Terrorist Time Bombs in the Making

One of the most despicable things that the Arab world does to its children is to turn them into human bombs. Propaganda in the form of songs is regularly broadcast on the Palestinian radio, The Voice of Palestine, as well as the Fatah-run TV station Awdah.

Our Martyrs are convoys and our bones are mountains

They don't surrender to the lowly

We aren't deterred by imprisonment

Palestine is etched on the heart of the fetus

A proud Martyr in his mother's womb

And the Arab state will remain ours – Arab, Arab Palestine

We [hold] the rifles to our chests and our eyes are raised to you

Our homes are trenches and our souls are the sacrifice for you O Jerusalem, you will not remain stolen. – "The First Direction of Prayer" by Syrian singer Assala Nasri

Official P.A. radio station The Voice of Palestine, Feb. 3, 2018

Innocent Arab children are being brought into this world for the explicit purpose of becoming killing machines. Are there any words to describe this despicable madness?

Since 1996, the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has been highlighting the heinous propaganda tools used in the Muslim world to "seek martyrdom-death."

Songs and skits are continually used to incite violence. Thus lyrics such as these:

"No force ... can remove the weapon from my hand, from my wounds, my weapon has emerged" are part of the ongoing use of songs to provoke murder and mayhem.

Children are educated by what they watch and hear in their social surroundings. This includes the media. When Arab children are immersed in these songs, is it any wonder that there can never be any peace in the Mideast?

In this 2008 YouTube video, Palestinian children extol death as martyrs.

This 2012 song's lyrics emphasize:

[Palestinian] children are our honor and glory,

they were created to be fertilizer for the land of Palestine

and to saturate our pure land with their blood.

Even the natural urges to protect one's young have been obliterated so that the mother of a terrorist daughter can proudly state, "All of us, praise Allah, present our children [as sacrifices], and we do not regret a thing." (Source: Official Palestinian Authority TV, Sept. 29, 2016.)

In this 2017 song, a girl recites

[Jerusalem] will yet return as long as on its land a Martyr dies each day

O mother, do not cry, as your son was not born to live.

He was born to die as a Martyr, and thus defeat the occupiers[.]

This 2002 telephone interview concerns a suicide bomber who murdered two people and injured 28 in Jerusalem. Here is what Sabrine, a young girl, had to say:

Host: "Sabrine, are you for it or against it?"

Sabrine (on telephone): "Of course I support blowing up, it is our right."

Host: "Sabrine, now, is it natural that Ayyat Al-Akhras blows herself up?"

Sabrine (on telephone): "Of course it's natural."

Even cartoon characters have perversely been used to promote violence in the Arab world.

Hamas militants have enlisted the iconic Mickey Mouse to broadcast their message of Islamic dominion and armed resistance to their most impressionable audience – little kids. A giant black-and-white rodent – named 'Farfour,' or 'butterfly,' but unmistakably a Mickey rip-off – does his high-pitched preaching against the U.S. and Israel on a children's show run each Friday on Al-Aqsa TV, a station run by Hamas. 'You and I are laying the foundation for a world led by Islamists,' Farfour squeaked on ... the show, which is titled, 'Tomorrow's Pioneers.' 'We will return the Islamic community to its former greatness and liberate Jerusalem, God willing, liberate Iraq, God willing, and liberate all the countries of the Muslims invaded by the murderers.' Children call in to the show, many singing Hamas anthems about fighting Israel.

In fact, Palestinian media take "every opportunity to indoctrinate young viewers with teachings of Islamic supremacy, hatred of Israel and the U.S., and support of 'resistance,' the Palestinian euphemism for terror."

So the world should not be surprised that Palestinian children will mimic and emulate what they see and hear. They will act on what they see.

It follows that the latest act of terror against Israel consists of Gazan attacks using "agriculture terrorism." Gazan kite terror "has become a catch-all term referring to where Gazans attach burning rags or some sort of incendiary bomb to either a kite or helium balloons, releasing them in the current coming off the ocean so they're swept into Israeli territory." Between 2,200 to 4,300 acres of Israel farms have been burnt by this latest form of terrorism coming from the Gaza Strip.

Terrorist Abu Al-Majd has asserted, "We want to set fire to Israel so that the Jews will be burned or forced to leave their country."

Consequently, "Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said ... that the country would 'retaliate' for kite attacks from the Gaza Strip. The minister reported that there had been 600 kite attacks, which caused 198 fires" with damage "estimated to be over 1.4 million dollars." These tactics are encouraged by the terror group Hamas, which rules Gaza and whose ultimate aim is to destroy Israel.

In effect, "those who are launching the kites are making it clear that their ultimate goal is to kill as many Jews as possible and bring about the obliteration of Israel" since "the Palestinians see all Jews living in Israel as 'settlers.'"

Critical to understanding what is occurring is that "Israel actually evacuated all Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip in 2005 and withdrew totally to the international border. No Jews live inside the Gaza Strip. There are no "settlements" inside the Gaza Strip. Prior to the Israeli unilateral disengagement from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians used to launch almost daily terror attacks on the Jews living inside the Gaza Strip. In 2005, the Palestinians got what they wanted: Israel left the entire Gaza Strip after often forcibly evacuating more than 8,000 Jews from their homes and lands."

This "phenomenon of agricultural terrorism stems from the violence along the Gazan border since the March of Return demonstrations began on March 30, 2018."

Moreover, P.A. television featured a three-month-old baby participating in this March of the Return with the following broadcast interview.

Official PA TV journalist: 'What is catching people's attention ... is a great influx of families, women, children, elderly, and also young people. But there is one sight, a different picture ... it is a baby, apparently no more than three months old, with her mother who is carrying a Palestinian flag.'

Demonstrator with baby: 'I am Nasrin Abu Kashef from Khan Yunis.'

Journalist: 'Nasrin, the male or female baby that you are carrying in your arms, how old is it?'

Demonstrator: 'The youngest female baby, the smallest Palestinian baby coming to the March of Return. Allah willing, Allah willing, we will be loyal to [the] will of the Martyrs (Shahids) that was written in their pure blood.'

And a picture of this six-month-old should chill everyone who sees it. It shows Fatah posting a photo of the baby, who had been placed on a pile of tires. The tires would eventually be burned at the Gaza demonstrations.

How ironic and cruel that a child's joyful exercise of flying a kite has now been turned into yet another tool of terror against the Jewish people. How appalling that Palestinian children are so brutally used.

