Trump's Enemies: A Book for the Ages

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie have written a seminal book as critical participants in one of the most historic events in American history. Their book is about the triumphs and setbacks of the campaign of Donald Trump to be elected the 45th president and then his governance for the first eighteen-plus months.

First, it is a good read. The authors take a murky and complicated story about the president's "Deep State" enemies and present names and events in an easy to understand linear narrative. By presenting a timeline with names and specific examples of individuals who have demonstrated disloyalty to constitutional safeguards, they make the horror of what happened understandable.

The evidence they present makes the case that the Obama White House, the Intelligence Community, and the DOJ and FBI at the highest levels, along with Clinton Inc. political operatives, both during the 2016 campaign and then into President Trump's presidency, used intelligence and counterintelligence practices and procedures against innocent Americans for political purposes. They specifically tried to destroy Donald Trump and his family.

The second important point of the book is simple: by naming names and giving specific examples, including a first-person interview with President Trump, the authors present to readers a comprehensible roadmap of indictments to come. If one is identified unfavorably by name with specific examples of real crimes in Trump's Enemies, he had better lawyer up. As President Obama recently boasted "nobody in my administration got indicted" – not yet!

There is an important point to remember in our constitutional process with the soon to be Democrat-controlled House of Representatives: Congress doesn't prosecute. The incoming House leadership have made public draconian threats of doing little legislating and significant investigating, but they can go only so far. The real law enforcement power constitutionally rests with the Executive Branch.

The Democrat House versus the Trump administration will be ugly. The House will be supported by 90% of the media. If that weren't enough, many in the heretofore credible media have already shown an additional proclivity to creating additional "fake news." President Trump's first-person interview in the book makes his views on that point crystal-clear.

Since all Americans believe that "no one is above the law," it will be interesting to see who is charged with felonies while the Democrat-led House of Representatives lusts for impeachment.

Trump's Enemies also begins building a legacy of significant accomplishments of the Trump presidency. Those chapters lay out why President Trump will deserve a second term. Both of the authors, important campaign aides, brought to light that Donald Trump never takes anything in the future for granted. So enough about a second term – let's just say Corey and David have served the president well in building a public record he can use to make the case for his re-election.

The third reason why the book works is that both of the authors are original sources. Many bestselling political books are written by reporters or directly by the principals, in a "see how smart and brilliant I am" mode. Hillary Clinton and James Comey come immediately to mind. But a book written by two individuals reporting on what happened as they lived it will be invaluable for future historians. Second-order reporting, depicted in Bob Woodward's recent book with often anonymous sources, will fade away over time. Trump's Enemies will be an original-source document for generations of historians yet born.

On the staffing of the incoming Trump-Pence administration, for all of us early Trump campaign-supporters, Corey and David pull no punches documenting how D.C. denizens took advantage in the early days of the administration to essentially slime their way into power. With candor, the authors identify individuals they call the "November 9th" people. Even more insidiously aligned against the future success of the Trump Team are those who never supported Donald Trump, now in positions of significant political power to judge and keep out those who initially trusted the fairness of the first team into the White House, led by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

The great tragedy in many Cabinet departments and agencies is again that those who did nothing to earn their positions are still keeping out a younger generation of true dedicated Trump campaign aides. These younger men and women are the hope for the future to keep Trump Nation going forward by understanding firsthand how government truly works – or doesn't.

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie have written a book that will most definitely stand the test of time. It should be on many bookshelves – personal, library, and college and university – because the truth is the truth.

Ed Timperlake was a national security talk radio surrogate for Trump/Pence 2016 and still enjoys discussing current events on talk radio when requested.