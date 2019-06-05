Jihad's Infiltration of the Movies

The marketing piece is sheer genius; the subtle propaganda was superb -- and I sat there realizing that the culture war is being won by the other side, and far too many American people have no idea how they are being readied for dhimmitude .

Imagine my shock as I sat down in a local movie theater to spend a restful Sunday afternoon when during the 15-minutes of upcoming attractions, the audience was subjected to one of the latest " Secret Life of Muslims " shorts titled, "What is a Hijab?"

At the Secret Life of Muslims site, we are told that "one helpful rule for being a Muslim on the internet -- [is] don't read the comments." Thus, the viewer is already set up to censor any comments that might be factual about Islam.

The short that I saw features Reza Aslan and Linda Sarsour. This was the first clue as to the insidious nature of this infiltration of American entertainment.

Then there is Linda Sarsour, who is quite comfortable joining with the radical Left in the Red/Green alliance of jihadists and Leftwing radicals.

Sarsour has condemned the prominent anti-Islamists Brigitte Gabriel and Ayaan Hirsi Ali, the latter of whom was raised as a Muslim and was subjected to female genital mutilation. 'I wish I could take their vaginas away — they don’t deserve to be women,' said Sarsour on March 8, 2011. In 2013 Sarsour campaigned for New York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio. After de Blasio was elected, his office repeatedly featured Sarsour in press releases supporting the mayor’s positions on education and other matters. Moreover, his Mayor’s Fund pledged $500,000 to Arab American Association of New York (AAANY) in 2016. In 2013 the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) presented Sarsour with its first “American Muslim of the Year” award. The following year, CAIR invited Sarsour to its 20th Annual Banquet, where she affectionately referred to CAIR executive director Nihad Awad as “Uncle Nihad.” In April 2014, Sarsour celebrated the de Blasio administration’s announcement that it was disbanding the NYPD’s Demographics Unit, which, in an effort to detect budding terror threats, had been tasked with tracking the daily lives of Muslims and the content of the sermons that were delivered at mosques not only in New York City but in surrounding areas as well (including some mosques in New Jersey). In a November 2014 tweet, Sarsour derided critics of Sharia Law in Saudi Arabia for “worrying about women driving [.]”

A master of disinformation and misinformation, Linda Sarsour is a media darling.

In a February 2015 appearance on Rachel Maddow‘s television program, Sarsour lamented that a nationwide epidemic of “Islamophobia” was responsible for “anti-Sharia bills trying to ban [Muslims] from practicing our faith,” “mosques being vandalized,” and Muslim “kids being executed” in the United States.

In August 2015 Sarsour spoke out in support of the incarcerated Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Muhammad Allan, a known recruiter of suicide bombers and in October 2015, Sarsour joined Rev. Jeremiah Wright to commemorate anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan‘s famous Million Man March.

Moreover, "[a]ccording to CounterJihad.com, Sarsour has attended numerous rallies sponsored by Al-Awda, promoted and solicited donations for their events, and … spoken at their rallies.' Sarsour has also solicited donations for the Hamas-affiliated Palestine Children’s Relief Fund."

More than once, Sarsour has expressed her support for Sharia Law and wants it instituted in America. She also claims that modern-day American Muslims suffer much greater hardship and indignity than black slaves ever did in the past.

She has posed with Salah Sarsour who is closely affiliated with the Holy Land Foundation and was jailed by Israel in the 1990s because of his fundraising activities for Hamas.

In a January 2017 video explaining that the hijab worn by Muslim women is not by any means a symbol of anti-female oppression, Sarsour said: “When I wasn’t wearing hijab I was just some ordinary white girl from New York City.' In an April 2017 interview, she identified herself as a woman “of color.” She asserts that the root of the problem of terrorism “does not come from within the Muslim community -- instead it comes from a politicized foreign policy of war on [her] people.” On August 12, 2017 in Chicago, Sarsour attended a farewell party for Rasmea Odeh, the former Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist who masterminded a 1969 bombing that killed two Jews in a Jerusalem food market, and who was scheduled for imminent deportation from the United States on charges of immigration fraud.

A darling of the Women's March, Sarsour is at the helm of what I call the soft jihadist infiltration of American education and entertainment. These people play on the good nature and open desire of most Americans to be accepting of differences. The only problem is that there is an ugly ulterior motive behind their actions.

Attractive Muslim women are front and center of these entertainment pieces. They cater to the notion of being independent and appeal to the idea of "giving voice to the voiceless."

But the true "voiceless" are never publicized. The average moviegoer will never know that in sharia-ruled countries, a woman who wishes to dance will be publicly shamed with a televised confession of her alleged crime. The popcorn-eating customer will never learn that Afghanistan publicly lashes women for not being fully veiled; in fact in April of this year, one woman was so badly beaten that she lost consciousness. An uninformed viewer will never discover that in 2017, Iranian girls and boys were whipped because they had donned Western style clothing and listened to western music. Every single girl was whipped with 40 lashes while the boys each received 50 lashes.

Despite Muslim representative Ilhan Omar who asserts that "hijab means power, liberation, beauty and resistance," how many Americans are aware that Aqsa Parvez's Muslim father choked her to death with her hijab after she refused to wear it? Is the name Amina Muse Ali, a Christian woman in Somalia whom Muslims murdered because she wasn't wearing a hijab, known in America? Women in the Islamic Republic of Iran are taking off their hijabs as a sign of resistance to the oppressive sharia regime. At least 29 women have been arrested for doing so.

The hijab is not a sign of anything but oppression and subjugation and no matter how they may prettify this, the Secret Life of Muslims is ultimately devoted to obfuscating this. Their goal is to create a global caliphate in America. Movie goers need to resist this indoctrination and see through the propaganda and lies.

