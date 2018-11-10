Why Suburban Women Cost the Republicans the House

Most suburban women can be easily persuaded to vote for Democrats because they do not think seriously. Serious thinking in the political sense is concerned with where we are going as a nation, our moral values, our long-term prosperity, our security, our freedom and its inherent responsibilities. G.K. Chesterton said, “Thinking means connecting things, and stops if they cannot be connected” (Orthodoxy, 1908).

Don’t get me wrong – there are many intelligent, serious conservative women in Fairfax County (not to mention the nation as a whole), but they are sadly in the minority. From my limited and unscientific perspective, the reason most suburban women voted for Democrats can be divided into three categories:

They don’t have to think seriously. They have never been taught to think seriously. They really don’t want to think seriously.

They Don’t Have to Think Seriously

Suburban women in modern America can live wonderfully pleasant lives without ever having to face the hard choices and difficult circumstances of past generations. Many live very comfortably with two big paychecks entering the household bank account every month. They and their husbands probably have jobs that are not subject to being shipped overseas, and get raises that mostly keep up with inflation. They have benefitted from, and thoroughly enjoyed, the “Everything Bubble” created by trillions of new dollars sloshing around in the system. Those excess dollars are courtesy of the Federal Reserve money-creation scam and Congressional deficit spending that steals from the future. Housing prices are up, the stock market is up, interest rates are still low, and they may now be able to buy that beach house they always wanted. Anything can be bought by jumping in the car and pulling out the VISA card, so there is no need to worry about tomorrow. They live in safe neighborhoods where crime is never a consideration. They probably have never fired a gun, don’t have one in the house, and think guns are for policemen and Neanderthals. They don’t hunt or fish, and think those who do are poorly educated bumpkins. Good medical care is assured through employer-provided insurance, but those unfortunate souls who don’t have health insurance should be given care for free -- it is a right, you see.

They Have Never Been Taught to Think Seriously

Many suburban women in modern America have never been taught to think seriously, and that is a shame. Serious thinking relies on knowledge of history, facts and logic, which are in very short supply to those who graduated from a liberal arts education in the last 30 years. They have never been taught real American history and the sacrifices made by our forefathers, how a Constitutional Republic is supposed to work, how classical economics actually works, Judeo-Christian underpinnings of our society, and how guns save lives. They don’t understand how our prosperity is a historic miracle only possible through free markets, property rights, entrepreneurial risk taking, and minimal meddling by past governments. If they go to church, they probably never heard a preacher thundering about how judgment is soon coming to America because we have government-sanctioned infanticide and homosexual marriages. Most likely, they get their news from mainstream morning shows that are very good at providing holiday recipes and showing personal makeovers. However, they probably have not heard that China and Russia are gearing up for a conflict with us. They don’t know that countries all over the world are buying gold and figuring out how to ditch the dollar. And those alternative-media watchmen who are warning about troubles coming straight at us are conspiracy-theorists, doom-and-gloomers, or religious crackpots.

They Really Don’t Want to Think Seriously

Modern suburban women are generally nice people who want peace and prosperity, but understanding how to actually achieve it is beyond their grasp. It is much easier to use feelings and show how much they care. Intentions are much more important than results. Democrats appeal to feelings, so voting Democrat seems like the thing to do. Besides, Democrats talk about supporting “women’s rights”, code words for abortion rights. The suburban women may or may not have had an abortion in the past, but supporting the Ya-Ya Sisterhood feels like the right thing to do. And all of those poor people from Central America should have a job and a house, so why don’t we just be nice and help them? No matter that some of them have criminal records or terrorist ties. We are rich enough to take them all -- aren’t we? And suburban women really don’t care if the couple next door is two men or two women, except they secretly wish it was a nice normal family. If the sacrifice of traditional marriage is the cost of feeling good, so be it. Thinking seriously is hard work, and all of us avoid it if we can.

I don’t know what is going to happen over the next two years. Are we in the Kondratiev Winter, the Fourth Turning, or the Last Days? Maybe God will show us his displeasure through more serious natural disasters. Maybe, the financial system will experience the reset as predicted. Maybe, a war will unite us if it is not too late. Whatever the case, I hope suburban women figure it out before 2020.