ Is he saying that people who live in Baltimore are not human beings?” Mulvaney replied: …The President is attacking Mr. Cummings for saying things that are not true about the border. I think it’s right for the President to raise the issue. Look, I was in Congress for six years. If I had poverty in my district like they have in Baltimore, if I had crime in my district like they have in Chicago, if I had homelessness in my district like they have in San Francisco, and I spent all of my time in Washington, D.C., chasing down this Mueller investigation, this bizarre impeachment crusade, I’d get fired. I think the president is right to raise that. It has absolutely zero to do with race.

No, Chris, President Trump is not saying the people of Baltimore are not human beings and you know it. That they have to live in these conditions is the fault of hypocritical liberal Democrats who have run cities like Baltimore for decades, run them into the ground, while they bemoan the fact of well-treated migrants.

President Trump commented on the decline of Fox News as an objective source of information, particularly its weekend lineup. As the Washington Examiner reported:

President Trump criticized Fox News' weekend lineup, saying they were loading up with Democrats, making them worse than CNN. "Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams," Trump said Sunday on Twitter. "Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a 'source' of information." "@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!" Trump added.

S o it would seem as FOX recently embraced its latest Democratic heartthrob, former DNC Chair Donna Brazile to comment on Trump’s non-collusion and obstruction of justice. She replaces the now-deported State Department “jobs for ISIS” airhead, Marie Harf. Brazile, it may be recalled, stood by as foreign entities hacked her computers, perhaps too busy turning the DNC into a wholly owned subsidiary of Team Clinton as she colluded to steal the nomination from Bernie Sanders. Imagine the joy Fox viewers feel when she pops up on “Fox and Friends” as they sip their morning coffee.

We have the midday meltdown, Shepard Smith, who once criticized Louisiana for saying “all lives matter” in response to those who were celebrating the war on cops:

“Governor, you know, you know that that phrase you just used is is one that’s seen by many as, as derogatory, right? I, I just wonder why it is that you use that phrase when there’s a certain segment of the population that believes it’s a real dig on ’em.”

All lives matter is derogatory only to Al Sharpton and Shepard Smith. Not to be outdone is the human bobble head doll, Juan Williams, whose mug shots are a meme unto themselves, who said, on an episode of Fox News Sunday, that Nancy Pelosi is right when she says Trump’s putting the citizenship question on the U.S. Census is racist. As RealClearPolitics reported:

Nancy Pelosi said this week, this is an effort to make America white again. I think that's what's going on because we know that Republican operatives wanted to depress this count in order to limit congressional districts that were run by Democrats.

Time was when Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano was as suspicious as the rest of us about the deep state coup and the Obama administration’s role in it. As the Los Angeles Times reported:

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge, citing unnamed sources, said that the British foreign surveillance agency, the Government Communications Headquarters, “most likely” provided Obama with transcripts of Trump’s recorded calls. “By bypassing all American intelligence services, Obama would have had access to what he wanted with no Obama administration fingerprints,” Napolitano wrote in a column on FoxNews.com. White House press secretary Sean Spicer cited Napolitano’s charge last week when asked why President Trump continues to stand by his initial claim. The British spy agency sharply denounced Napolitano’s allegations, saying they are “utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

That was before Fox took him off the air and suspended him for saying what we all know now to be the case -- that even friendly governments were used to set Trump up. Upon his return he began to sing a different tune, agreeing with the likes of Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann. As RealClearPolitics reported:

So when Bob Mueller said the president of the United States did about a dozen things to slow down, impede, negate, or interfere with the investigation of his campaign, or of his former national security advisor, Gen. Michael Flynn, that is a serious allegation of criminal activity. So when the president asked his former advisor and my former colleague at Fox News, KT McFarland, to write an untruthful letter to the file, knowing the government would subpoena it, that's obstruction of justice. When the president asked Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, to get Mueller fired, that is obstruction of justice. When the president asked his then-White House counsel to get Mueller fired and then lie about it, that's obstruction of justice. When the president asked Don McGahn to go back to the special counsel and change his testimony that's obstruction of justice. When he dangled the pardon in front of Michael Cohen in order to prevent Cohen from testifying against him that is obstruction of justice. Why not charge him?

Throw in the Jessica Tarlovs and the endless stream of taking-point reciting Democratic strategists and sometimes it seems you might as well be watching CNN or MSNBC. Welcome to the new Fox News.. They distort. You decide.

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.