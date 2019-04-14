Trumpâ€™s Rebel Alliance Attacks the Leftâ€™s Death Star

It was fun to watch, and I think it’s just begun.

As in one of those old-time movies like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington or a sci-fi film like Star Wars, where the good guys finally go on the offensive and beat the evildoers, this week the President and the rebel alliance cracked through the Democrat’s Death Star of lies , deceit, and unpunished illegalities.

Candace Owens

This attractive young black woman, connected to Prager U, blew House Democrats out of the water. The video of her feat on C-Span received more hits than any other Twitter/CSpan video.

Townhall, covered this, in case you didn’t see Owens in action. She demolished Congressman Ted Lieu, who tried to paint her as a Hitler lover by selectively misrepresenting her earlier statement in which she had distinguished between nationalism as pride and support for one’s country, and Hitler’s version. In the process she proved her claim that the globalist infused Democrats distort the idea of America First as a white racist doctrine because they assume that black voters are stupid.

Another black woman conservative noted why this exchange was so wonderful to see:

Juliette Akinyi Ochieng Conservatives who are black have been speaking out for a long time. But the House Republicans finally invited one -- Candace Owens, a fine speaker and advocate for conservatism -- and, thereby, provided a spotlight. That House Democrats made fools of themselves was mere icing. And it was sweet. We should all rejoice in this.

In any event, the charge that there is an army of violent white supremacists out to harm minorities, is utter poppycock -- a propaganda ploy by the left to ingather voters who fall for it.

Even a superficial glance at the record indicates that of the nearly 20,000 people killed in thousands of extremist killings in 2017, white supremacists were responsible for very few. The worst terrorist event of 2017, according to the State Department, was the explosion of a truck bomb outside the Safari Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, which killed more than 580 people. This violent act is believed to have been the work of Al-Shabaab, which was responsible for 97 percent of the 370 instances of extremist killings in Somalia in 2017, accounting for about 1,400 deaths -- mostly civilian. The remaining violent acts were carried out by Jabha East Africa (ISIS-Somalia), a dissident Al-Shabaab splinter group. The deadliest extremist attack in Egypt’s history took place in 2017, when ISIS-Sinai terrorists converged on a mosque in Sinai during Friday prayers and slaughtered 312 people... Also in Egypt that year, on Palm Sunday, an extremist suicide bomber connected to IS-Egypt killed 30 Coptic Christians at a church in Tanta… The first day of 2017 was marked by an ISIS attack on a nightclub in Istanbul; the Uzbeki perpetrator killed 35 people. In April, another Uzbeki rammed a truck into a crowd of people in Stockholm, killing seven. In August, ISIS militant Younes Abouyaaqoub ran a truck into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 15 people… White nationalists committed none of the above violent acts of extremist killing, and that’s nothing remarkable: almost all the world’s extremist violence is concentrated in a handful of regions, where very few white people live. In areas where whites do live (America, Canada, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand), white nationalists do indeed perpetrate a significant proportion of the relatively uncommon acts of extremist violence. Again, this is unsurprising, because whites make up the overwhelming majority of the population there.[snip] When Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that white supremacists were responsible for the most extremist killings of 2017, she was obviously wrong, by at least two and maybe three orders of magnitude (if she meant worldwide, which is unclear from her tweet). There were at least 8,500 such incidents worldwide that year, and white supremacists accounted for perhaps 15 or 20 of them, depending how you count.

A big influencer in creating the lie about white racism and violence has been the Southern Poverty Law Center, whose top two officials were fired or resigned and which now faces an avalanche of lawsuits against it.

Amid the racism and sexism scandal roiling the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), former employees have revealed the far-left smear factory's list of "hate groups" as a cynical fundraising scam. Last year, the SPLC paid $3.375 million to settle a defamation lawsuit involving similar accusations. Now more than 60 organizations falsely accused of being "hate groups" are mulling lawsuits, and at least one lawsuit will come as soon as this summer. Former SPLC employee Bob Moser described "the annual hate-group list" as "a valuable resource for journalists and a masterstroke of Dees’s marketing talents; every year, when the center publishes it, mainstream outlets write about the 'rising tide of hate' discovered by the S.P.L.C.’s researchers, and reporters frequently refer to the list when they write about the groups." According to The Progressive's John Egerton, SPLC co-founder Morris Dees "viewed civil-rights work mainly as a marketing tool for bilking gullible Northern liberals." Current Affairs Editor Nathan J. Robinson slammed the "hate map" as an "outright fraud," a "willful deception designed to scare older liberals into writing checks to the SPLC."

John F. Kerry

Congressman Thomas Massie punctured the left’s perpetually publicity seeking gasbag John F. Kerry during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. Congressman Massie has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from MIT and a decade-long history of scientific achievement before running for Congress. Kerry’s scientific knowledge is sparse, as Massie made clear. (Like Al Gore at Harvard, his college courses at Yale probably consisted of a single course headed something like “Deep Thoughts About Science.”)

