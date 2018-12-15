Electoral Fraud: the Real Record
When Donald Trump was running for office, he raised the issue of fraudulent votes. As with everything else Trump has said, it was instantly attacked and ridiculed by the media. Since then, the idea has been dismissed by MSM journalists who have insisted that there have not been any cases of illegal voting.
Recently, though, the novel possibility of fraudulent votes in favor of a Republican candidate has made the MSM do a 180o while reiterating that such things have never happened favoring Democratic candidates. As with many other topics, MSM journalists have blatantly lied. Here are a few recent instances of illegal voting:
- In 2014, NBC found dozens of illegal aliens voting in Florida.
- In Kansas, Victor David Garcia Bebek, a Peruvian national, voted in 2012 and 2014.
- In November 2016, there were 6,540 same-day registrants in New Hampshire who registered to vote in New Hampshire using out-of-state driver’s licenses to prove their identity.
- In Sacramento, California, two illegal aliens voted five times in 2016.
- The Public Interest Legal Foundation found over a thousand persons who voted illegally in Virginia.
- In Cincinnati, a poll worker found her dead neighbor's name on an active voter registry.
- In Maryland, several Democratic city governments are allowing noncitizens to fraudulently vote in elections.
- In Ft. Worth, Leticia Sanchez formed a mail-in voter fraud ring, which included helping a blind voter. Just prior to being arrested, she warned her minions that a group of “malicious people” were investigating.
- Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes refused to turn over voting records on the counting and collection of ballots, despite the law saying she had to. There were many irregularities in that 2018 election, such as there being more voters on rolls than actual citizens. s Some 80,000 individuals filled out blank voting forms. Broward County has seen past instances of voter fraud, always in favor of Democrats, the key being absentee ballots. “Irregularities” also occurred in Santa Rosa, Citrus, and Okaloosa counties. To date, no one has been arrested.
- California turned solid blue in 2018, thanks partly to fraud through “ballot harvesting.”
- Nine Mexican-Americans were caught in Edinburg, Texas for engaging in voter fraud.
- Elsewhere in Texas, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), alerted district attorneys in Starr and Hidalgo Counties about altered voter applications sent by the Texas Democratic Party to South Texas noncitizens.
- Again in Texas, Marcela Gutierrez, a noncitizen, was indicted by a Hidalgo County for marking a ballot without a voter’s consent in a 2016 election.
- More than 4,500 ballots were cast in Milwaukee than registered voters in the 2018 election.
- In North Carolina, 24 illegal aliens were caught voting in the 2016 elections. 19 foreign nationals were also charged.
- “The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a nonprofit specializing in election integrity, found that non-Americans are being added to voter rolls in states such as Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Virginia. The group says that a large portion of the non-citizens even managed to cast their ballots in elections as well. For instance, in 2017, the group found that nearly 5,600 people on the voter rolls in Virginia were deemed as non-citizens, with a third of them voting in previous elections.”
- This summer, 19 noncitizens were indicted for voting in the 2016 election.
- More than 3,000 foreign nationals were removed from voter rolls across 13 sanctuary jurisdictions from 2006 to 2018, most of them in Virginia.
- In 2016, North Carolina saw hundreds of instances of double voting, voter impersonation, and noncitizen voting.
- Bexar County in Texas, which contains San Antonio, concealed records of noncitizen voting.
- Meantime, nearby Harris County (Houston), refused to allow inspection of voter rolls.
- Charges of election fraud and fraudulent application for ballot by mail were leveled at Erika Lozano-Pelayo of Starr County is located west of McAllen, Texas. Starr County is one of 13 counties reporting more than 100% voter registration. At the same time, Ernestina Barron was arrested on three counts of election fraud, and three counts of a fraudulent application for ballot by mail.
- 5,500 noncitizens discovered on Virginia voter rolls.
- In 2015, 141 U.S. counties were found to have more registered voters than people.
- 7.2 million voters are registered in multiple states.
- In 2016, in Marion County, Indiana, 12 employees of a Democratic-linked voter recruitment organization were caught submitting fake voter registration applications.
- Rhode Island was found to have 150,000 names in voter rolls which should not have been there.
- A 2017 report showed that at minimum, there were 45,000 duplicate voters in 2016.
- The Public Interest Legal Foundation reported that there are more than 100,000 non-U.S. citizens are registered voters in Pennsylvania.
- In 2018, California's DMV admitted registering 1,500 foreigners to vote in U.S. elections.
- Habersham County, Georgia’s Mud Creek precinct had 276 registered voters, yet 670 votes were cast in a May 2018 primary.
- In 2018, a volunteer for the Beto campaign urged followers to transport undocumented aliens to the polls.
- Again in 2018 in California, there were 23,000 California DMV voter-registration failures.
- In 2018, a number of Democratic-controlled cities (San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and others) opened up voting rights to illegal aliens. In fact, San Francisco spent $385,000 to help 61 noncitizens vote illegally.
- The gadfly Project Veritas filmed a Hispanic poll voter telling someone to bring in illegals to vote. The individual has not been arrested.
- And speaking of being filmed, Florida Democratic Party attorney Leonard Samuels, declared that destroying ballots is not fraud.
- In 2017, Jonathan Marks, commissioner for Pennsylvania’s Bureau of Commissions, Elections, and Legislation, confirmed that noncitizens had voted hundreds of times in elections.
- In 2010, two Democratic officials in Michigan, Jason Bauer and Mike McGuinness, conspired to defraud the election. They were given a slap on the wrist when caught.
- In California, 194 people voted more than once in the 2016 presidential primary. None were arrested.
- In Hialeah in 2012, Deisy Penton de Cabrera was found with numerous ballots that didn’t belong to her. The ballots she had belonged to elderly people, most of whom were blind, deaf, or had Alzheimer’s.
- In Arkansas, Former Democratic State Rep. Hudson Hallum, his father, and a few campaign workers altered ballots and were caught and arrested.
- The Los Angeles County Registrar dismissed accusations of ballot miscounting in the 2018 election.
Keep in mind also that these are just a tiny portion of detected transgressions. How many more illegal acts have occurred that have gone unnoticed? After all, voting illegally is child’s play, with no checks and balances and a minimum of negative repercussions. Since Republican voters are almost always the victim and the Republican Party is without doubt the Stupid Party, this stomach-churning travesty will continue.
