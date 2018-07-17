Brazile, Rice, Obama Gave Russian Hackers Free Rein

Rosenstein was no doubt pleased with himself to announce that 12 Russian spies were caught – er, spying, on President Obama's watch, by the way, but neglected to include one small detail in his announcement – namely, that DNC chair Donna Brazile and most of the Obama hierarchy let them do it.

The conveniently timed indictments of 12 more Russians by Deputy A.G. (or should we just face reality and ditch the word "deputy"?) Rosenstein, who will never see the inside of an American courtroom, probably includes the Russian who "hacked" into John Podesta's email account secured with the password "password."

As the Daily Caller reported:

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states. "In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts," Brazile wrote in her new book, "Hacks." "For a whole month, CrowdStrike watched Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear operating. Cozy Bear was the hacking force that had been in the DNC system for nearly a year." Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear are cybersecurity firms that have reported ties with Russian hackers. Both groups are blamed for the hacks on the DNC in 2016. CrowdStrike is a private U.S. cybersecurity firm that oversaw the protection of the DNC's servers.

The DNC never turned its servers over to the FBI, although it is not clear what Obama's and Comey's FBI would have done with them. Instead, Brazile, et al. simply stood by while the Russians emptied the computer jar of its cookies. Among stuff you couldn't make up was election cheater Donna Brazile telling Martha Raddatz, who got choked up over Trump's victory, on ABC's This Week on Sunday that Russian hackers kept her and predecessor Debbie Wasserman Schultz so busy that the DNC barely had time to put its fingers on the scale to tip the nomination to Bernie Sanders while feeding Hillary Clinton debate questions in advance. As ABC reported:

Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said Russian hackers persisted in trying to break into the organization's computers "daily, hourly" until after the election – contradicting President Obama's assertion that the hacking stopped in September after he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to "cut it out." "They came after us absolutely every day until the end of the election. They tried to hack into our system repeatedly," Brazile told ABC's Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday[.] ... "We were attacked by a foreign adversary, and I think it's the responsibility of the government to help individual citizens – as well as institutions, nonprofits, corporations – to protect us," she said[.] ... "The emails were weaponized," the Democratic chair said of the thousands of emails that were hacked from the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign staff and then released publicly. "Donald Trump used this information in ways to also sow division. I was very disappointed in his repeated usage some of the stolen information. He used it as if he received daily talking points."

But they were your emails, Ms. Brazile. They were Hillary Clinton's emails, at least the ones that Hillary didn't delete using BleachBit while under subpoena. They were John Podesta's emails. They were evidence of your corruption and your lies to the American people. The Russians didn't write them.

Indeed, what the Democrats and Mueller's team seem to be saying is that the Russians interfered in the 2016 election by hacking into the emails of John Podesta and the DNC to reveal how they were interfering in the 2016 elections. And they forget how former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz tipped the scales for Hillary Clinton over a surging Bernie Sanders. She interfered in the 2016 election in ways Vladimir Putin couldn't even dream of and arguably changed at least the Democratic Party results and campaign timeline.

So what the Democrats accused the Russians of doing, Debbie Wasserman Schultz's DNC actively did. And considering what we have found out about the Pakistanis, not the Russians, who were brought in to run the DNC's I.T. operation, it makes sense why the DNC refused to turn over its servers to FBI forensic investigators. What else were they trying to hide?

Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel of the Russia election interference probe presents an opportunity for the FBI to inspect the Democratic Party computers that U.S. intelligence concluded were penetrated by Kremlin-directed hackers, cybersecurity analysts say. The Democratic National Committee did not allow the FBI to physically inspect its machines, including servers. There is no public indication that any government agency has ever looked at the machines, prompting some former intelligence people to question the findings[.] ... After former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Congress that the DNC had refused his agency's assistance, Mr. Trump sent out a tweet: "Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX!"

Maybe not a hoax, but certainly a cover-up that included Debbie Wasserman Schultz's curious relationship with Pakistani Imran Awan.

Awan was the top I.T. aide to Democratic rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The FBI reportedly "seized smashed computer hard drives" from his home. He was "arrested trying to flee to Pakistan after wiring almost $300,000 to the country," according to the Daily Caller, which has owned the story because it does actual news reporting.

Here's an amazing paragraph from the Caller: "Awan and members of his family received $4 million from the Democratic congressmen they were working for since 2010. Wasserman Schultz has been especially uncooperative with the probe into her staffers and even threatened the Capitol Police chief for gathering evidence. She refused to fire Awan until after he was arrested, even though Capitol Police had already revoked Awans' [sic] access to the congressional IT system in February in relation to a major security breach." (Four million dollars, and you wonder where your tax dollars go.)

According to Brazile, Wasserman Schultz was unbelievably unconcerned about the hacking of the DNC:

On June 14 Debbie invited the Democratic Party officers to a conference call to alert us that a story about hacking the DNC that would be published in the Washington Post the following day. That call was the first time we'd heard that there was a problem. Debbie's tone was so casual that I had not absorbed the details, nor even thought that it was much for us to be concerned about. Her manner indicated that this hacking thing was something she had covered. But had she? ... In June, Wasserman Schultz claimed that neither the FBI nor any other government agency contacted her about the hacking of the DNC's computer networks. The former DNC's claim was rebuffed by former DHS head Jeh Johnson, who testified to the House Intelligence Committee that the FBI reached out to help the DNC, but opted to reply [sic - rely?] on a private cybersecurity company for assistance.

Indifference to Russian meddling was rampant throughout an Obama administration that could have done something about it but didn't. Obama was certain that Hillary Clinton would win, so why ruffle Putin's feathers unnecessarily, particularly after Obama had colluded with him to scuttle European missile defense as proof of his "flexibility"?

But it was more than indifference. Marching orders were given not to conduct an investigation on Russian meddling on Obama's watch.

And in June, left-leaning Mother Jones reported that President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, ordered officials to "stand down" as Russia allegedly attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election:

NSC officials were reportedly alarmed by Russia's attempts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, including the hacking of Democratic National Committee officials' emails, and those belonging to Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Michael Daniel, an NSC official responsible for the Russia portfolio, told to [sic] the book's authors of multiple plans to strike fear in Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of ending Russia's election meddling. These plans included surreptitiously releasing personal information about Putin's family, which revealed corruption in Putin's political party, and even crafting a large cybersecurity exercise as a public threat to Russia. Daniel additionally told the authors that when Rice caught wind of his planning, she called him and berated him. One day in late August, national security adviser Susan Rice called Daniel into her office and demanded he cease and desist from working on the cyber options he was developing. "Don't get ahead of us," she warned him. The White House was not prepared to endorse any of these ideas. Daniel and his team in the White House cyber response group were given strict orders: "Stand down." She told Daniel to "knock it off," he recalled.

Daniel testified before Congress on the Obama administration's efforts to shut down any investigation into Russian hacking and meddling in the 2016 election cycle:

Michael Daniel confirmed Wednesday that former national security adviser Susan Rice ordered him and his staff to "stand down" in 2016 in regard to Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 election. Daniel, special assistant to former President Barack Obama and White House cybersecurity coordinator, told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that quotes attributed to him in the book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, were an "accurate rendering of the conversation" he had with Rice and his staff. Daniel's staff reportedly responded to the order in "disbelief."

So too do the American people, and so do sane analysts respond to the Rosenstein indictments and the Mueller investigation into collusion with the Russians. If anybody was colluding with the Russians – and we haven't even touched the Hillary-DNC financing of the dossier used to spy on Hillary's political opponent – it was the likes of Donna Brazile, Susan Rice, and one Barack Hussein Obama.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.