Slam-dunk video exposes CNN-MSNBC idiocy on Trump

Cable news Trump-haters, besotted with outrage, don't sweat the details when it comes to venting their spleen on President Trump. Finding something – anything – on which to express outrage is their daily challenge. Last Friday, when President Trump tweeted that he was looking forward to the jobs report, about to be released, they went into high dudgeon.

Amusing though that sort of indignation can be, it gets hilarious when they make up an imaginary contrast with their fantasies about the wonderfulness of ex-President Obama. Add in a dare to find an example of Obama doing the horrible, terrible, probably illegal and impeachable thing that President Trump did, and they set themselves up for serious embarrassment and humiliation, Watch the one-minute video from the GOP below and be rewarded with a dose of exquisite schadenfreude.