Is Trump a Big Bad Bully?

I admit that Donald Trump is not perfect. Tyrants and populists such as Cuba's Castro, Venezeula's Maduro in our neighborhood, and Iran's Khamenei, and even some of our European allies, call President Trump the Big, Bad Bully. In a way, to be name-called by these people is a compliment. But when those who owe their lives to America call America a "bully," a phrase that vilifies, a response is in order, since remaining silent is often taken as a concession to such accusations. Our trans-Atlantic "friends" have been vilifying our president simply because he wants to "Make America Great Again." If our so-called "friends" make fun of us, then it is understandable that a whole slew of our ill-wishers trip over one another to follow suit. European Union (E.U.) nations never seem to miss an opportunity to berate and betray us. We know that the Russians and the Chinese are too happy to do all they can to give us pain. And the Islamists and the mullahs in Iran portray America as a brain-dead Great Satan tool of Zionism.

To make matters worse, a vociferous clique of local leftists, Democrats, and mainstream media with a suicide wish are doing all they can to take the country with them to the grave. These self-appointed squatters of higher ground, on both sides of the Atlantic, are riding so high on their horses that they are blind to the realities down on Earth. It is a fact that the spiteful E.U. is mired up to the eyeballs in problems that hold every promise of spelling its members' own doom before long. Instead of focusing on solving their own problems, many E.U. countries place them at America's doorstep. These "wise" Europeans find it their highest calling to lecture and deride us at every available opportunity. To understand what is going on, we need to take a quick look at some of the quirks of the human mind. Venting, blaming, and loathing provide mental relief, but at a price. Venting can be a relatively harmless way of expressing frustration, a get-it-off-your-chest exercise, the kind of thing people do with friends at a bar or on a psychotherapist's couch. Yet when it comes to blaming and loathing, the picture changes considerably. It is common for people to blame themselves, deservedly or not, for their own problems. It is also not uncommon for people to loathe themselves. In extreme cases, the self-loather may destroy his own life. Therefore, loathing is a dangerous energy that must find expression. It is by far safer for the person to discharge his loathsome venom on others, particularly at others not likely to retaliate. Donald Trump's America has become a safe and convenient target for both the calculating and the mindless loather. Why Trump? Because unlike his predecessors, he loves America and wants to stop America from being taken advantage of and abused. Another reason is that saying and writing nice things is not provocative, gets no one's attention, and is unlikely to get published. If you want to be heard, you need to say nasty things, as nasty as you can, and preferably against the biggest target you can attack while getting away with it. Furthermore, by being venomous, you become the voice for the frustrated, resentful, and envious. A few words to our European friends are in order. The leftist gadflies deride America's way of life while extolling the virtues of their present political and social model. The E.U. claims that its model is the wave of the glorious future and will be adopted by the rest of the world. Strangely enough, ordinary Europeans don't seem to think so. Demographic trends show that most Europeans don't believe in the European ideal in sufficient numbers to want to pass it on to the next generation. According to the European Commission, the average birth rate for the European Union is now 1.4 children per woman, which is well below the 2.1 replacement rate. According to Germany's Federal Statistics Office, more people died in that country in 2005 than were born. Not only is Europe declining in numbers, but it is aging as well. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Europe in 2000 had the highest percentage of people aged 65 and older in the world, and this figure is set to double by 2050. Who is going to work and pay for all the entitlement programs they have become accustomed to? Economists forecast that European budget deficits will skyrocket as governments strain to reconcile declining tax bases with millions of elderly people who force increased spending on pensions, health care, and other services. Politically, Europe is not much better off. Der Spiegel, a leftist German magazine, recently made the following observation: Europe has become a continent of political crises with governments in Italy, France, Britain and Germany all suffering from paralysis or a lack of voter approval. Is the continent about to abandon its integration project and return to the old era of national rivalry? Let's not forget: no sooner were the Nazis defeated than the Soviet Union annexed some of the continent and prepared to swallow the rest. Again, it was this "military-loving" American nation that paid the lion's share of the bill to defend Europe against the Soviets' menace while they made money and provided a comfortable life for themselves under the shield of American forces. Contra European delusions, Donald Trump is not a bully. The real bully is Islam, and it's right in Europe's midst, eroding the social and political fabric bit by bit. Europeans don't need to fantasize about their future. Their future has already played out in Islamic lands. Dear gadfly Europe: To check out your future, you only need to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, for instance, which is one of the most civilized countries that fell to the sword of Islamists. While you are there, see for yourself how Iran is quivering under the stone-age rules of Sharia. Attend a public hanging, not an uncommon event. The man's crime, you may ask? Homosexuality, you are told. Try hoisting a poster demanding gay rights, and see what happens. If you do, you run the risk of being hanged then and there as another homosexual. The seriously "gay-loathing'" are the Islamists. They are the very same people busily laying the groundwork to perform similar barbaric spectacles in your cities and towns before long. That's your future as more and more Islamists invade your countries and supplant human rights with Islamic sharia. Although I wish Europe the best of luck, I fear that this time around, America can't help. The E.U. nations are on their own. Let them say whatever they like about our president and America while their voice is not yet stilled. Regrettably, their slurs about us seem like the last words of an ungrateful and doomed people.