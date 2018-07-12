12 Advances of Civilization by Flawed White American Males

Every time I see another disparagement of American history and American white males, I am poked to compose a list of their accomplishments that put everyone on the left to shame. The left's contempt for America is total – suggesting that leftists see nothing redeeming in who we are. This list should be burned into our memory to counter the left's fifty-year slander of American history. The advances on this list are the result of a unique degree of freedom blended with the Founders' exceptional knowledge of history that created a trickle-down effect in moral influence that no one can match.

1. Flawed white American males founded America, the apex of Western civics that established unmatched liberty, equality, and meritocracy based on service to all the people rather than service to the one percent. This was their core belief, made far better than anyone ever had, and this experiment has shown the world the magical rewards, the unique power, that come expressly from freedom.

2. Flawed white American males wrote the Constitution, and did so in such an artful way that the unavoidable, and notorious, compromise on slavery, the three-fifths clause, moved state after state to voluntarily abolish slavery even before the Civil War.

3. Flawed white American males made the Constitution reflect and exceed Western civics and Christian values – the values of equality among men, and between men and women, that were clearly a step ahead of the rest of the world, where men were not viewed as equals, and where women were property, as proven by the practice of polygamy all over the world, which the West abandoned in the 5th century.

4. With the Civil War, flawed white American males established the only time in human history when enslavers fought among themselves to free their slaves. The West, and America, led the world in the evolution away from the universal practice of slavery, broadening emancipation until all slavery was finally prohibited. Slavery is still practiced in Africa and the Middle East.

5. With the freedom that powered America's industrial revolution, flawed white American males brought together more millions of diverse peoples in more prosperity than the world had ever seen, and those diverse peoples always lived better here than they did at home.

6. In World War One, a four-year deluge of death that killed 45 million people and showed no signs of stopping even by 1918, flawed American white males went in singlehandedly and, in just six months, put an end to a scourge that in no way affected their own lives.

7. In the1930s, while Japan killed an estimated 9 million Chinese and 800,000 in only three days during the infamous Rape of Nanking, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic American white males stood alone among governments, enforcing an embargo of materiel to the Japanese war machine. (Japanese anger over this led to the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.)

8. In World War Two, flawed American white males fought a two-front war in order to stop this five-year conflagration that cost 72 million lives and save everybody in the world from a) speaking German, Japanese or Russian to their governors from those same nations and b) renting themselves out to those governors for 50 cents a trick.

9. During the Cold War, xenophobic, homophobic, sexist white American males stood alone against the socialism, communism, and Marxism that had murdered 115 million people worldwide since 1917. They even let leftist ideas burrow deep into America because flawed American white males were open even to this degree in hope of finding better ways to cure poverty.

10. Since 1965, 75 million people have immigrated to the U.S. – the largest migration of human life the world has ever seen, despite the fact that far too many of those immigrants have agreed to take part in fostering the left's slander against the flawed American white males who, in the first place, generously let them in.

11. Since 1965, flawed American white males established by far the most generous welfare system in history, totaling now an unprecedented 22 trillion dollars – a fortune representing more wealth than much of the world combined, a fortune made possible exclusively on our unique level of freedom, that the left saws away at like an irremediable dunce perched on the same limb.

12. Today, America heroically takes on socialism's pernicious bigotry and hate-mongering against freedom in the Democratic Party and the MSM in a head-to-head battle in front of all humankind, trying to put a nail in the coffin of the Left's return to rule by oligarchs. The left champions corrupt elites like Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Bernie Sanders, and their super-rich donors, who the left agrees should be above the law, the IRS, FBI, NSA, CIA – with these institutions even helping to break the law and hide the proof.

David Walls-Kaufman is an author and chiropractor in private practice in Washington, D.C. He can be followed on Facebook at David Walls-Kaufman and on Twitter at @caesaramericus.