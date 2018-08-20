CNN Takes the Bait on Diversity

When CNN is not Trump bashing, they are virtue signaling to fellow leftists. Causes near and dear to CNN include global warming, gun control, and diversity. When they are on top of their game, CNN makes a link between these causes and President Trump.

CNN, famous for fake news, focuses their 24-7 news cycle on anything damaging to President Trump, even if they have to provoke it or make it up. Their low television ratings reflect the lack of public interest in their incessant Trump bashing. In late June, “In primetime, CNN lost to HGTV, Investigation Discovery, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, and the Food Network.”

So Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book release, serial audio recordings and Trump bashing publicity tour was irresistible bait (as the canny former reality television villainess / protégé of Donald Trump knew it would be): White House diversity is front and center stage for CNN.

Erin Burnett, CNN host, begins a panel discussion with criticism of the White House not being diverse enough for the CNN social justice warriors.

“Kellyanne Conway not able to say the last name of one African-American she could label who worked with her in the White House, it would seem a simple question, how many black staffers work in the White House? She couldn't even give a rough number. Does that disappoint you?”

CNN also took to twitter to reinforce their criticism.

Tag teaming with Ms. Burnett was Angela Rye, former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus. I wish someone would ask Ms. Rye how diverse the Congressional Black Caucus is? I suspect it is quite monochromatic. She too piled on the Trump White House saying,

“I'm telling you it is a problem in this White House with the staff, the reason is it's slim pickings. You know why? Because nobody wants to work for a racist. There's not a single senior black person in the White House, and don't you dare say to me Ben Carson because he doesn't work there, how dare his gifted hand who is a brain surgeon and who has never done anything on a construction project become the secretary of housing and urban development.”

Back to the standard talking points of the left, that Trump is a racist. They did leave out the Nazi part, but that must have been an oversight.

How diverse have the last three presidential cabinets been? This photo (link) from the Los Angeles Times, is a montage of the Trump, Obama, and Bush cabinets. Since we are in color-counting mode for the benefit of CNN, I count one black face in the Trump cabinet, two in the Obama cabinet, and one in the Bush cabinet.

From a statistical perspective, it’s a dead heat. All three administrations would fail CNN’s diversity test. Yet CNN is far more upset with white guys and gals filling the Trump cabinet than they were with a similar color palette in the Obama cabinet.

Let’s take it a step further and look at CNN. It’s always instructive to turn the mirror back on the accuser. Will they like what they see?

CNN’s leadership team of 15 includes 9 men and only 6 women. And most notably, all white individuals. It’s amazing that Trump’s cabinet of 16 has one black member and CNN’s cabinet of 15 has zero black members.

Where is CNN’s diversity? Are they a bunch of racists?

CNN’s fellow traveler, MSNBC, shares the same disdain of President Trump. After Omarosa was told “You’re fired”, they ran an article entitled, “President Trump’s racist past.” Racist past? Was Trump ever accused of being a racist before he descended the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015, announcing his candidacy for President?

This is the same Donald Trump who in 1986 received an Ellis Island award, “in celebration of patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity.” Wearing the award medal around his neck, he posed for a photo with Rosa Parks and Muhammed Ali. Some racist he must have been to receive such an award. So much for MSNBC and Trump’s “racist past.”

How does MSNBC fare in the diversity department? Take a look at parent company, NBC Universal’s executive team. Of 19 members, I count only 5 women, and one black. Wow that’s a lower percentage of blacks than even that racist guy Trump has on his executive team. How can that be?

CNN and MSNBC once again fall flat on their faces, accusing Trump of something they too are just as guilty of, if not more. They preach about diversity while their leadership teams are lily white. CNN is no different than the virtue signaling climate warriors who travel around the world on their mega carbon footprint private jets and yachts, telling everyone else how to live their lives while they do the exact opposite.

If blacks believe President Trump is a racist, the opinion polls certainly don’t reflect that. The Rasmussen Reports Daily Snapshot for August 17, 2018 shows the President with a 34 percent total approval rating among blacks.

Perhaps this CNN headline explains the surprisingly high Trump approval rating among blacks, “Black unemployment rate hits a record low.” Pretty good for such a racist. Even the latest kerfuffle between Trump and Omarosa isn’t turning blacks against the President, as ABC News notes, “Black Americans aren't buying Omarosa's turn against Trump.”

CNN would be wise to make sure their diversity house is in order before accusing Trump of ignoring the liberal laws of diversity and being a racist. Otherwise they step in it once again, diminishing what little credibility they have left.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, MPS, a Denver based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.