The Left's Hate-Crime Hoax Machine

First, one finds journalistic hoaxes. Among these are the hoax of the Duke lacrosse-players and the UVA rape case. Such cases are fabricated and sensationalized in order to support the ideological claim of "rape culture on campuses."

Hoax hate crimes belong to a larger category of ideologically motivated hoaxes, meant to sway public opinion and impact policy and legislation. There are broadly three types of ideological hoaxes.

Second, there are academic hoaxes, which are "studies" based on fabricated data and cherry-picked samples designed to provide an ideological outcome. For example, there was a study that showed that gays die much earlier because people do not support calling two men in a romantic relationship a marriage.

The third type is the fake hate crime. They are meant to prove the existence of violent bigots who attack the heroic victims, such as Jussie Smollett, Mathew Shepherd, and Tyler Clementi. These function as morality tales, with a victim hero and a religious martyr who proves the existence of endemic hate and violence. At the center exists the brave innocent who suffered for all our sins. These, by eliciting pity, prove victimhood and the harms of homophobia, racism, and sexism.

Taken together these hoaxes represent a large-scale, coordinated campaign of misinformation and cultural lies.

Many academic hoaxes are clustered in sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) studies. These studies sway public opinion and serve as "hard evidence" or "real science" and are used to change policy and create legislation.

Exposed hoaxes do not often get much media attention. As Austin Ruse notes:

Fake science is more dangerous than fake news because it takes more than a 24-hour news cycle to debunk fake science. Fake science can take years to dislodge. Even then, it remains part of the "common knowledge." For one paper on homosexuality, it has taken five years for it to be retracted. The paper, cited by more than 100 other scholarly papers, has been withdrawn from Social Science and Medicine because its results could not be replicated. What's more, they found a serious error in coding of the data rendering the initial finding unproven.

Often, hoaxes work because the postmodern doctrine of intersectionality demands that the general public play a pick-up game of "find the martyr." Like all workable belief systems, or long cons, it works because there is just enough truth. For the postmodern social-justice position, truth does not matter. Intersectionality stands as complete moral relativism. Intersectional doctrine repeats the ideological proposition that there are two positions: victim and oppressor. In reality, there's a third position used to accrue power: the oppressor masquerading as victim. Basically, those occupying this third position publicly attack people at their psychological core by asserting:

1. Nothing you believe (have been told or taught or know or is common sense) is true. Brain scrub.

2. Everything you or your kind have achieved was taken by violence and exploitation from the rightful owners. Not agreeing means you are a bigoted hater. Bad person.

3. You are complicit in all historical crimes and reap the benefits from them. Guilty person.

4. There can be no dissent. We are the voice of the new God, and the sky is falling. Heed us now. Saved person complies.

5. We are right and will not trifle with your Western logic, ethics, or facts; literature; history. They are all the tools of exploitation and oppression that you have used to destroy us and others. In fact, we will not even be seen speaking to you. Isolated person.

Hoaxes are not isolated from one another and do not take place in a vacuum. Regarding the Jussie Smollett incident, the media declared, "This is America 2019." Both Cory Booker and Kamala Harris called the incident "a modern day lynching." The LGBT news and cultural magazine The Advocate explained Harris's and Booker's legislative intentions: "The federal law they hope to amend, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, was signed into law by President Obama in 2009."

The Advocate further noted: "Booker spoke on the floor about the importance of the anti-lynching legislation and referenced actor Jussie Smollett, hours after the actor was on Good Morning America. The openly gay star was the victim of an alleged hate crime last month where a rope was put around his neck by two white men, according to local police reports."

Cory Booker himself tweeted twice: "The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe." Before the vote, he tweeted: "To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime — I urge you to pay attention."

This bill added sexual and gender identity (the enforced claim that some women have a penis) to groups under hate crime law that incur enhanced mandatory penalties.

Intersectionality is easy — just pose as, say, speaking as an XYZ. We recognize it immediately when Ellen Page vents her oppressed spleen on national TV. On The Late Show with Colbert, Page shrieked, "Kids are going to be abused, and they're going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street."

Really?

Over 300 politically motivated hate crime hoaxes predate "Trump's America," that anti-Narnia, Mad-Max violent landscape where church fish fries serve as covers for cross-burnings and where brutal homophobic attacks are mapped out.

If you thought Ellen Page sounded unhinged, imagine the LGBT activist who set fire to her own home and burned two of her German Shepherds alive, along with three cats, because she was upset that the Pride Parade did not bring out enough hate groups to protest.

The fabrications need to be reinforced and enshrined in the public imagination and consciousness. Truth no longer matters. In an exhaustive study of Mathew Shepard, The Book of Matt: Hidden Truths about the Murder of Matthew Shepard, journalist Stephen Jimenez shows that Shepard socialized with the killers and that all three parties to Shepard's murder were involved in, among other things, the sale of crystal meth.

Recently, amid much publicity and fanfare, Shepard was reinterred at the National Cathedral, a new heroic martyr. This widespread deception by trusted institutions and legislation erodes people's basic civil rights, reduces religion to "hate doctrine," and quells free speech.

This activism is about ideological conformity or isolation. Identity is authoritarian, a new form of totalitarianism masquerading as "civil rights." It has gutted the academy and turned the press in the public's eye into a pack of hucksters who can't be trusted.

Intersectionality rates victim against oppressor as a template for good versus evil.

I have little doubt that if the police had found some poor homeless white men, Smollett would have identified them as his attackers. This is a man who campaigned for Kamala Harris and who knows Cory Booker. Smollett is a 36-year-old wealthy man, a celebrity. If he had been given the chance, he would have sent innocent people to prison — and who would have done so with support of the media and elected representatives.

This is America 2019.

