Illegals and the American Dream

The murder of legal immigrant and Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh on Christmas night by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state of California shows not only that the claims by Chuck Schumer and the “bride of Chucky” Nancy Pelosi that the Democrats support border security is a deadly and bald-faced lie. It highlights the difference between legal and illegal immigrants, between those who love America and want to be Americans and those who murder them.

When talking about immigration, Democrats like to conflate illegal and legal immigration, dropping the word “illegal” and spouting meaningless babble about no human being illegal. They like to preach that illegal immigrants commit crimes at a lower rate than American citizens, a factoid that has been exposed as a lie .

Pelosi and Schumer like to talk about the “Dreamers.” Well, Ronil Singh had dreams, too:

Ronil Singh came to the U.S. from his native Fiji to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming an officer, joining a small-town police force in California and working to improve his English. The day after Christmas, he stopped another immigrant, this one in the country illegally, who shot and killed the corporal, authorities said Thursday… "This suspect is in our country illegally. He doesn't belong here. He is a criminal," Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, whose agency is leading the investigation, told reporters. Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson fought back tears as he described Singh, a 33-year-old with a newborn son, as an "American patriot." "He came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country," Richardson said… "He was living the American dream," said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Royjinder Singh, who is not related to the slain officer but knew him. "He loved camping, loved hunting, loved fishing, loved his family."

And now he is dead. The blood of Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbetts, and now Ronil Singh and others is on the hands of open border advocates and the sanctuary city loons who provide no sanctuary for the American citizen victims of illegal alien criminals.

Even if it were true that illegal aliens commit crimes, including murder, at rates lower than American citizens, that would be irrelevant. The murder rate for illegal aliens should be zero because none of them should be here and the indisputable fact is that Jamiel Shaw Jr., Kate Steinle, and Mollie Tibbetts would be alive today if the illegal aliens who slew them were still staring at the other side of a border wall liberals refuse to build.

Pelosi has said that a border wall would be “immoral, ineffective, and expensive” when it has been documented when it has been demonstrated that none of that is true. The fact is that walls are so effective they have been built in scores of countries around the world and in the U.S. places like San Diego and Yuma have demonstrated their effectiveness as Pelosi and Schumer worry more about Syria’s borders than our own:

According to Quebec University expert Elisabeth Vallet. there are 65 completed or under construction border walls in the world today. One-third of the world’s nations have border walls or barriers with their neighbors. Pelosi believes this is immoral. Tell that to Israel, Hungary, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Ireland, etc. And Nancy Pelosi has a wall around the backyard at her home in San Francisco.

What is immoral is a policy endorsed by Pelosi and Schumer of sanctuary cities and even states that allows such criminal aliens in our country to murder Americans and a Democratic caucus that would abolish I.C.E. and those who risk their lives daily to provide some semblance of border security. What is immoral is politicians such as Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf not only refusing to cooperate with I.C.E. but giving illegal aliens a heads-up when I.C.E. raids are imminent.

In the wake of the Singh murder, Schaaf still insists that warning illegal aliens about I.C.E. raids was and is the right thing to do, the lives of American citizens she is sworn to protect be damned:

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf -- who once warned Northern California residents about an impending ICE raid -- said she has “no regrets” for her actions and said the federal immigration agency “has gone astray.” “I have no regrets, none. The more time goes by, the more certain I feel that I did the right thing in standing up for our community and pointing out our values are not aligned with our laws,” Schaff told BuzzFeed in an interview. “That’s hopefully the message that is sent out.”

The message Schaaf, Pelosi, and Schumer are sending out is one of callous disregard for the lives of American citizens. Democrats are endangering their lives and the lives of migrant children by enticing caravans to drag young children a thousand miles with lies about easy entry and waiting jobs:

The father of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody took his son to the border after hearing rumors that parents and their children would be allowed to migrate to the United States and escape the poverty in their homeland, the boy's stepsister told the Associated Press. Felipe Gomez Alonzo died Monday at a New Mexico hospital after suffering coughing, vomiting and fever, authorities said. It was the second such death this month. Another Guatemalan child, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, died in U.S. custody on Dec. 8.

The fact is that if we had a wall, or whatever the hair-splitters want to call it, both these children would be alive today. And it is American kids are dying too, killed and murdered by illegal aliens who have no right to be here. Just ask the parents of Justin Lee, 14, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident by an illegal alien:

An illegal immigrant has pleaded guilty to a hit and run that killed a Wixom teen in June. Miguel Ibarra-Cerda, 22, entered his plea Thursday, the day his trial was set to begin before Judge Cheryl Matthews in Oakland County Circuit Court. Ibarra-Cerda is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death, and reckless driving causing death for the collision which killed Justin Lee, 14. Ibarra-Cerda faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the first charge and 15 years in prison and a $2,500-$10,000 fine on the second charge. Matthews will sentence him Dec. 20.

Or ask the parents of 12-year-old Clinton Howell, shot and killed shortly before Christmas by an illegal alien from Jamaica:

Police in Connecticut have arrested an 18-year-old undocumented immigrant from Jamaica on murder charges related to the shooting death of an innocent 12-year-old boy a week before Christmas. Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez on Monday announced the charges against Tajay Chambers stemming from the December 18 death of Clinton Howell outside his family's home on Willow Street. Chambers has been charged with murder; murder with special circumstances; use of a firearm during the commission of a felony; illegal possession of a firearm without a permit; risk of injury to a child; reckless endangerment, and larceny…. CTpost.com reported, citing police sources, that earlier that evening, Chambers and his alleged co-conspirators were driving in a stolen car when they got into an argument with some people walking along Willow Street, among them Howell’s relative.

There have been many suggestions as to how to pay for the wall, such as Sen. Ted Cruz’s idea to apply drug asset forfeitures to wall construction or to tax the billions of dollars aliens return to their home countries.. Pelosi certainly found no problem locating $3 billion for the ineffective and absurd “Cash for Clunkers” program under Obama, didn’t she?

The wall would in fact pay for itself, if only in the reduced cost of crimes that would be eliminated, saving both dollars from overburdened social services and the cost of illegal alien crimes, particularly the cost in human lives such as that of Ronil Singh, who is survived by his wife and young son.

His death, the death of a legal immigrant pursuing the American dream, and countless other American citizens, including children, is on the hands of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Perhaps Pelosi can attend Singh’s funeral and explain how his death and the deaths of others in the absence of a wall is all President Trump’s fault and that not building the wall is the moral thing to do.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.