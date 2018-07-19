Sex: The Supreme Issue in the City of Man
It has come to pass that though there are many and great issues facing our great nation, for far too many on today's left, nothing is of greater importance than matters that impact their efforts at "four [or more] bare legs in a bed." Like the Epicureans centuries ago, modern liberals have concluded that humanity's highest good is achieved in physical pleasure – especially sex.
If this wasn't clear before the election of Donald Trump, no more than the day after President Trump took office, Hillary's hedonists made sure we understood what really matters to those who, as Augustine put it, "wish to live after the flesh." Remember the "March of the Nasty Women"? Or maybe you recall it as the "Pโโโโ Riot." Whatever designation you prefer, on January 21, 2017, hundreds of thousands of vagina-obsessed fools paraded around D.C. in their vagina hats, displaying their vulgar posters, and again reminded most everyone why Donald Trump won the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
They continue to remind us. Whether demanding that men be allowed into women's restrooms, that girls be allowed into boys' clubs, that boys be allowed to take trophies from girls, that we fix homosexual infertility; whether rampant STDs (and the sick celebration of such sickness), rampant pornography use, girls with penises, little boys as drag queens, drag queen story time, pronoun bullying, normalizing pedophilia, celebrating bestiality; and of course, whether killing children in the womb, or legally redefining the oldest institution in the history of humanity, liberals have time and again demonstrated themselves to be firmly entrenched in the "City of Man."
In his historic and magnificent work, City of God, Augustine declares that there are "no more than two kinds of human society[.] ... The one consists of those who wish to live after the flesh [those who reside in the 'City of Man'], the other of those who wish to live after the spirit [those who reside in the 'City of God']." Though Augustine was clear that the "works of the flesh" are not merely sexual in nature, he also makes clear that those who are slaves to sexual lust cannot occupy the City of God.
Only a slave to lust could produce an ad entitled "Protect Our Freedom to Fโโโ." It's too vulgar to provide a link. The title, along with the knowledge that the ad comes from Planned Parenthood of New York, is enough for any discerning person to understand just how vulgar the ad is. However, LifeSiteNews provides a good description, noting that "it's a surreal blend of slavish adherence to the current politically-correct orthodoxy and a complete surrender to senseless vulgarity."
Like the "nasty" women's march, or virtually any Hollywood award show, or most every Black Lives Matter gathering, the outrageous Planned Parenthood ad is just another ugly liberal temper tantrum. This time the fit was in response to President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. There were plenty of other similar meltdowns over Kavanaugh's nomination.
Why the ugly outrage over the courts? Because what the court has given, the court can take away. For decades, the courts have been a great ally to liberals and their agenda – especially their wicked sexual agenda. Most all of the angry hysterics over President Trump's nomination of Judge Kavanaugh have been driven by the fear that courts will take away the legal cover they've long provided for abortion and the perverse LGBT agenda.
Because such legal matters would be in the hands of the states (and legislators and voters) – where they belong – a reversal of Roe, Obergefell, and the like would do little to eliminate abortion and sexual perversion from our culture. Thus, whatever the result of Kavanaugh's ascension to the Supreme Court, our battles in these grave matters will continue.
Liberals don't see it this way. They see any reversal by the courts of any tenet of their "highest good" as an attack on their "right" to rule their own world. This is really the heart of the matter in our moral wars. In other words, the question before us is, should we live according to our own rules and laws, or is there a higher standard to which we are held personally accountable and upon which our human laws should rest?
Instead of one who lives "after the flesh," a more apt description of an inhabitant of the City of Man – one that Augustine also employs – is one who "lives according to himself" – or one who wants the "freedom" to rule his own world. Augustine notes that this makes mankind "like the devil. For the devil too, wished to live according to himself when he did not abide in the truth."
Thus, the City of God versus the City of Man is a conflict rooted in competing notions of truth. The satanic City of Man is filled with those who wish to live "according to themselves," while the City of God contains those who live "according to God."
Along with the pervasive infection of sexual sin in our culture at large, the enemy of mankind has used sexual deceit to divide even the church. Virtually every conflict over dogma in the church today is due to the lies of the enemy on matters in the sexual realm. In a sad attempt to redefine truth, leftist Christians – if there is even such a thing – have made widespread compromises with the truth on sex.
For years now, we've had churches willing to embrace same-sex "marriage," and even promote the killing of children in the womb. So-called "clergy" have now stooped so low as to make preparations for making abortion available in the pews. To do such evil, the Bible has to be effectively ignored – and it is. Tragically, because of the fear to embrace fully what God has revealed when it comes to sex, even those in the evangelical church are seeking to distance themselves from the Word of God.
Ironically, modern liberals have long accused conservatives – especially Christian conservatives – of being obsessed with sex. Yet, as we can plainly see, it is liberals who are consumed with the lustful desire to have their way in the sexual realm. For the most part, that's why they hate President Trump, it's why they hate the GOP, it's why they hate conservatives, and it's especially why they hate Christians and Christianity.
Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor is the author of the brand new book The Miracle and Magnificence of America.
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
Trevor is the author of the brand new book The Miracle and Magnificence of America.
