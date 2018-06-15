Taste the Despair: Democrats Losing It over Trump

Pelosi, in particular, is the gift that keeps on giving to the GOP. Cementing herself as one of our nation's most morally and economically ignorant citizens, just prior to the GOP passing – and President Trump signing – sweeping tax reform legislation in December of last year, Mrs. Pelosi went on a historically foolish rant .

It seems the Republican National Committee (RNC)'s cash advantage over the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is even more pronounced than the numbers – $43.8 million to $3.4 million – indicate. As long as Democrats like Nancy Pelosi vainly ignore, downplay, or even badmouth good to excellent to record-breaking (in more ways than one) economic numbers – and in the process beclown themselves – the RNC will have to spend next to nothing when it comes to creating ads for the midterm elections.

Awash in hyperbole and hypocrisy – remember, she leads the party that stands for, among other immoral outrageousness, the "right" to kill the most helpless and innocent among us, the "right" for boys to take trophies from girls, and the legal redefinition of the oldest institution in the history of humanity – she accused Republicans of embracing "moral obscenity and unrepentant greed."

Blind to her extreme "plutocracy hypocrisy," the 78-year-old grandmother, who's been in Congress for over 31 years and has a reported net worth of over $100 million, claimed that a vote for the GOP tax bill was "a vote to install a permanent plutocracy in our nation." Forgetting that she represents those who hate our Founders and our military and those who think children are a "punishment," Mrs. Pelosi also claimed that the GOP tax bill "does violence to the vision of our Founders" and "disrespects the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. And it betrays the future and betrays the aspirations of our children."

After the GOP tax bill went into effect and businesses and corporations started shelling out large bonuses and raises, Mrs. Pelosi then had the difficult duty of pretending these were not really good things. Her "crumbs" comments have already come back to haunt her, and they should continue to do so.

Nancy Pelosi is far from alone in her efforts to keep the American electorate from believing what they are seeing when it comes to the U.S. economy. Chuck Schumer echoed her "crumbs" comment; Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined in the "Liberals against a Magnificent Economy" (otherwise known as LAME – I hear they'll be opening for Madonna soon) chorus; and, naturally, the establishment media aided and abetted these absurd attempts at deceit.

Along with trying to put increased wages in a bad light, Pelosi and her ilk also had the unenviable task of convincing Americans that more jobs is a bad thing. While trying to distract from record employment numbers, Pelosi attempted to disown the health care debacle that continues to plague millions of Americans. In other words, along with convincing American voters that increased wage and jobs numbers are somehow "fake news," Democrats are also hoping to dupe us into forgetting that it is they who wrecked our health care system.

The awesome May jobs report gave the left-wing media another opportunity to remind us how smart they are and how stupid President Trump is. They did about as well as they usually do. CNN's Don Lemon said, "There's no question today's job report is good news, including the news that we're as close as we've ever been to full employment in the black community. But what's full employment without full respect?"

As Andrew Klavan aptly put it, "Don apparently thinks Americans don't respect all black people. Who's going to break the news that it's just him we don't respect?" Instead of the great news on jobs, NBC wanted to focus on – and pretend it wasn't the only one focused on – Trump's "premarket tweet." CNN's chief national correspondent, John King, dared everyone to find a president of the United States prior to Trump "talking about, tweeting about, communicating about the unemployment report before it came out." Someone took his dare and proved him laughably wrong.

Things have gotten so good economically – or bad, depending on your election hopes – and so deep is the left's hatred for Trump and his administration that liberals have stooped to "a pox on you and your economy!" On a recent episode of his Real Time show, Bill Maher declared:

Can I ask about the economy? Because this economy is going pretty well. I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I'm hoping for it. Because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So, please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.

Actually, it's a republic – if we can keep it. And as is sometimes attributed to Ben Franklin himself, when the people find they can vote themselves money – as often happens when there is a ballot cast for a Democrat – that will herald the end of the republic. In other words, Maher and his minions face a political Catch-22: to elect more Democrats, liberals need a "crashing economy," but the quickest way to a "crashing economy" is to elect more Democrats. Good luck with that, Bill.

Maher's selfish drivel was upstaged only by that of Robert De Nero – I mean "Niro." Sorry, I sometimes confuse vulgar, debauched Romans. With his epic "F Trump" rant, De Niro and his enthusiastically approving audience at the Tony Awards again reminded us – as if we needed reminding – of where hedonistic Hollywood stands on the political and moral spectrum.

Whether De Niro or Samantha Bee, Joy Behar, Susan Sarandon, Chelsea Handler, Lena Dunham, J.K. Rowling, Jennifer Lawrence, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Danny Glover, Michael Moore, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert – the more they open their foul, godless mouths, the more they also remind us why Trump was elected and why liberals and liberalism have been so widely rejected.