“How do you get a bachelor of arts in a science?” asked Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky’s northern 4th District, during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Tuesday. “Well, it’s [a] liberal arts education and degree -- it’s a bachelor,” Kerry said. “OK, so it’s not really science,” replied Massie. “So, I think it’s somewhat appropriate that somebody with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today.” Kerry fired back, “Are you serious? I mean, this is really… happening here?” To which Massie said: “You know what? It is serious. You’re calling the president’s cabinet a kangaroo court, is that serious?” “I’m not calling his cabinet a kangaroo court,” Kerry said. “I’m calling this committee he’s putting together a kangaroo committee.” Massie asked, “Are you saying he doesn’t have educated adults there now?” “I don’t know who it has yet,” Kerry said, “because it’s secret.” [snip] “Are you aware that since mammals have walked the planet, the average [atmospheric carbon dioxide] has been over 1,000 parts per million?” Massie asked. “Yeah, but we weren’t walking the planet,” Kerry said. “We now know that definitively, at no point during at least the past 800,000 years, has atmospheric CO2 been as high as it is today.” Massie shot back, “The reason you chose 800,000 years ago is because for 200 million years before that, it was greater than it is today.” “Yeah, but there weren’t human beings,” replied Kerry. “It was a different world, folks. We didn’t have 7 billion people living here.” Massie continued, “So -- how’d it get to 2,000 parts per million if we humans weren’t here? …Did geology stop when we got on the planet?”

Michael Avenatti

Michael Avenatti, who very recently was considered a presidential contender (by himself and perhaps others) after he tried to bring down the President with Stormy Daniels’ charges and Justice Brett Kavanaugh with sketchy, incredible claims, has had his private plane seized by the IRS for back taxes and is under indictment in New York, charged with attempting to extort $20 million from Nike. This week the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Central District of California announced it filed a 36-count indictment against him. The indictment alleges wire and bank fraud charges, including allegations that he stole funds from a mentally ill paraplegic client.

Iowahawk tweeted:

@iowahawkblog

Stealing millions of dollars from a paraplegic man to spend on a private jet may be a bit of a messaging challenge for his presidential campaign comms team.

He was a frequent guest of CNN and MSNBC:

Avenatti, who most notably represented adult film star Stephanie Clifford, professionally known as Stormy Daniels, became a regular guest on CNN and MSNBC last spring. During 10 weeks in 2018 from March to May, Avenatti appeared on cable news 147 times, according to Newsbusters. Of those appearances, 131 of them came on either CNN or MSNBC, with CNN topping MSNBC 74-57

I guess both of those networks must be scouting for a new legal expert.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

This could be termed a double-header act.

Maxine Waters, Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, grilled bank officials on the student loan program, forgetting that a decade ago Obama nationalized the program, something she had twice voted for.

And if that doesn’t give you confidence in our elected elites, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, confused tactical nuclear weapons with tactile ones.

The Barr Report

Still waiting for the impeachment ship to dock, the Democrats were thrown into the drink when Attorney General William Barr reported that he believed the FBI and other intelligence agencies had spied on Trump and his campaign. (Something anyone outside the bubble considered obvious for years.)

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) offered up a transparent euphemism, apparently for a lack of any better response.

Dem Sen Schatz to AG Barr: Do you want to rephrase your 'spying did occur' statement? Could cause cable news freakout. Barr: 'Unauthorized surveillance. I want to make sure there was no unauthorized surveillance. Is that more appropriate?'

Some of them are now referring to Barr as “Trump’s handpicked Attorney General,” I suppose to confuse idiots who think this position is normally filled by a nationwide lottery.

Ari Fleischer tweets something quite obviously true:

Ari Fleischer

6h6 hours ago When allegations were made vs Trump, CNN bore in on how serious the charge was & its implications for the future of Trump. CNN speculated about what the allegations could lead to. Now that the actions of Obama aides are under scrutiny, CNN casts doubt on allegations. This is bias.

If you are confused about why there’s so much radical partisanship in Congress now, you might find the answer in this article by Madeline Osburn.

On the other hand, it occurs to me that Republicans are foolish to compromise on legislation when the administrative state and courts have been allowed to ignore the parts of laws they won in the legislative compromise. This overreaching is made worse as district courts get away with issuing nationwide injunctions even on the flimsiest, subjective basis against perfectly legitimate actions. Perhaps when this administration can fully excise these self-appointed legislators, we’ll see more rationality and compromise. In any event, since Russian Collusion is now mortally wounded with a wooden stake through its heart, and there’s no viable, nonloony Democrat likely to recapture the White House in 2020, the Democrats may have to rethink whether lying, ignorance, and acting crazy is a winning agenda.