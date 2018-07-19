Sex: The Supreme Issue in the City of Man

It has come to pass that though there are many and great issues facing our great nation, for far too many on today's left, nothing is of greater importance than matters that impact their efforts at "four [or more] bare legs in a bed." Like the Epicureans centuries ago, modern liberals have concluded that humanity's highest good is achieved in physical pleasure – especially sex. If this wasn't clear before the election of Donald Trump, no more than the day after President Trump took office, Hillary's hedonists made sure we understood what really matters to those who, as Augustine put it, "wish to live after the flesh." Remember the "March of the Nasty Women"? Or maybe you recall it as the "Pโโโโ Riot." Whatever designation you prefer, on January 21, 2017, hundreds of thousands of vagina-obsessed fools paraded around D.C. in their vagina hats, displaying their vulgar posters, and again reminded most everyone why Donald Trump won the 2016 U.S. presidential election.