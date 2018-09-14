Liberals Don't Care about Character

This is the guy next door, this is what he's like. He's not like some intellectual powerhouse you'd never talk to. This is a guy who's very friendly, very outgoing, very nice, lot of laughter, big smile, wonderful father, wonderful husband, man of faith, lives his faith, goes to church every week.

By all accounts, Brett Kavanaugh is not only an excellent jurist, but also a good man. According to Msgr. John Enzler, CEO and president of Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.:

When introduced as President Trump's nominee to replace the retiring Justice Kennedy, Judge Kavanaugh spoke adoringly of his parents, wife, and two daughters. "I thank God every day for my family," he told the audience gathered at the White House. He also spoke of his commitment to serve others through his D.C. Catholic church.

From all indications, Brett Kavanaugh loves his wife; loves his children; loves his parents; loves his fellow man; and, most importantly of all, loves his Lord. As is the case with all of those who possess such character, Kavanaugh's love is revealed not only through words. Those who know him well confirm that he lives out his faith. In other words, through his deeds, Judge Kavanaugh is known and admired. And liberals just don't care.

In spite of all that we've heard about President Trump's character – or lack thereof – as I noted last year, there's nothing in President Trump's personal past that runs afoul of the perverse "standards" of modern liberalism. As the Kavanaugh hearings again remind us, for modern liberals, it's never really about the character of the individual. Virtually all that matters is furthering the liberal agenda.

As Ron Ross at the American Spectator recently pointed out, President Trump's real crime – seemingly now "the most unforgivable hate crime" – is "obstruction of liberalism." No doubt, liberals fear that Brett Kavanaugh is part of the same "criminal" cabal. What's more, given that the office of U.S. president is decided every four years, and Supreme Court judges receive lifetime appointments, Judge Kavanaugh – and those in the judiciary who are like-minded – are on liberals' "most wanted" list.

Hence the absurd and clownish display we witnessed last week when Kavanaugh went before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. After the opening day hearings, David French well summed up the sad spectacle:

[F]rom the top down, from senators to protesters to online trolls, the Democrats offered a preview of how they'd react to any Republican nominee, and it was a shining example of how and why conservatives don't believe for one moment that Donald Trump is the sole source of American dysfunction.

In other words, it was as if Kramer and Newman had taken over the hearings. After enduring a couple of days of ugly liberal antics, David Catron piled on:

During the first two days of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee demonstrated why their party lost control of Congress, and that they still can't be trusted with a majority in either house. In addition to interrupting the proceedings countless times on hopelessly frivolous grounds and engaging in outrageous demagoguery, they openly encouraged demonstrators to disrupt the hearings with such disgusting behavior that Judge Kavanaugh's wife was forced to lead his children out of the room on the first day. These are the very Democrats, remember, who routinely lecture President Trump on matters of decorum.

As the caption above Catron's piece notes, "Kavanaugh hearings reveal why their symbol is the jackass."

Again, things will only get worse if President Trump has the opportunity to replace Ruth Ginsburg or one of her constitutionally ignorant left-wing colleagues. Along with the rise of fake news and fake Christianity, lovers of the truth have had to contend with fake law. Much of what is precious to modern liberals has become entrenched in U.S. law, not because of constitutionally legislative efforts, but through a rogue unconstitutional judiciary.

Whether abortion, same-sex "marriage," immigration, climate change, speech, property rights, or the rest, left-wing jurists on the highest courts in our land have conducted themselves not as "umpires" – as Judge Kavanaugh put it – but as "super-legislators." Because the U.S. federal courts have been a reliable resource for liberal causes and left-wing law, anything or anyone – no matter their character – seen as a threat to the left's hold on the courts must be "taken out."

Because liberals have made a god of government, almost any politician or judge – no matter his character – with his sights set on Washington, D.C. must be ready to deal with the vile, crazy left. In their lust to be rid of Trump, many liberals have forgotten how much they hate Mike Pence. This past July, Frank Bruni of the New York Times reminded them:

There are problems with impeaching Donald Trump. A big one is the holy terror waiting in the wings. That would be Mike Pence, who mirrors the boss more than you realize. He's also self-infatuated. Also a bigot. Also a liar. Also cruel. To that brimming potpourri he adds two ingredients that Trump doesn't genuinely possess: the conviction that he's on a mission from God and a determination to mold the entire nation in the shape of his own faith, a regressive, repressive version of Christianity. Trade Trump for Pence and you go from kleptocracy to theocracy.

Or, to put it another way, because he follows a version of the "Billy Graham rule," the left sees Mike Pence as part of the "American Taliban." Last year, the Atlantic reported on "How Mike Pence's Marriage Became Fodder for the Culture Wars." The author references a 2002 The Hill piece:

The Hill article gives more context on how the Pences were thinking about this, at least back in 2002. Pence told the paper he often refused dinner or cocktail invitations from male colleagues, too: "It's about building a zone around your marriage," he said. "I don't think it's a predatory town, but I think you can inadvertently send the wrong message by being in [certain] situations." The 2002 article notes that Pence arrived in Congress a half decade after the 1994 "Republican revolution," when Newt Gingrich was the speaker of the House. Several congressional marriages, including Gingrich's, encountered difficulty that year. Pence seemed wary of this. "I've lost more elections than I've won," he said. "I've seen friends lose their families. I'd rather lose an election." He even said he gets fingers wagged in his face by concerned Indianans. "Little old ladies come and say, 'Honey, whatever you need to do, keep your family together,'" he told The Hill.

Mike Pence puts his family and his marriage ahead of politics, and the left thinks this is lunacy. As the Apostle Paul told Titus, "to the defiled and unbelieving, nothing is pure; but both their minds and their consciences are defiled."

A defiled heart and mind distorts everything. The left hates Trump supposedly because he's vile, vulgar, "trashy," undignified, unpresidential, and piggish. Mike Pence and Brett Kavanaugh can be accused of nothing similar, and the left hates them also. For those corrupted by a liberal worldview, it's never really about character. It's always about politics...and sex.

