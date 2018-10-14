Blacks Like Trump? Don't Blame Kanye

The problem for Democrats is that blacks are leaving their political plantation in increasing droves. In a bit of irony, they are pouring across ideologically open borders. Heeding candidate Trump's call of " what the hell do you have to lose ," they have found they had nothing to lose by embracing the rising job opportunities, declining unemployment, and reduced crime those racist Republicans were offering compared to life in the gerrymandered inner-city Bantustans where liberal Democrats have held sway for decades.

In what some have dubbed " Kanye Derangement Syndrome ," we see the death throes of the divide-and-conquer identity politics that has long been the source of Democrat power and residual political success. Democrats' mantra was that black conservatives could not possibly exist in the natural world. They had to be some kind of genetically modified organism to which, when someone wandered off the plantation, they would apply that scientific term "Uncle Tom."

Kanye West represents that increasing stampede, but he is a symptom, not the cause. He must be crazy, CNN and MSNBC tell blacks. Whom are you going to believe about the cause of your plight: us, your own lying eyes, or that crazy Uncle Tom in a MAGA hat? They must demonize him because they can't answer the crazy man's arguments or the fact that an increasing number of blacks are agreeing with him:

Here's the math of it. The Democratic presidential candidates, everyone who runs, needs to get almost the entire black vote in order to win a national election. That's not easy to do. So, in order to do it, Democrats sell racial division. They pit Americans against each other based on their ethnicity. You can't support them. They're the wrong color. You hear that all the time. It's now the essential Democratic argument. It's destructive. But more ominously for Democrats, it may no longer be working. A poll by Public Broadcasting just last week found that Trump's approval rating with Hispanic voters is 41 percent. That's higher than it is with college-educated white voters. If anything like that ever happened among African-American voters, the game would be over. So, that can't happen. Kanye West must be destroyed. And so the thought police swooped in almost immediately to arrest this disobedient artist and declare him incompetent.

The denunciation of Kanye West would not nearly be so hyperbolic and hysterical were it not for a recent Rasmussen poll showing Trump, who got something like 8 percent of the black vote in 2016, nearly doubling it in the past year to 36 percent:

President Donald Trump's approval among black voters has almost doubled in the space of a year, the latest presidential polling from Rasmussen Reports has found. According to Rasmussen's Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Trump's approval rating among black voters stands at 36 percent, compared with just 19 percent on the same day last year. The significant rise in approval is likely to be an endorsement of Trump's economic policies – that have seen record low unemployment among the African-American population – and the stock market rise to record highs.

Black small business formation is skyrocketing as more blacks become participants in rather than spectators of the free market:

Well, if Donald Trump is a racist and wants to hurt African-Americans and other minorities, let's just say he's failed miserably. Consider the state of black small businesses, for instance. Arguably the greatest mover in terms of the financial improvement of any social group is small businesses. So, how are black small businesses doing under the Trump administration? According to a study by Guidant Financial, "year-over-year, we saw a 400% increase in the number of African American owned small businesses."

The bottom line here is that the Democrats, already in panic mode over the phony Russia collusion probe evaporating in futility as true Democratic collusion and corruption are revealed, and as the Trump agenda, both domestic and foreign, is succeeding, are terrified that blacks are peeling away from their coalition. Even a five-percent swing among blacks would doom the Democratic Party. Their ideological slavery must be maintained, and black conservatives speaking the truth must be destroyed.

Food stamp usage is in decline, as is black unemployment. Wages are rising, as is black homeownership. Congressional blacks like to insist that this is just a continuation of trends begun under Obama, but Obama did not cut regulations, cut taxes, boost domestic energy, rein in the EPA, and unleash entrepreneurs, black and white, freeing them to pursue their dreams unrestrained by government chains.

Crime (particularly gang crime), drugs, and poverty are concentrated now in urban areas run by Democratic socialists and progressives. What answer would the typical black Chicago resident give if asked if he was better off after eight years of Obama? What answer would he give now, after two years of the Trump boom?

As black economist Thomas Sowell notes, Democrats value the black vote but not black voters, particularly those black Democrat congressmen who come from racially gerrymandered congressional districts:

Democrats need black voters to be fearful, angry, resentful and paranoid. Black votes matter. If Republicans could get 20 percent of black votes, the Democrats would be ruined.

That is what Democrats are terrified of. That can happen only if blacks are denied the truth about their past, present, and future. It is Democrats who owned the slaves, founded the KKK, and wrote the Jim Crow laws. It is Democrats who stood in front of the schoolhouse door and still do, opposing school choice. It is Democrats who turned on the fire hoses and unleashed the dogs. The improvement of black lives under Trump and a free-market economy is no mirage, but a portent that has the Democratic Party running scared.

Kanye West, like Diamond and Silk and others before them, must be destroyed by Democrats, who call Republicans racist and sexist. They and others like them who want to be judged by the content of their character and the truth of their ideas can appreciate the words of Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing:

This is not an opportunity to talk about difficult matters privately or in a closed environment. This is a circus. It's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas, and it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured[.]

The problem for Democrats is that Kanye West, Diamond and Silk, and an increasing number of blacks reject the culture of victimhood. An increasing number of blacks are beginning to cast off the chains of party affiliation and ideological slavery.

Democrats are afraid that after on Nov. 6, as black voters leave their polling places, there will be increasing murmurs of "free at last!"

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor's Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine, and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.

Image: Jason Persse via Flickr.