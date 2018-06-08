Tommy Robinson 'Disappears': Free Speech in England Is Dead

The arrest of British free speech activist Tommy Robinson has sent shockwaves across the Anglosphere. The United Kingdom, once dedicated to the values of freedom, has taken a path toward authoritarian government and away from freedom. The once great nation, which created the Magna Carta and once commanded an empire, is now the land of tyranny. Unless the British people love their freedom enough and fight this injustice in fierce fashion, it will remain a land silenced by intimidation and fear. The authoritarian socialist government of the United Kingdom has been out to get Robinson for years on anything it can. It has harassed, intimidated, arrested, and incarcerated Robinson, as it did last May, since it is now apparently a "crime" to report on the decades-long systematic rape of hundreds of non-Muslim children by gangs of Muslim men, who are now apparently a protected class of people. Lizzie Dearden of the Independent reported that Robinson was arrested for "breaching the peace," no doubt an absurd pretense by the British authorities in light of the documented film footage of his actions.

Robinson, a former member of the English Defense League whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is being unfairly persecuted by the U.K. government. Robinson's "crime" was that he yelled questions outside Leeds Crown Court and named the alleged defendants, like any other reporter. So what? The state broadcaster, the BBC, and the mainstream media had already named them. Why was he arrested, and why were they not arrested? If gangs of white men had spent decades torturing and raping little Muslim girls and a justly outraged Muslim reporter were covering the case, in a similar manner as Robinson, would he be arrested? We all know that the answer is "no," and we know why. The U.K. is so invested in its politically correct multiculturalism diversity project that it has applied a different treatment of Muslims under the law, which accepts the diversity of legal systems and places the country on a path toward ruin. Diversity of treatment under the law fragments societies. Diversity in this sense cannot ever work unless moral values remain constant. If freedom of speech is a value and a virtue, can any free nation really tolerate the intolerant and those who violently oppose freedom of speech? Americans should be highly concerned over this case, because the same type of "hate speech laws" used against British citizens are currently being advocated in the U.S. Senate, by Marco Rubio (R), Kamala Harris (D), Susan Collins (R), and Dianne Feinstein (D) and a long list of others. Hillary Clinton pushed the same laws in 2012 and 2015 and 2017. Three similar unconstitutional laws aimed at our First Amendment rights were advanced in our Congress, after being drafted by Emgage USA and the Muslim Public Affairs Council, two Islamic organizations and defenders of designated terrorist organizations and their supporters, according to the Investigative Project on Terrorism. The passage of any such anti-freedom of speech bill would place our country on Britain's same ruinous path. In only a matter of hours, not only was Robinson illegitimately arrested, but he was taken before a judge without access to his own lawyer, with no trial or due process of law, and he was sentenced to thirteen months in prison. Afterward, he was promptly transported to Hull Prison, where an imminent threat of death awaits him among a prison population that holds a large number of Muslims. Remember, Kevin Crehan, a British citizen, was imprisoned for a year for leaving a bacon sandwich near a mosque. He was found murdered in his cell on December 27, 2016. The same threat hangs over Robinson. As we all know, there has been no press conference or detailed explanation of Robinson's arrest from the British government, which further illuminates the illegitimacy of this action. Instead of transparency, the government banned any reports on the trial of the Muslim pedophiles and the arrest and incarceration of Tommy Robinson. Not only were reporters' questions going unanswered, but the reporters were forbidden from even reporting the bare facts of Robinson's incarceration. On May 26, Gerald Batten, a UKIP member of the European Parliament, tweeted: "I am trying to recall of a case where someone was convicted of a 'crime' which cannot be reported on. Where he can be cast into prison without it being possible to report his name, offense, or place of imprisonment for fear of contempt of court. Can anyone remember such a case?" This only infuriated journalists across the Atlantic. Judi McLeod, editor of the Canada Free Press, opened her article by asking, "Where is Tommy Robinson? A question whose answer should be demanded rather than merely asked[.] ... Modern day Merry England has become far more nightmare than fairytale, as it steadily works its way toward ugly police state status." What's next, England – people getting "disappeared"? Free speech is dead in the United Kingdom. The imprisonment of Tommy Robinson and the arbitrary silencing of the press prove it. In a land that once could proudly state, "The sun never sets on the British Empire," the torch of freedom has been extinguished. It's a land divided by diversity that has now descended into the darkness of tyranny. If the globalists in both American parties and the U.S. State Department have their way, America will be next. Tommy Robinson represents a large segment of Britain's people, with over 500,000 signatures on a petition already to "Free Tommy." The people sent a clear message on Saturday, May 26, 2018, that they have had enough, as thousands of British people stopped traffic, chanted, and pressed the gates of 10 Downing Street and threw bottles at machine gun-toting policemen. Their anger hung thick in the air, because they want Robinson, at the very least, to be released from prison and allowed to get back to his life and enjoy the same protection and human rights and dignity as Anjem Choudary, the terrorist-supporter, was afforded by the authorities. Short of this, the summer in Britain will turn out to be a season of riots and civil strife, awaiting the spark that moves the good and decent Brits – of a long ancestry dating to 1066 and William the Conqueror – to fight furiously to make their land free once more.