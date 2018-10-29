The Democrats Embrace Anti-Semitism

Words do have consequences and can inspire the unhinged, but nowhere in Trump’s rhetoric are urgings to build and deliver explosive devices to your political opponents, not even those who urge their followers to “get in the face” of Republicans in their congressional offices or favorite eateries.

Liberals, Democrats, and the legacy media are forever prattling about how the “toxic rhetoric” of President Trump before and after his election has inspired a culture of violence expressed most recently (in their view) in the flurry of packages sent to leading Democrats containing amateur-night explosive devices some of which could only explode if you used a real explosive to set them off.

Despite their constant references to David Duke in an attempt to paint Trump as racist, Trump did not seek any political endorsement from the likes of Duke and repudiated it when it came. His record of black empowerment in terms of rising employment, home ownership, and small business formation, reflected in rising black support in the polls, belies the racism accusations.

Following the Democrat’s own reasoning, one can credibly say by embracing noted anti-Semites Louis Farrakhan and Al Sharpton Democrats have been enablers of the deadly anti-Semitic hate most recently seen in the horrific massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh:

President Donald Trump took a pounding at the service for Aretha Franklin. The Rev. Al Sharpton took Trump to task for supposedly demonstrating a lack of respect by saying, “She worked for me on numerous occasions.” Other speakers took shots at the president either by name or by implication for his supposed racism and bigotry. Onstage, in the front row, sat Sharpton, Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton, all of whom know a thing or two about racism and bigotry. Their careers depend on exaggerating the extent and the impact of anti-black white racism. At a rally in Harlem in 1991, Sharpton said, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.” A few days later, a young black boy was accidentally killed when struck by a car driven by a Hasidic Jew. For three nights, Jews in Crown Heights were subjected to what one Columbia University professor called “a modern-day pogrom” in which two people died and almost 200 were injured. On day two of the riots, Sharpton led a march of about 400 protesters in Crown Heights, shouting, “No justice, no peace.” Days later, Sharpton referred derisively to Jews living in Crown Heights as “diamond merchants.” A few years later, Sharpton called whites moving businesses into Harlem “interlopers.” Sitting next to Sharpton at Franklin’s funeral was Farrakhan, whose hand Clinton shook. As recently as February 2018, Farrakhan said: “Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men. White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up. Your world is through.”

If you have a picture of President Trump sitting just a few chairs down from David Duke, posing for a picture, or shaking his hand, present it to the Trump-deranged liberals and media. We do have a picture of President Barack Hussein Obama with the bigot Farrakhan, both with beaming smiles.

Harvard Law Professor and longtime Democrat Alan Dershowitz said he would not have campaigned for then- Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) if he knew about the future president's photo op with Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam, is a "virulent anti-Semite and anti-American," Dershowitz said on "Fox & Friends." … "He has called Judaism a gutter religion. He is a horrible, horrible human being," he said. A photographer, Askia Muhammad, showed Fox News' Tucker Carlson a 2005 picture of Obama and Farrakhan smiling together. He said that afterward, the Congressional Black Caucus contacted him and demanded to have the photo back. “I gave the original disk to him and in a sense swore myself to secrecy because I had quietly made a copy for myself,” Muhammad said. Muhammad said he thought the CBC was concerned a photo with Farrakhan could hurt the young senator's future presidential aspirations.

As it should have. From Ferguson to Baltimore and beyond, President Obama’s words aiding and abetting the war on cops and inciting racial division have been the equivalent of yelling “fire” in a crowded theatre. He has encouraged a false narrative of racist cops and racist police departments whose officers are guilty until proven innocent, or buried, whichever comes first. Never mind in both Baltimore and Ferguson the cops accused of racism and murder were found guilty of neither.

It was Ferguson, Missouri, where President Obama’s Justice Department sent 40 FBI agents to prove Officer Darren Wilson was a racist murderer of an innocent black teen. He made the anti-Semitic, race-baiting Al Sharpton, who helped create the myth of “hands up, don’t shoot”, a key adviser on race matters and Ferguson.

Keith Ellison, the controversial Democratic candidate for Minnesota attorney general, has had warm past relations with the nation of Islam and high praise for Louis Farrakhan:

The Minnesota congressman has written about his support for a separate nation for black people. He has actively worked with and for the Nation of Islam, which openly and actively promotes a “blacks only” nation…

Then in 1997, Ellison was a spokesman for the Nation of Islam using the last name “Muhammad.”

He spoke at a public hearing in connection with a controversy involving Joanne Jackson of the Minnesota Initiative Against Racism (MIAR). Jackson was alleged to have said, “Jews are among the most racist white people I know.” Jackson denied making the statement or insisted that it had been taken out of context. Ellison appeared before the MIAR on behalf of the Nation of Islam in defense of Jackson’s alleged statement. According to the Star Tribune and the full text of the statement published in the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder, Ellison said:

We stand by the truth contained in the remarks attributed to [Ms. Jackson], and by her right to express her views without sanction. Here is why we support Ms. Jackson: She is correct about Minister Farrakhan. He is not a racist. He is also not an anti-Semite. Minister Farrakhan is a tireless public servant of Black people, who constantly teaches self-reliance and self-examination to the Black community....

Louis Farrakhan is not a tireless public servant. He is an anti-Semitic bigot who has been warmly embraced by the leaders of the Democratic party who now condemn Donald Trump. As we mourn the tragedy in Pittsburgh, let us remember who the enablers of such horrific hate have been.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.