Healthy Shame Woefully Absent in Washington, DC

How did the Senate process of "advise and consent" deteriorate into a Supreme Court nominee having to detail his teenage sexual chastity on an international media stage?

Righteous and appropriate indignation was on full display at last week's Senate hearing over sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. From the Democrats, it was the usual outrage they have had since Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016. From Judge Kavanaugh, we witnessed a heartfelt human reaction to a good and decent man being accused by the despicable left of being a serial rapist in high school, between his time studying, going to church, and playing sports.

Shaming a guiltless person before others inflicts humiliation, disgrace, and disrepute on an entire family – shame without guilt. This is what the left has been throwing at Judge Kavanaugh and his family for weeks, shaming him through allegations and insinuations of being a sexual predator, a rapist, an alcoholic, even a pedophile, along with death threats to him and his family.

Ironically, these claims are diametrically opposed to the impression millions of Americans have after hearing Kavanaugh's opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Or from the scores of Kavanaugh's friends and classmates who have rallied to his defense. Or from his former law clerks and legal associates.

Is it any surprise that he came out swinging before the Senate committee? He was shamed on an international stage, humiliated and disgraced over bogus, politically motivated, and unsubstantiated accusations of sexual impropriety. Imagine any of us being in his position, or any of our sons, fathers, husbands, or brothers. A weaker person than Judge Kavanaugh would go into seclusion or commit suicide under the withering attacks occurring on a daily basis, blasting from every television and newspaper.

What is obvious is that the American left has no shame, no conscience. From Democrat senators Blumenthal, Feinstein, and Booker to Republican counterparts Flake, Collins, and Murkowski, all are happy to participate in the destruction of a decent man and his family to protect abortion or for revenge against a president they don't like – followed in lockstep by the media, driven by a rabid obsession to destroy anything and everything related to President Trump.

And don't forget NeverTrump Republicans, happy to sit quietly on the sidelines while everything they have embraced for decades is thrown on the scrap heap, as long as Trump's agenda suffers. Where are Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney? Wasn't Kavanaugh on top of their list of Supreme Court nominees if they won the White House in 2012? Why aren't they leading the charge to defend Kavanaugh?

What drives such hatred and lack of healthy shame, conscience, or human decency?

Committee Democrats, channeling their inner teenage mean girl personas, nitpicked over 30-year-old entries in Kavanaugh's calendar, suddenly interested in each and every word or expression from a teenage boy's diary of events at the time. They accused him of being a passing-out drunk, not remembering the rape train parties that were part of his Jesuit high school life, between football practice and church.

Not finding the smoking gun they sought, some senators preferred to bloviate. One in particular stepped in it big time, based on his own personal life story. His words illustrate clearly his own lack of healthy shame and represent so much of what's wrong in Congress and the Deep State.

Connecticut's Senator Richard Blumenthal is best known for repeatedly lying about serving in Vietnam. Even far-left Snopes confirmed Blumenthal's "handful of false and misleading statements." Perhaps this is an affliction of New England senators, as John Kerry also misrepresented his Vietnam war activities, and his tall tales backfired on him during his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2004. And don't forget the late Ted Kennedy, another New England senator.

During the Kavanaugh hearings last week, Senator Blumenthal invoked a legal concept, "falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus." Translated, this means "false in one thing, false in everything" – that a witness who is untruthful in one portion of his testimony is not credible in any matter. The one falsehood disqualifies any further assertions, regardless of the veracity of any further testimony.

Senator Blumenthal, forgetful of his previous Vietnam falsehood, stepped in it bigly, actually impugning himself during his remarks. Trying to impugn Judge Kavanaugh, he actually disqualified himself from rendering judgment on virtually anything. False in one thing – his Vietnam service – false in everything – his arguments against the Kavanaugh confirmation.

This was the same Senator Blumenthal who, like most of the Hollywood hyenas, was convinced that Kavanaugh's accuser, Dr. Ford, was credible before ever meeting her or hearing a word she had to say.

Will the media notice this? No way. Instead, they are apoplectic over Kavanaugh's heartfelt self-defense, believing that Republican men deserve scorn and derision simply because they live and breathe.

The hypocrisy is lost on the hypocrites. Smarmy Senator Blumenthal legalistically destroyed his own credibility over his previous whopper of a lie. There is also Senator Cory Booker, sitting in judgment of Judge Kavanaugh and allegations of sexual impropriety when Booker himself admitted to sexually groping a high school classmate in 1992.

There is also Senator Feinstein, with more Chinese connections than even the Clintons, daring to render judgment on Justice Kavanaugh – much like those senators who lionized Ted Kennedy or Bill Clinton despite their long history of sexual indiscretions and worse. Those same senators are now screaming "j'accuse" at Brett Kavanaugh, without any sense of hypocrisy or shame.

Now these senators demand another FBI background check, the seventh for Kavanaugh, a background check that many of them would not pass.

As an aside, did anyone notice that President Trump had no reluctance or objection to another FBI background check – that in fact, he seemed eager? Such investigations can go both ways. The accusers may also find themselves investigated, as well as those who financed and abetted them. What if the FBI uncovers some surprises or perjury?

As author Sarah E. Ball put it, "Healthy Shame is a balance between knowing what is morally right or wrong and having remorse for our actions and taking responsibilities for our mistakes." Going farther, she says, "a person with zero shame is a sociopath."

Sociopathy has been on full display from the Democrats and the media ever since Donald Trump was elected president, escalating to the point where they are happy to go scorched earth, destroying a decent and accomplished man, a longtime public servant, someone who worked hard and arrived at the top of the legal profession.

All because they can't abide losing the 2016 election to someone they deem unfit for the presidency – with no regard for the short- or long-term damage they are doing to the country and the Constitution. No shame, indeed.

Brian C Joondeph, M.D., MPS is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.