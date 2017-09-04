A group of Northwest Side residents will hold a "peaceful protest" Sunday night condemning a Fringe Festival performance they say gives pedophiles a pass.

Make no mistake, the left understands well how to take taboo behaviors and turn them into grievance groups, legal battering rams, and political power. That’s why it is important to keep an eye out for attempts to start the chain of acceptance, such as one being protested by this grass roots uprising in Chicago. Alex Nitkin of DNAinfo.com reports:

The only upside is that evil is revealing itself. It also has an unsettling Weimar flavor to it.

I suspect we are going to see more and more forays such as this. Salon tried a series of articles on "Virtuous Pedophiles" who purportedly do not act on their urges.

The play unleashed a torrent of outrage on social media after the festival published this year's list of shows . Its head-scratching title was enough for some neighbors to condemn it, but the play's description is even more provocative: "Can liberals accept that pedophilia is a legitimate sexuality?"

"A Virtuous Pedophile," one of 50 performances happening at the Chicago Fringe Festival running through Sept. 10 in Jefferson Park, questions whether pedophiles deserve sympathy if they don't act on their urges.

Make no mistake, the left understands well how to take taboo behaviors and turn them into grievance groups, legal battering rams, and political power. That’s why it is important to keep an eye out for attempts to start the chain of acceptance, such as one being protested by this grass roots uprising in Chicago. Alex Nitkin of DNAinfo.com reports:

A group of Northwest Side residents will hold a "peaceful protest" Sunday night condemning a Fringe Festival performance they say gives pedophiles a pass. "A Virtuous Pedophile," one of 50 performances happening at the Chicago Fringe Festival running through Sept. 10 in Jefferson Park, questions whether pedophiles deserve sympathy if they don't act on their urges. The play unleashed a torrent of outrage on social media after the festival published this year's list of shows. Its head-scratching title was enough for some neighbors to condemn it, but the play's description is even more provocative: "Can liberals accept that pedophilia is a legitimate sexuality?"

I suspect we are going to see more and more forays such as this. Salon tried a series of articles on "Virtuous Pedophiles" who purportedly do not act on their urges.

The only upside is that evil is revealing itself. It also has an unsettling Weimar flavor to it.