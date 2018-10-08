Kavanaugh's Lesson: Inform the American People

The truth of the matter is, the left's greatest weapon is its ability to dominate the airwaves with deceptions and lies which produce misinformed voters and Republican politicians fearful of telling the truth.

Brett Kavanaugh is now a justice on the Supreme Court -- a tremendous victory for President Trump and America. Praise God! Last week, fake news media and the Democrats flooded the airwaves with their narrative that Trump cruelly “mocked” Christine Blasey Ford. Upon listening to what Trump actually said, I thought, “For crying out loud. All Trump did was expose the unreported facts of the case. And this is called mocking?”

I knew that Trump humorously explaining the absurdity of Ford's claim was a home run. First, he informed the public of the facts and second, he outraged the left, which told me Trump's explanation was effective.

Leftists have laid down the rules of political battle which most Republicans and GOP advisers sheepishly obey. Leftists' rules says they are allowed to use any immoral gutter tactic they can conceive to defeat conservatives and Republicans. Meanwhile, any attempt by conservatives/Republicans to defend themselves is branded racist, sexist, homophobic, and an expression of white privilege.

Against the advice of many, Trump broke the left’s rule by simply sharing the facts of the case with the American people. Brilliant!

Remember, anti-Christian and anti-American leftist zealots are all about keeping the masses ignorant and deceived. Leftists' heads exploded because Trump dared to tell the people the truth.

I wept during Kavanaugh's heartfelt and painful opening statement at his hearing. What the left was attempting to do to this good and decent man was an anathema to my sense of righteousness, decency, and justice. I knew many Americans shared my feelings which is why I knew Kavanaugh's speech was a home run.

In essence, Kavanaugh simply informed the public of the facts; the truth. This shattered the left’s demonic scheme to destroy Kavanaugh based solely on Ford's emotional but evidence-free testimony. The entire American left immediately launched a campaign to mock and discredit Kavanaugh's powerful rebuttal. This told me that the left knew that Kavanaugh passionate defense was resonating with the American people.

Like I said, leftists hate it when Republicans simply tell the public the truth. The left’s (Democrats, fake news media, and Hollywood) entire game plan is rooted in lies, deception and misinforming the public – making emotions overrule facts and evidence.

To give you an insight into the leftist propaganda machine we are up against, over 600 lawyers and law professors wrote that Kavanaugh's opening statement should disqualify him from the Supreme Court. Six hundred legal experts ignored Kavanaugh's peerless, outstanding career. Ponder that, folks. Depraved activists on the left attempted to brand this honorable husband and father of two daughters a serial rapist. These same evil activists are saying Kavanaugh should not have expressed his anger or hurt over their over-the-top outlandish attempt to smear him.

Late cosmetic queen Mary Kay Ash said, “The speed of the leader is the speed of the gang.” In other words, as our nation's leader, Trump's strong leadership is trickling down. More Republicans are finally boldly informing the public of crucial facts; senators Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell, and Lindsey Graham, to name a few. I believe this is a new trend for Conservatives/Republicans.

Many in the all-black congregation of the Baltimore church attended by my brother parroted leftists' lie that Kavanaugh lied about his drinking and assaulted Ford. My brother said he simply informed them of the facts; Ford's lack of evidence and Kavanuagh proving her accusation untrue. My brother asked his church members to imagine such unsubstantiated allegations launched against their fathers, brothers, husbands, and sons. My brother said suddenly, the group of Kavanaugh haters became silent. This proves my case that the left uses emotion, lies, and deception to fool the masses. This is why it is vital that our side become more outspoken about telling the truth about issues.

I am elated and extremely grateful that both President Trump and Brett Kavanaugh had the courage to hang in there. Given the GOP's history of surrendering to negative media, dirty tricks, and screaming activists, Democrats and fake news media expected Trump to withdraw his nomination or for Kavanaugh to slink away in disgrace and fear. Thank God both men stood strong.

In response to Kavanaugh's confirmation, fake news media is saying millions of women are outraged and the GOP will pay a huge price at the polls in November. The truth is the polar opposite. Americans are thrilled over Kavanaugh becoming the fifth conservative on the Supreme Court.

The major task at hand is to get everyone to the polls who wants Trump's unique mission of putting America first to continue.

My wife Mary and I just returned home to West Virginia from campaigning with the Conservative Campaign Committee in Texas for Ted Cruz. For several months, I've been building a screened-in room. It relaxes me. This week, we are flying back out to campaign for various Republican/Conservative candidates around the country. This is serious business, folks. We must keep the GOP in control of the house and Senate for Trump to continue making America great again.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

