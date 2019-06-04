Encroaching Totalitarianism in The West

We in the West are no longer threatened by monarchism but by the totalitarian impulse of ever-expanding bureaucratic institutions and mindsets. These mindsets find their home in the vast secular bureaucracies of Brussels, Geneva, the UN, and, in U.S. politics, our ever-expanding federal and state power here at home. Western Civilization is threatened also by the globalist worldview that believes an informed elite can manage a more peaceful world where both problems and solutions are shared among all nations. The individual is disparaged as lacking in power and usefulness and as a fundamentally selfish entity who can never understand the utilitarian principle of the greatest good of the greatest number. Thus, even the mass immigration of Muslim peoples from the Middle East, North Africa, and Africa to Europe or the USA -- can be perceived as a type of globalist response to the tensions, upheavals, and dictatorial mode of governments that are typical of those regions. The violent internal tribalism and intolerance of opposing viewpoints characteristic of third world hellholes nearly always is at or close to the boiling point in Muslim countries. The globalists of the West perceive this as a mindset that can be changed by having experience of liberal democratic societies. Allowing the migration is like providing a pressure valve release where the oppressed, impoverished people of those beleaguered countries can escape and find refuge instead of having to engage in endless turmoil in order to justify themselves and find some meager rations.

The globalists admit that this means some significant adjustments and expenses for the countries that receive these people, but the peace in the world, and the renewal of the Islamic peoples will be made possible by this migration. In the long run we shall have a safer, more democratic world by sacrificing some measure of peace and treasure in the EU community in the short run. The immigrants will learn English, French, German, Italian, or the Scandinavian languages, gain skills and knowledge beyond illiteracy or semi-literacy, and thus obtain a new sense of life to inform them. Their lifestyles, expectations, tastes, and personalities will change by living in the West. Presumably, their anger and aggression will become diluted, and their sense of individual competency and worth will increase. At the same time, the traditional citizenry will have an increase in their labor force since their birthrates are declining, will have the satisfaction of helping those less well off than themselves, and, by using immigration as an escape valve from endless wars and power struggles in the Islamic world are lessening the poverty and unhappiness that are underlying causes of those wars and power struggles. Peace and a renewed humanity is the globalist vision. The above vision is philosophically utilitarian: using the Greatest Happiness Principle: the greatest good for the greatest number. However, at the same time, it is also neo-fascist and neo-communist in its transnational perspective. We dominate by absorption of other peoples (particularly Islamic peoples) into our ways. It’s a type of “leadership from behind” which was touted by former President Barack Obama. Instead of insisting on conformance to our ways, the method is to insinuate Western culture into the Islamic primitive and non-conforming mindset. It’s a spider and fly strategy whereby the alien culture is drawn into its opposing culture, and is eventually overcome by the Western mindset of respect for others, caring about the individual, political participation by all persons who wish to participate, and marked by a diversity of habits, lifestyles, beliefs, and avenues for self-expression and productivity. It conceives of itself as an unassuming Western Civilization that does not have to insist on its merits in the face of those who disagree or are offended by its customs and mores. It is a vision that believes it will subdue the opposition by dint of its respect for others and their eventual economic successes. There is also a strong communist dimension in the West’s encouragement of mass immigration of non-viable peoples who come as “refugees.” Under this scenario, the bureaucracies that proliferate rules for immigration become the surrogate “dictatorship of the proletariat.” Under Marxist ideology, the dictator is in charge until the people who have a deeply entrenched bourgeois mindset come to understand the true meaning of collective commitment, collective sacrifice, and collective ownership. The dictatorship is a stage on the way towards a new collective mindset which replaces the bourgeois mindset. Now the omniscient bureaucratic state with its electronic surveillance, millions of rules governing every aspect of life, and hundreds of thousands of computer desk jockeys will transition us towards more integrated societies and the ideal global world government. The vast bureaucratic apparatus of the West now is encouraging and implementing painful migrations as part of the re-education process of the Western bourgeoisie, who still cannot accept collectivism or global interdependence as a valid, indeed superior, alternative to the idea of national identity and the superiority of Western Civilization. Yet, we must continue to resist and overcome the global vision which is both fascistic and communist. President Donald Trump made it very clear in his passionate speech to the Polish people in June of 2017. Our struggle really is not mainly Democrat vs. Republican or conservative vs liberal/leftists. Rather, it is a struggle against fascism and communism now allied in the cause of globalism implemented by bureaucratic monoliths – vast multilateral networks of bright, unelected, technocratic, systems and paperwork experts whose only purpose in life is to implement a New World Order thus superseding the hegemony of Western Civilization. YouTube screen grab Trump said, “Our own fight for the West does not begin on the battlefield -- it begins with our minds, our wills, and our souls…. We pursue innovation. We celebrate our ancient heroes, embrace our timeless traditions and customs, and always seek to explore and discover brand-new frontiers. We reward brilliance. We strive for excellence, and cherish inspiring works of art that honor God. We treasure the rule of law and protect the right to free speech and free expression…. And we debate everything. We challenge everything. We seek to know everything so that we can better know ourselves. And above all, we value the dignity of every human life, protect the rights of every person, and share the hope of every soul to live in freedom. That is who we are. Those are the priceless ties that bind us together as nations, as allies, and as a civilization.”