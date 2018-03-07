Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Should Be Prosecuted

Mayor Schaaf recently acted as the functional equivalent of a gang lookout , shouting “ICE!” upon learning of a raid on criminal illegal aliens in her city.

Realizing that in the era of crime monitor Jeff Sessions, who plays attorney general on TV, no crime by a public official gets prosecuted for anything, one can only hope that for the safety of the people of Oakland that its mayor, one Libby Schaaf , is arrested and prosecuted for harboring criminal illegal aliens in her city.

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan told Fox News Wednesday morning that the organization will still enforce the law, despite Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s warning of the Northern California ICE operation.

“I’ll say this to the mayor and every other politician that wants to vilify the men and women of ICE: We’re not going away, we’re going to keep enforcing the law,” Homan said.

Schaaf issued an alert last Saturday after she learned of impending immigration raids set to take place Sunday.

“Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours,” she said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle on Saturday. “As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them.”

Does she means the way Kate Steinle was protected by the sister sanctuary city of San Francisco, gunned down by s criminal illegal alien that has been deported multiple times? The Justice Department says it is looking into filing charges of harboring criminal fugitives and obstructing justice against Mayor Schaaf

The White House said Thursday that the Justice Department is looking into whether the Oakland mayor can face federal charges after she warned illegal immigrants of an impending enforcement sweep. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also called Mayor Libby Schaaf’s warning “outrageous,” as White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly rose to the defense of immigration agents and other Homeland Security employees, saying they are being unfairly tarred. “You take the face shots every single day from people who don’t have a clue what they’re talking about,” Mr. Kelly said at a 15th anniversary celebration of the Homeland Security Department, which he used to head.

It was the ICE agents conducting the raid who were protecting the citizens of Oakland, not Mayor Schaaf. Rather than a random sweep of convenience stores and the like, immigration enforcement critics charge happens, the ICE raid was targeted and effective:

ICE began arresting people one day after Schaaf’s warning message as part of a “targeted immigration enforcement operations,” according to Fox News. Around half of the illegal immigrants arrested have past criminal history, including assault and weapons charges as well as other violent crimes. One of the illegal immigrants arrested in the sweep is a well known gang member who has served over 15 years of prison time and has been deported by ICE four times. Armando Nuñez-Salgado, 38, from Mexico, was arrested Sunday.

So explain to us again, Mayor Schaaf, how you are protecting the residents of Oakland by harboring criminal fugitives like Armando Nuñez-Salgado? She should be reminded, as a defendant in a court of law, that the laws of the United States give the President control of immigration policy and the Constitution gives the President, not sanctimonious mayors, control of foreign policy and border security.

Title 8 U.S.C. 1324 makes it quite explicit that harboring and concealing from detection illegal aliens is a felony, whether committed by individuals or sanctuary city officials:

Harboring -- Subsection 1324(a)(1)(A)(iii) makes it an offense for any person who -- knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.

Sanctuary city mayors are in clear violation of federal statute so for anyone to argue that withholding federal funds from those violating federal law is unconstitutional is, again, nonsense.

Sanctuary city officials could very well be prosecuted for breaking the law and recklessly endangering their citizens by harboring and shielding from scrutiny illegal aliens among whose number may include assorted Islamic State agents, sympathizers and potential lone wolf recruits, along with assorted criminals, like the one charged with the murder of Kate Steinle in the sanctuary city of San Francisco. They are accomplices in crime.

That is the suggestion of Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. Jindal made the case on recently on Boston Herald Radio:

“Absolutely, I would hold them as an accomplice. Make them criminally culpable,” the Republican presidential candidate said when asked if he’d arrest mayors of sanctuary cities. “I’d also make them civilly liable so that families, victim’s families, could sue. Especially if the prosecutor isn’t taking action or the mayor’s not changing their ways, I’d allow the families to go to court as well to recover damages.”

Kate Steinle is not an isolated case. On Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, Jamiel Shaw Sr. testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on how his son, Jamiel Shaw, Jr., was killed by an illegal alien in 2008 harbored by the sanctuary city of Los Angeles

Shaw was a Los Angeles high school star dreaming of a good life ahead when he was gunned down on March 2, 2008, while walking home. He was picked at random, police said, possibly as part of a gang loyalty test for the illegal alien who shot him. Charged with the crime was Pedro Espinoza, who'd been released just hours earlier from Los Angeles County Jail where he spent four months for brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest. Espinoza is an illegal alien.

Shaw Sr. warned of the consequences of sanctuary cities harboring criminal illegal aliens and not deporting them, of not enforcing existing immigration laws, and of open borders:

"My son, Jamiel Shaw II, was murdered while walking on his own street, three houses down from his home. An illegal alien on his first gun charge was visiting a neighbor when my son was coming home," Shaw testified. "He shot my son in the stomach and then in the head, killing him." Shaw then asked an obvious question: "Do black lives really matter? Or does it matter only if you are shot by a white person or white policeman?"

If any of the felons alerted by Mayor Schaaf harms, rapes, or kills one of her constituents, she should be charged with aiding and abetting. Many commentators, mostly on the left, but including talking heads on Fox News like Juan Williams and Geraldo Rivera, claim that illegal aliens commit crimes at a rate lower than American citizens. That is debatable, but they miss the point entirely which is that the crime rate for illegal aliens should be zero since none of them should be here in the first place. American citizens like Kathryn Steinle and Jamiel Shaw Jr. should be alive today.

The son of Donald Rosenberg would also be alive today if he hadn’t been run into while riding his motorcycle by an illegal alien who had made an illegal left turn in 2010, then ran over him three times as he tried to flee the scene. Rosenberg, who describes himself as a “lifelong, very liberal Democrat” calculated that his son was among 3,000 Americans killed by illegal aliens in car crashes in 2010. In a letter quoted by the Washington Times that he wrote to President Obama, Rosenberg said:

“My son and all of the others are considered collateral damage in the quest for votes and campaign contributions,” he wrote. “Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime.”

Indeed, it is not, and the question asked by many families like, the Shaws, the Steinle’s and the Rosenbergs is -- wasn’t America supposed to be our sanctuary?

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.